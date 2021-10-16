Alex Pollak Of Paradocs: “Learn from your mistakes”

Learn from your mistakes. A part of being successful is growing in the industry. The only way you can thrive as an industry leader is by trying new and improved ways to better your clientele

The global health and wellness market is worth more than 1.5 trillion dollars. So many people are looking to improve their physical, mental, and emotional wellness. At the same time, so many people are needed to help provide these services. What does it take to create a highly successful career in the health and wellness industry?

In this interview series called “5 Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Career In The Health and Wellness Industry” we are talking to health and wellness professionals who can share insights and stories from their experiences.

In this particular interview, we had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Alex Pollak.

Alex is a NYC paramedic with over eighteen years of 911 experience and was a first responder to the 9/11 attacks. He holds an MBA in Finance and International Business, and is currently enrolled in an MPH program for Health Care Management. From purely organic growth, Alex has taken Paradocs from being a small startup into a nationally recognized brand with offices in six states and over 1,600 employees.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you grew up?

In high school, I started volunteering as an EMT and eventually became a paramedic. Working as a paramedic helped put me through college and business school, where I received an MBA in Finance and International Business. Despite my interest in medicine, I decided to go the finance route but, upon graduating in 2008, the market collapsed. I then took a job in the finance department of a national ambulance company. It was during my time there that I noticed an opportunity in the market for medical services, specifically for events in the sports and entertainment industries. In 2014, I created ParaDocs.

Was there a particular person or event that inspired you to live a wellness-focused lifestyle? Can you tell us about your main motivation to go all in?

Volunteering as an EMT inspired me to live a wellness-focused lifestyle. When I graduated from business school in 2008, the market collapsed, and I took a job at a national ambulance company in their finance department. I saw a gap in the market for medical services specifically for events and in the sports and entertainment industries. This gap was the main motivation to go into the wellness industry.

To live a wellness-focused life is one thing, but how did it become your career? How did it all start?

I was in school getting my MPH (Master’s in Public Healthcare), working as a paramedic, and in the finance department at the ambulance company. ParaDocs had some bookings but wasn’t completely off the ground yet. Things changed when we booked the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. At that point, I was a third of my way through school and happened to have a project due the day of the show which I ended up missing. When my professor called me and told me that if I failed to show up that day, that he was going to fail me, I had to make a decision. I thought to myself “You know what? I think we’ve made it. This is the start of something big for ParaDocs.” I dropped the call and never went back to finish the degree.

Can you share a story about the biggest challenges you faced when you were first starting? How did you resolve that? What are the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

One of the biggest challenges I faced was trying to get my degree while starting ParaDocs. Although I never finished, I knew something big was on the horizon for ParaDocs and it was up to me to take that leap of faith. I’m so happy I took this chance because ParaDocs has provided me with the career of my dreams.

Can you share with us how the work you are doing is helping to make a bigger impact in the world? Can you share a story that illustrates that?

The greatest thing that came out of the pandemic was the community that formed in the healthcare field. Everyone was on the same team and working towards a common goal of helping as many people as possible and getting the vaccinations out. I was honored to have worked with so many amazing people and I hope that this community will stay together.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

Due to COVID-19, we are expanding into other fields within the healthcare community. As the pandemic dies down, our regular work is coming back but, there is also an emphasis on health and wellness, and we’re adjusting accordingly. ParaDocs will be able to provide everything from health and wellness care to on-site emergent care.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. Wellness is an incredibly broad topic. How would you define the term “Wellness”? Can you explain what you mean?

Health and personal wellness have always been a vital part of our culture and lives. I would define wellness as doing daily tasks that overall benefit the mind and body. Wellness is important especially with our younger generation. With kids and teenagers spending a lot of their free time indoors and on their phones and computers, it’s easy for wellness to get overlooked.

As an expert, this might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Can you please share a few reasons with our readers about why focusing on our wellness should be a priority in our lives?

Focusing on wellness is vital to our well-being. Wellness has so many benefits, from longer life expectancy to simply feeling better in your skin every day. It is important to find wellness routines that work for your daily life. Not all routines benefit people the same and finding the balance of what works for you is just as important as taking the steps to wellness.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been an increasingly growing understanding of the necessity for companies to be mindful of the wellness of their employees. For the sake of inspiring others, can you share steps or initiatives that companies have taken to help improve or optimize their employees’ mental and physical wellness?

During the Pandemic, we have seen companies pay extra attention to their employee’s mental health due to working in the same space they live. I think this is initiative companies are pushing, and for companies to make mental health a priority helps employees from getting burnt out at a rapid rate. It is so easy for work/life balances to get blurred, and this is just one step companies are doing to how the value of their staff.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Career In The Health and Wellness Industry”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

Industry knowledge. The health and wellness industry is not a perfect system. Knowing that there are cracks allows you as an industry leader to better the healthcare system. Work experience. Having been an EMT and paramedic, I became fluent in the language and nuances of health and wellness. A solid business plan. Like any other entrepreneurial venture, a clear business plan is crucial to success. Learn from your mistakes. A part of being successful is growing in the industry. The only way you can thrive as an industry leader is by trying new and improved ways to better your clientele. Practice what you preach! Don’t only promote a health and wellness lifestyle, live it! Invest time in yourself so that you can provide the best service for your clients.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would promote the most wellness to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Let your body recharge. You need it more than you think!

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Visit our website: https://www.paradocsworldwide.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paradocsworldwideinc/

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!