Alex Rudin of Rudin Studios: “Make the work that YOU want to make”

Alex Rudin is the founder and owner of Rudin Studios LLC. In her work, Alex strives to create moments of complexity, ambiguity, and narrative through combining both figurative and abstract representations of human expression, with a strict focus on facial expression and hand gestures. Alex graduated from Parsons New School for Design in 2017. She has shown in both group exhibitions and solo shows in New York City, Brooklyn, Great Neck, the Hamptons, and Philadelphia.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I am an NYC-based artist and illustrator focused on social justice and abstract political theory. I graduated from Parsons New School for Design with a major in Illustration and a minor in Fine Arts. I am originally from Wilmington, Delaware, a suburban community outside of Philadelphia. I attended Wilmington Friends School, a Quaker school, for 14 years. My family is originally from New York having immigrated to the U.S. at the turn of the 19th century. It is a very typical Jewish story but it influences almost everything I set out to do. As a child, I always felt a pull to New York, as if my ancestors were calling me home. I moved to the city in 2013 and have never left.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

The arts have always been an integral part of my life. My family consists of many different creative types and values artistic talents. I grew up going to art museums, ingesting copious amounts of music and theater, and traveling whenever possible. My grandfather was a fashion illustrator, which was an extremely powerful bridge of connection between the two of us. Having such a strong creative bond only deepened my love for the arts as well as realizing the communicative power of my art. Sometimes we would simply draw together — no words. Just being together through art fostered a deep and loving bond. In some way, I feel as if I am living out a dream he never got to fully realize. That is not only the biggest gift but also one of my biggest motivators.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

There have been many exciting, weird, and unforeseeable moments in my career. The arts are without a doubt a wondrous and unpredictable path. The most out of the box moment for me was when I was approached to turn my Kamala Harris 2020 poster into chocolate bars, for now, Vice President Harris and her campaign team. It was thrilling to see my work leap off the page onto a candy bar! Not only that, but VP Harris would be receiving them herself. It was surreal.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I am currently working on a few projects that are really exciting. My most recent “Every Woman” series is designed to illustrate the harsh realities women face in modern America. The work attempts to highlight the struggles of living in a patriarchal society rife with social pressures, rape culture, and shame. The series begins by examining the pervasive and destructive nature of sexual assault among the femme community.

In an effort to paint a diverse and broad picture, The “Every Woman” series is a crowd-sourced narrative. The concept is designed around collecting first-hand accounts of female experience in 2021. Women are invited to discuss their experiences in regard to societal pressures, sexual harassment, sexual abuse, gender inequality, discrimination, body issues, and societal expectations. The “Every Woman” series acts as a mirror. A mirror that demands accountability. A mirror that demands action. A mirror that demands change.

In addition, I am working on my UNITE Poster Project. The UNITE poster project is a not-for-profit initiative that focuses on placing the UNITE poster series in educational settings In conjunction with an educational program about the intersection of Art and Social Justice. More specifically, my curriculum is a program on Aesthetic Force and the importance of DEI work. The intention is to start a dialogue, promote actionable change, and to spark personal introspection and growth in students both in and out of the classroom. The UNITE series acts as a daily reminder for students to continue cultivating kindness and empathy. In addition, the posters further emphasize the importance of togetherness, the strength of diversity, and the necessity for non-violent conflict resolution. Having this artwork in school settings is a powerful daily reminder of the principles we seek to embody as peacemakers.

In addition to my ongoing work with humanitarian organizations such as the Sam & Devorah Foundation for Trans Youth, I am also preparing for a large 20–30 piece show at Jersey City City Hall.

Who are some of the most interesting people you have interacted with? What was that like? Do you have any stories?

As in all paths, you come across all kinds of people. In general, artists are a quirky and unique bunch, myself included. I have met incredible artists and creatives in both schools and throughout my career. Every single person is unique and brings a fresh perspective. That’s what I love so much about the subjectivity of art!

Where do you draw inspiration from? Can you share a story about that?

I am most inspired by history, symbology, and introspection. These are the conceptual pillars of my work. In every piece, I strive to combine visual allegory with historical reference to elicit an artwork that begs the viewer to contemplate their own lived experience. I am inspired by that momentary flash of irrefutable honesty and emotional impact.

Additionally, my inspiration comes from experience. While the vast majority of my work deals with activism and social issues, I also like to think of myself as a documentarian. The job of an artist is to reflect and interpret the times we live in. I believe it is critical that artists deal with concepts that are truthful and genuine to their lived experiences. If I am commenting on a movement that does not involve me, it is my responsibility to simply reflect what I am seeing, not change or alter the narrative, hence the idea of historical documentation. This is a fine line that is essential when being a social change artist.

I have always been very drawn towards social issues. Having gone to a Quaker school for 14 years, social awareness and empathy were ingrained in my psychology. With Covid-19, I suddenly found myself far away from the studio and print shop I call home. Struggling with what to make and how to help, I decided to create a series of paintings to auction off to homeless and trafficked youth in NYC. Soon to follow were the atrocious murders of George Floyd, Ahmed Aubry, and Breonna Taylor, which brought racial justice to the forefront of the American conscience. While our President continuously fanned the flames of racism, the cries for equality and allyship were deafening. It was time to allow my artwork to reflect the times and struggles of our country which so deeply affected me and so many others. Then the election reared its ugly head. An election where so much was at stake. On the docket: racial justice, women’s rights, climate change, science, and healthcare, to name a few. History called upon all with a voice to rise up and speak, and that is exactly what I have been doing ever since.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

The goal of my artwork is to further conversation and spread awareness. My purpose is to create dialogue, promote actionable change, and to spark personal introspection and growth. Art is a great communicator and it is my firm belief that artists are the gateway to a deeper truth about the human condition. Art allows viewers to connect, empathize, and feel on a deeper level through powerful images. Effective art begs the viewer to contemplate, to sit in discomfort, and to confront. I hope to contribute to this dialogue by bringing a modern visual narrative to the unprecedented times we find ourselves in.

Additionally, almost every project or piece that I make is aimed at incorporating community civic engagement or actionable generosity. While it is important to consume and share artwork, it is also critical to engage with the issues such work addresses. Galvanizing excitement and educating around humanitarian issues in conjunction with partnering with not-for-profits and human rights organizations enables me to be involved within such communities as well as speak about the issues they face. It is important that my work does not simply take up space, but contributes to society and/or community in a tangible and effective way.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Make bad things. I feel as if I was not taught the importance and critical notion that making bad work leads to good work. It is important to fail, to learn, and to be persistent in your creative pursuits. Time is your friend. It is fundamental to understand that mastery does not come in one fell swoop, it takes a lifetime of devotion and dedication to the craft. More often than not, your best work comes from repeated failure and constant revisiting. Being an artist is NOT about glamour, recognition, or money. While I was not necessarily driven to create art for any of these reasons, I think it is imperative that those looking to enter the arts understand that the life of an artist is not the romantic bohemian story our society has crafted. It is a constant hustle to advocate for yourself, to create, to tap into the emotional corners of your psyche. Being an artist is continuously challenging and honestly grueling at times, but the personal satisfaction I get when I make an effective piece is unparalleled. Make the work that YOU want to make. The point of being an artist is to engage in a life of self-expression. If you are not doing the work that fulfills your heart, then what’s the purpose? Of course, I have jobs that I do to pay the bills, but the majority of my work is self-motivated. The ultimate goal is to only make work that satisfies my creative spirit. To me, that is a success. Your place in the arts may not be what you thought it would be. This is a major piece of advice I tell those who ask.. It is imperative to know that art is much bigger than the white walls of a Chelsea gallery. The “art world” is an incredibly elitist place, where value is derived from price tags, power, and hierarchy. Because of this, becoming a successful gallery artist is extremely difficult to do. While I love working with small galleries and having exhibitions, I have learned that this arena is only one aspect of my work as an artist. Think outside the box, because the applications for art are boundless.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I simply wish that we could live in a world where empathy is the most desirable characteristic. I wish that we could look upon those who are different than us with love and reverence. That we could live in a society where we stick out our hand to help our neighbor rather than point at them.

We have been blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she just might see this.

I would love to sit down and talk with the incredibly inspiring Amanda Gorman. Amanda represents a future of love, understanding, accountability, acceptance, and art. She is a shining pillar of the transcendental aspects of artistic expression. She represents the hope and the goals our generation dreams of. Amanda Gorman moved a nation with words, as I someday hope to do with images.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

Please follow me at @_alexrudin, visit my shop www.rudinstudios.com, or visit my portfolio website www.alexrudin.com.

