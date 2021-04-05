Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Alexa Collins: “I think it’s so important to have your personal time to yourself every single day”

I think it’s so important to have your personal time to yourself every single day. I live my entire life taking photos, traveling with people, and being on my phone. It’s so important to make sure you take at least 2 hours a day without electronics, to unwind and ease your mind. My boyfriend and I always put our phones way for dinner & a movie/tv show every night.

I also think keeping your body healthy by exercising is important too. I do my workouts at home in the mornings after I have my coffee. It helps me get my day off to a good start and keeps me energized.

Alexa Collins is a Florida based Social Media Influencer and Model. Having accumulated over 1.2 million followers on Instagram, she is currently one of the most in demand influencers in the USA. Most recently she launched her own swimwear capsule collection with Poema Swim.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory of how you came upon this career path and to where you are today?

Thank you so much for the opportunity! I started off on social media about 6 years ago, when I was in college. I didn’t truly realize the power of it until I started gaining traction and getting paid photo shoots, sponsorships, and brand deals through it. I decided to take the leap and turn this into a full-time job, and now I’ve never looked back. I’ve been able to travel all over the world, meet new people, and experience things I probably would’ve never done before!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Absolutely! I would say that without the help of my parents pushing me to do what I love and supporting me the whole way through, I wouldn’t be here today.

Can you share a story with us about the most humorous mistake you made when you were first starting? What lesson or take-away did you learn from that?

Yes. I think my biggest mistake on social media was starting out by only doing bikini photos. I think that sort of put me in a category where I felt stuck, and its been nice to finally be able to diversify my work by working with clothing brands, makeup brands, and beauty brands.

As an influencer, you have been blessed with great success in a career path that many have attempted, but eventually gave up on. In fact perhaps most people who tried to follow a career path like yours did not succeed. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path but know that their dreams might be dashed?

Absolutely! I always get a lot of younger girls trying to take the same path and my strongest bit of advice is to never let anyone take advantage of you and your work/content! If you feel like your content should be valued, then brands will be willing to pay a good price and treat you well!

Can you share with our readers some of your strategies you’ve used to build an engaged, loyal, and large online community?

It’s always been such an important thing to me to make sure to talk to as many followers I can. Always engaging in conversation, answering personal questions, and being touchable and relatable to your audience. It’s always important to make sure they know that they matter and you care about them too!

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s shift to the main focus of our interview. In my work, I focus on how one can thrive and care for oneself in three areas: body, mind, and heart. You are a busy person with a demanding schedule, can you share with us two routines that you use to help your mind or heart to thrive? (Kindly share a story or example for each.)

I think it’s so important to have your personal time to yourself every single day. I live my entire life taking photos, traveling with people, and being on my phone. It’s so important to make sure you take at least 2 hours a day without electronics, to unwind and ease your mind. My boyfriend and I always put our phones way for dinner & a movie/tv show every night.

I also think keeping your body healthy by exercising is important too. I do my workouts at home in the mornings after I have my coffee. It helps me get my day off to a good start and keeps me energized.

Is there a particular resource, a practitioner, expert, book, or podcast that made a significant impact on you and helped you to thrive? Can you share a story about that with us?

Yes there is. I always listen to my two close friends that have a podcast called “Whiskey & Water”. It’s super inspirational and motivating. They are both influencers themselves, and they give advice, tips and do’s and don’ts in the influencer world. I also think this is a great podcast for up and coming influencers who need help figuring out the industry.

Do you have a story about the strangest, most bizarre or funniest wellness treatment that you’ve ever experienced?

I actually do. I always go to get massages with my boyfriend. It’s our one hour to shut out the world and be in silence. Recently I had a very abnormal massage (totally unexpected) and the masseuse started rubbing my eyeballs! I’ve never experienced anything like this before, so I started laughing in the middle of the massage! I felt so bad but it tickled and it was just a very funny experience.

As an influencer, you are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I’ve always wanted to start some sort of animal shelter/organization. I’m a huge animal lover (i own 3 dogs myself) and I feel like I could make a difference in the animal community and raise awareness through my following.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world with whom you’d like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this. 🙂

I would love to have a lunch with Gary Vee. I think he’s super smart, he gives back, and he really speaks volumes to his following and community. I would love to have lunch with him and pick his brain!

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

You can follow me on Instagram @alexacollins or any of the other social media apps I’m on such as TikTok, or YouTube

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We wish you only continued success in your great work!

Thank you! My absolute pleasure. Hope this helped everyone get some insights on being and influencer!

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!

Thanks a lot, it was a pleasure!

