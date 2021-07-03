Alex Tomchenko of Glambook: “Don’t complicate”

Test fast. Try to test as many hypotheses as possible in the shortest period of time — that will help you get ahead of your competition.

Startups have such a glamorous reputation. Companies like Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, Uber, and Airbnb once started as scrappy startups with huge dreams and huge obstacles.

Yet we of course know that most startups don’t end up as success stories. What does a founder or a founding team need to know to create a highly successful startup?

In this series, called “Five Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Startup” we are talking to experienced and successful founders and business leaders who can share stories from their experience about what it takes to create a highly successful startup.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Alex Tomchenko.

Alex Tomchenko founded Glambook in 2020 with the goal to support independent beauty professionals in launching and growing their businesses. Inspired by his wife Anastasia, a top makeup artist and hair stylist with more than a decade of experience in the industry, he understood the challenges that she and her fellow artists were facing — attracting new clients, effectively managing existing clientele and having the right tools to propel their business forward.

Prior to launching Glambook, Alex was at the helm of advertising, digital marketing, SMM and SEO agency Idealpromo that he founded in 2008. During his 12+ years on the agency side, he spearheaded over 300 projects for his clients, that included a furniture giant Hoff, the largest logistics and transportation company in Moscow Citymobil and mass-market brick-and-mortar and e-commerce fashion retailer Incity.

In addition to the successes of building and running his own agency, Alex was the creator behind the most popular community VKontakte in his hometown of Krasnoyarsk that he sold for over $200,000 just a few years after its launch, multiplying his initial investment by 200 times.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I launched my first business In 2008 and I went from an independent professional to an owner of an established digital agency. During my time at the agency, I’ve gained an invaluable experience in building and promoting a broad spectrum of digital products. However, after more than a decade in business, I realized that I’ve been spending so much time and energy to build and grow products of other people, so it made me want to leverage my skills, experience and knowledge in creating my own product. I sold the digital agency and started to think of building a product that would blend my expertise and the experience of my wife, a leading beauty professional. That’s how Glambook was born.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

Since 2008, I’ve been growing my digital marketing expertise and my wife has been developing as an independent beauty industry professional. I’ve been supporting her throughout her journey and was privy to the needs that she had and the challenges that she was growing through in the beauty space. At one point, I realized that she wasn’t the only one experiencing those challenges — it was an industry-wide issue and many other beauty services professionals were going through the same experience and had similar needs. We started to think about a product that would help her tackle these issues and that would eventually help other independent beauty service professionals. Together, we had the right expertise from both the beauty industry and the digital sides, and we had a clear vision of what beauty professionals may need to succeed and how to promote it.

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

Before I met my spouse, I worked as a tech support specialist while pursuing my university degree. Shortly after we started dating, I realized that the corporate path wasn’t for me, so I launched the business and left my job. I’ve always been working for myself since then. My wife gives me continuous motivation to create and build better products, and she supports my vision of turning them from small projects into global initiatives.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Very often I see budding entrepreneurs who may lack experience and don’t have a strong grasp on the ins and outs of the business. They are great at either building a product or promoting it, or it’s something in between. What I do at Glambook feels like a second nature to me — over the past 12 years, I’ve gained solid expertise in the digital marketing are and have become well-versed in the beauty industry, too. That gives me a benefit of understanding the full cycle of our product — from the idea conception to distribution and everything else in the between. Additionally, my experience with international markets with a variety of products from FMCG to complex corporate projects allows me to have a 360 approach to business, promotional channels and distribution opportunities.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

My goal is to make the world a bit more beautiful. As the saying goes, beauty will save the world. And Glambook will save beauty. My hope is that every person, no matter where they are located, has access to quality beauty services performed by top-notch professionals.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

I always go by the rule — never give up! Three character traits that I find the most valuable are being ambitious, honest and patient. If there’s no honesty, then many other things don’t matter. Always put things into perspective and focus on long-term. It may be tempting to take shortcuts that will bring easy, fast results, but these tactics may not be successful in the long run. Throughout my career, I’ve noticed that certain meetings and business connections didn’t bring desired outcome, however, a few years later under different circumstances and with more experience on both sides those connections brought a much bigger impact and were instrumental in achieving success.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

If you’re looking for advice, turn to people who are your role models and whose opinion you respect and trust. Don’t fall for advice of those who are not sharing the same values as you do and who may not be a trusted source on the topic. During my journey as a business owner and now as a new startup founder, I’ve been hearing lots of reasons why it won’t work or why it won’t be successful. If I took this to heart, we wouldn’t be able to launch a product that is used by people in over 30 European countries and that’s just the beginning.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey?

It wasn’t an easy decision to take a leap of faith and switch from a small but stable salary to something unknown. There were good times when we were getting a lot of clients and new projects, but there were also challenging times when many clients were leaving the agency for various reasons. While it was discouraging, I knew that I couldn’t give up as I had to provide for my family, be responsible for my team and really own it to myself. Unlike being an employee, when you’re an entrepreneur, you don’t have an option to give up because you have to drive the business forward, look for new ways and pivot, if necessary. My coping strategies have always been setting clear long-term goals and being patient.

Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard? What strategies or techniques did you use to help overcome those challenges?

My family is my biggest motivation. When you’re responsible for someone else rather than yourself, you simply can’t give up. I can’t. I like to start a new day with a smile on my face and a can-do attitude, and act with more vigor and enthusiasm with every rejection or failure. That’s the only way to turn negative into positive and continue growing your business.

The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. Can you share a few ideas or stories from your experience about how to successfully ride the emotional highs & lows of being a founder”?

Be grateful and find joys in all achievements, no matter how small they may be. Did you get new clients? Received first order or payment? Have you accomplished something? Celebrate and give yourself a pat on the back. Even the smallest thing may have a huge impact on your business and success in the long run, and these small things are the steppingstones on the road to something much bigger.

It’s an incredible feeling to see first clients after the product goes live. It’s hard to describe the joy when you see the first order and payment coming through. There’s no point in blaming yourself for mistakes and dwelling on it — everyone makes mistakes, and this is OK. The important part is to do your best not to repeat the same mistakes twice.

Let’s imagine that a young founder comes to you and asks your advice about whether venture capital or bootstrapping is best for them? What would you advise them? Can you kindly share a few things a founder should look at to determine if fundraising or bootstrapping is the right choice?

On one hand, venture capital is a great catalyst for fast growth, if you know how to use it right. On the other hand, it’s fuel that you can burn through fast and drive your business into the ground. You should only go the venture capital route if you have a clear understanding what you need it for and how to make the best out of this investment.

Bootstrapping won’t bring you the fast growth but it’s much more stable. I’ve seen many success stories from businesses that were able to raise capital from their loyal clients and early adopters. If your business model is all about scale and fast growth, it may be challenging to make it happen without venture capital given the fact that your competition may be going that route and, thanks to that, growing at a faster speed.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Many startups are not successful, and some are very successful. From your experience or perspective, what are the main factors that distinguish successful startups from unsuccessful ones? What are your “Five Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Startup”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

Don’t fall in love with your product. You need to be able to objectively evaluate its strengths and weaknesses.

Test fast. Try to test as many hypotheses as possible in the shortest period of time — that will help you get ahead of your competition.

Feedback — be client-centric. Do polls, interviews, and find ways to understand why clients are buying your products or why they are leaving.

Develop a roadmap. Don’t spread your attention, energy and resources across too many areas at once.

Don’t complicate. Start with something small. If it works, add more value and introduce additional features. Don’t develop complex products to solve simple challenges.

I think that startups who want to be successful should be quick on their feet, be flexible to the changes in the industry and have an objective opinion of their product.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

I recommend paying special attention to finding the right legal experts and tax advisors when staring your own business — this is the foundation for building a successful project and it’s important to start right to avoid paying to correct mistakes at a later time. Also, agreements are key, and the best ones are the ones that are on paper. If it may seem too formal or unnecessary at the moment, it’s still worth signing an official document when an agreement is made than realizing that later and try to remedy the situation.

Startup founders often work extremely long hours and it’s easy to burn the candle at both ends. What would you recommend to founders about how to best take care of their physical and mental wellness when starting a company?

It’s important to set boundaries. The more complex and challenging your work is, the more refreshing your leisure time should be. If you work non-stop, you’ll start burning out and your productivity will slow down as well. A very simple but useful tip — completely turn off all notifications on all of your devices. That helps with focusing on a task at hand and, therefore, helps increase productivity.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I am a big believer in building and maintaining strong relationships and being sincere with one another. A lot of disappointments happen from unrealistic expectations. So, it’s important to stay true to yourself and be kind to others.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Natalia Vodianova. She personifies honesty, dignity, generosity and good heart. Without a doubt, she is one of the most prominent figures in the modern fashion and beauty world.

