Alex Stern: “Anything that is for you, won’t pass you”

I think it’s important to have diversity represented in music because no artist’s story or experience is the same and I wholeheartedly believe that every voice deserves an equal opportunity to be heard. The history of entertainment was built by diversity and the fusion and uniqueness of culture. To honor and uplift diversity in our industry is key to its existence as a whole now and forever. Diversity in our industry creates diversity in every industry, if we embrace unity for all, we have the power to impact the world and create positive change everywhere.

As a part of our series about rising music stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Alex Stern. Alex is a Nashville based singer-songwriter who’s current single “The Choice” is available now. Her dynamic vocals, brazen songwriting, and classic country influences showcase both her true authenticity and raw talent.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I grew up in Albuquerque, New Mexico. My older sister Taylor and my parents are my favorite people and we’ve always been really close. Growing up I always loved being a part of any activity at school or within the local community that involved music or creativity and that definitely shaped who I am today as a creative. Growing up in the Southwest was especially inspiring being around nature all the time and to this day, being anywhere in the west, I feel the happiest. The big open skies, the culture, the traditions passed down for generations. It all means so much to me.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

When I was in high school I auditioned for GRAMMY Camp and ended up being chosen to attend camp in both LA and Nashville during junior and senior year of high school. Attending camp was pivotal for me in shaping my decision to pursue music because it showed me early on how fulfilling it could be to be a part of a music community and to collaborate with other creatives. To this day, I’m still close to the friends I met during those experiences and cherishing those lifelong friendships has been so special to me.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

One of my favorite experiences was definitely filming my first music video for my song “Runaways” back in 2016. I drove 3 hours from my hometown to film it in Tucumcari, New Mexico with my friend Randy and EJ. The whole video was very much a labor of love and was something that truly felt so special to create because it was made with my friends. We believed in what we were making and I will always remember how fulfilling it was to be able to build that creative vision together from the ground up.

Can you share a story about a mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

When I first started, I think one of the biggest mistakes I made was trying to change who I was as an artist to try to fit into what I felt was “cool” at the time. I felt so free once I truly embraced the things that make me different, even if that didn’t fit into what everyone else was doing, honoring my true self felt genuinely better than pretending to be someone else.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I’m really excited to release my next single “Somebody” on August 14th. Later this year, I will be releasing a handful of new songs to follow as well. They all tell a different part of my story and I can’t wait to share them.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in music? How can that potentially affect our culture?

I think it’s important to have diversity represented in music because no artist’s story or experience is the same and I wholeheartedly believe that every voice deserves an equal opportunity to be heard. The history of entertainment was built by diversity and the fusion and uniqueness of culture. To honor and uplift diversity in our industry is key to its existence as a whole now and forever. Diversity in our industry creates diversity in every industry, if we embrace unity for all, we have the power to impact the world and create positive change everywhere.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Don’t compromise your truth even when it feels convenient. Nobody knows what they’re doing either. You already know the answer, trust your instinct. Your worth and value have nothing to do with your achievement. Anything that is for you, won’t pass you.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Finding a greater purpose in what I’m doing has always helped me in those “burned out” moments especially. It always helps me to keep believing in my path when I can keep focusing on the needs of those I want to make a difference for. In order to keep going, I always make sure to find moments of genuine rest when needed as well. We can’t do anything when our tank is empty, we have to give ourselves time to refill our energy when needed. Having a true support system of friends and family is key. Being able to lean on your people when times feel trying, is so important. Nobody can do this alone, we need people in our lives to carry us through in our most difficult moments, and also in our most joyous moments too.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I would really love to help inspire more awareness and conversation about mental health and sustainable self-care practice with my platform. As someone who has personally navigated my own mental health journey, being able to share my story and help others share theirs, would be so meaningful to me. There are so many causes that hold such importance to me, so to be able to support or amplify any of them throughout my career on a wider scale would be incredible.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I would definitely say that my family. My parents, my sister and my grandpa are everything to me and to have them alongside me on my journey has been something I am so grateful for. They mean the world to me and throughout every part of my story, they have been there to encourage me unconditionally and remind me always of who I am.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I have always loved Maya Angelou’s words “I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel”. To me, this quote is something that I always want to live by, I never want to forget the genuine impact of making someone feel seen, heard and valued.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them.

OPRAH! I love Oprah. When I was little, I used to watch the Oprah show everyday with my mom when I got home from school. Her views towards life, her extraordinary vision and her authentic impact on the world have changed the way I view my life and she truly inspires me so much.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

You can find me on all social media platforms at @alexsternmusic

This was very meaningful, thank you so much!