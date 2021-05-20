Alex Terranova ‘The Anti-Excuses Coach’: ” Launch before you launch”

…In order to successfully market and promote a book you need to believe in your ideas, philosophy, love writing, and be proud of the outcome. You are breathing life into a concept. If you don’t put your energy, enthusiasm, and heart into it, people won’t connect with it.

Alex Terranova, PCC, ACCC, CHC, is a Best Selling Author, Professional and Personal Certified Business, Performance, and Life Coach. Yahoo Finance dubbed him “The Anti-Excuses Coach.” He works with strong and successful leaders, rebellious innovators, blue-collar entrepreneurial badasses, and powerful teams who are ready to boldly declare what they want, get real about what’s in the way, and create the strategies and steps to generate more authenticity, clarity, freedom, and success. Through his 1–1 coaching, online courses, workshops, and his books, Fictional Authenticity, and the bestseller Redefining Masculinity, he has helped clients double their incomes in under 90 days, save marriages, get published, scale their companies from six to seven figures, buy dream homes, launch companies, and build successful teams. Since 2015 Alex has worked with businesses and individuals in disciplined year-long programs and rigorous short-term projects. Alex also Hosts The DreamMason Podcast, where he’s interviewed over 200 of the world’s highest-performing, brilliant, and successful leaders. Alex has been featured as an expert on NBC, FOX, Yahoo Finance, Disrupt Magazine, and Good Morning La La Land. He has been a guest on top podcasts including The University of Adversity, Success Unleashed, and The Coaching Show.

I am a Recovering Asshole. For roughly the first 32 years of my life, I was consumed with living from vanity and ego. All I cared about was money, sports, cool cars, hot women, and drinking. I was rude, judgmental, critical, negative, and righteous about my beliefs. I believed I deserved whatever I wanted, was a victim to situations that didn’t go my way, and was bitter even though I had all the opportunities and was extraordinarily privileged.

At 32 years old, I had a great job, made 6 figures, was living in New York City, had a Brand New Audi A5, was eating at the best restaurants, drinking at the coolest bars, was dating a fantastic woman, and was typically on a plane once a month back and forth to LA.

And yet, nothing was ever enough.

Right before my 33rd birthday, I was in Costa Rica with my family staying in a mansion next door to a house Matt Damon was renting. I was bitching about my life not being good enough and feeling entitled. At dinner one night my cousin asked all of us in the family to share what we were grateful for. When it got to me, I froze… I was speechless. In a moment it was like God, The Universe, or whatever you believe in punched me right in the nose. I instantly broke into tears, and realized on the spot, how much of a jerk I had been, how I was so lucky, fortunate, and privileged and was living a life that most of the world would kill for. At that moment I realized how grateful I was for my family, health, abundance, and all the opportunities in my life. At that moment I knew I had to change my life. That started the journey I’ve been on for over the last 6 years.

Can you share a pivotal story that shaped the course of your career?

About two years into my business I was really struggling. My practice was up and down, my book was unfinished, and then one day fifty percent of my business vanished. I was terrified and anxious. Instantly all my fears and doubts became my reality. At the moment I was about to crumble my parents called me. My Mom gave me the space to feel my feelings and be sad and scared, she made it ok to feel that way. Then my Dad took the phone and asked me what I did when I was a kid in Little League after giving up a home run as a pitcher or striking out as a batter. I told him I let it go and showed up for the next pitch from scratch and that over time all the energy and practice will pay off. I said, that the only way you can lose is if you stop or quit. I knew in that moment while it was ok to be sad, scared, and have doubts, giving up was not an option and my motto “Keep Going” was spot on. My business has been on an upward trajectory since then and my book came out shortly thereafter.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? Are you working on any new writing projects?

I am working on two books; one, The Rules, is a joint project between me and a cartoon artist. It’s a coffee table style book bringing together cartoons and personal growth. I’m excited about it because it’s a series of ideas or rules that have supported me to succeed and I’m sharing them in a fun, playful way with the readers.

I’m also working on a book about my experiences over 20 years of dating, love, rejection, and what I’ve learned from the process, the journey, and the women I’ve met. This book will be fun to write and read, and will also be a vulnerable share.

Additionally, I’m writing a talk that I would love to present on the Ted Stage in the next year.

Thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the core focus of our interview. Can you please tell us a bit about your book? Can you please share a specific passage or story that illustrates the main theme of your book?

Yes! I love the part of the book where I write, “Life has the potential to be a “Choose Your Own Adventure Novel.” But not for most of us. Most of us are stuck with fine when we could have great. Most of us would rather keep living as Clarke Kent than ever accept that deep down we are Superman!”

I love that idea. We just aren’t being our true selves. And that is the essence and philosophy of what my book is about.

Fictional Authenticity also recounts my journey from an asshole to a transformational junkie, a transformation that wasn’t easy. It still boggles my mind how I went from a flippant restaurant-opening playboy to a self-loving, self-aware coach for high performers. In the book, I dive into who I thought I was, the story I told myself based on my upbringing, and the pop culture media me around. The man I had become was so based on shows like Saved by the Bell, The Godfather, and icons like Michael Jordan. I created a life where I was the “cool guy” who got the girl. While my life looked great, in fact, it was a work of fiction that left me feeling empty, unsatisfied, and miserable.

My hope is that people identify with my journey and see the fictional life they have created in place of real life. The book then details how to deconstruct that, gain self-awareness, learn to vocalize your dreams, take action, and start creating the authentic life you desire.

You are a successful author and thought leader. Which three character traits do you feel were most instrumental to your success when launching your book? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Oh, I love this question. For me the character traits are Integrity, Love, and Consistency, and I have to have a fourth which is Play. For me Integrity is about showing up and being who I truly am, Warrior, Play, Heart, Light, and Authenticity, I believe this is who I am at my core. To me Integrity means I have to think thoughts that align with that, speak in alignment with that, and take action in alignment with that. Love is to show up from my heart with others and in situations and to practice being kind to myself. And consistency is to do this and be this over and over and over. Play is all about having fun. If we aren’t creating and generating from fun, what is the point; we spend more time in our experience of life than in the results of living.

The coolest part of this is when I started writing and building my business, all I did was hustle, grind, and work my ass off and I wasn’t getting the results I wanted. After about 3 years of this I decided to shift and start working from what I was committed to, passion, play, creativity, wellbeing, and creating a mindset that my life is a vacation. From there I asked myself how do I create the success I want, not through hard work or hustle, but through what I am committed to?

Since I have combined who I am with what I am committed to my business has exploded and my life works seamlessly and powerfully! That is the coolest part of this change in attitude and philosophy.

In my work, I have found that writing a book can be a great way to grow a brand. Can you share some stories or examples from your own experience about how you helped your own business or brand grow by writing a book? What was the “before and after picture?” What were things like before, and how did things change after the book?

The research, reading, and writing a book made me an expert in Authenticity and Results. Putting one’s work into the world is something that so many of us want to do but so few of us actually do. Because I did, I set the example and people who read it or hear about it see me as someone who can help them do the same. Potential clients use my book as an access point to get to know me, a way to connect with me before hiring me. Podcast Hosts and Media personalities use my book as the foundation to demonstrate my value to their audiences and a place to start interviewing me. My book became the best business card for who I am and what my business is about.

How did things change before the book and after… let’s just say my business more than doubled in size.

If a friend came to you and said “I’m considering writing a book but I’m on the fence if it is worth the effort and expense” what would you answer? Can you explain how writing a book in particular, and thought leadership in general, can create lucrative opportunities and help a business or brand grow?

I honestly think everyone should put their ideas out into the world. We live in a unique time where there are no gatekeepers. We can all publish books, write blogs, create podcasts, host tv shows on YouTube. This time might not last forever, and we all have value and brilliance to offer and the world is missing out if we are not sharing what we have. That being said, I don’t think writing a book is for everyone. I think for some people it might be a podcast or TV show, for others, it’s totally a book. I think you write a book because you are called to share who you are through words and it’s a passion of yours. If it’s not that, maybe a different medium is actually better for you. For me there has been nothing more rewarding than writing my book, getting feedback from readers, and hearing how it’s changed their lives. On a strictly professional level, I think it’s the best decision a thought leader can make.

What are the things that you wish you knew about promoting a book before you started? What did you learn the hard way? Can you share some stories about that which other aspiring writers can learn from?

I wish I had hired a PR Team and Publicist right out of the gate. If you write the best book in the world and nobody knows about it, it’s as good as kindling wood. But a PR team and Publicist can take that gold and turn it into beautiful jewelry that people can purchase. My mistake was not realizing that writing the book is only step one. Step two is promoting it. Steps 3, 4, and 5 are also promoting it. And while we can do a lot of that ourselves, professional PR people can expose our book more quickly to a larger audience.

Based on your experience, which promotional elements would you recommend to an author to cover on their own and when would you recommend engaging a book publicist or marketing expert?

While you can get yourselves on many basic podcasts, professionals are going to get you on TV shows, get you interviewed by major news outlets, get you booked on the top podcasts and get you interviewed by print news and magazines. These will make a huge impact on more people having access to your book.

I would honestly start looking for a book publicist and marketing expert while you are working on the book, not when it’s complete. They will give you insights into what they can sell and promote which might shift or change the direction you take while writing it. It sucks to write something you love that is great and then have a marketing expert tell you they can’t sell it. Interestingly, I learned this through my book. Fictional Authenticity is the perfect title for my book, but in reality, people aren’t waking up in the middle of the night freaked out because they aren’t authentic. Most people don’t realize the personal and professional value of being authentic. So the title doesn’t help when people are searching online or looking for support in the lives and businesses. While I love the title, it may have been more beneficial to possible readers if the title was more easily understood and could have been changed prior to publication.

Wonderful. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your own experience and success, what are the “five things an author needs to know to successfully promote and market a book?” If you can, please share a story or example for each.

First, in order to successfully market and promote a book you need to believe in your ideas, philosophy, love writing, and be proud of the outcome. You are breathing life into a concept. If you don’t put your energy, enthusiasm, and heart into it, people won’t connect with it. My number one thing is to put your soul into it and let that drive the promotion and marketing. So for me, this is being vulnerable and telling my true stories, and when promoting I share those same stories that were impactful to me, like the Costa Rica story. People can identify with that and they often want to know more.

Second, hire a Publicist or PR Team early on in the process. Share with them your idea, your concept, who your target audience is, and see what feedback they have. If they can’t sell your vision, message, and idea to that group, you might need to make some tweaks. This doesn’t mean your idea can’t work, it just might need to be adjusted. As I said before while I love love love my book’s title, the words Fictional Authenticity aren’t the best for promotion or search engines. I had brought a team in earlier rather than later I would have written the same book in concept, but I may have changed the title to something more targeted and understandable which would have made it easier to promote and sell.

Third, launch before you launch. I love when I see authors pre-selling their books. Most of them aren’t even finished with the books and many of them haven’t even started. They start bringing in revenue before the book is even written. What I love about this is it does two things, it puts pressure on you to write and get the project done on time as people are now expecting it. Pressure creates power and when you set a date and start selling you have to step up. Also, you start getting revenue so in a sense you become a paid writer which you can also use to fuel the process.

Forth, have a plan and map it out. Create a plan for your writing and publishing timeline, but also have a plan for your promotion process. How many interviews, how many podcasts, how many tv shows, how many networking groups or speaking gigs will you book to create interest in your books? Put dates and numbers by these things, make them concrete and measurable and create actions to fulfill on them. Then follow the plan. That is how I went from 3.5 years of dabbling in writing a book to getting a book written and published in less than a year.

Fifth, and maybe most important, have fun. Write a book you are excited to share and talk about. Write a book you are excited to give away. Write a book that makes you smile and light up when you see it, talk about it, and hear about it. When you have fun in this process and the journey, it is going to take you a lot further. None of us can control the book sales or if others like our book or not. Those are the results and we don’t get to control the results. But we do get to control our process, our journey, our experience, and having fun. The sharing of it makes it all worthwhile whether you sell 100 books or millions copies.

