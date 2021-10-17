Alex Otte of Mothers Against Drunk Driving: “Your own personal trauma is hard enough”

Your own personal trauma is hard enough, the addition of the vicarious trauma you will experience through hearing other people’s stories every day will take a toll.

Alex Otte had a near-death experience at the age of 13 when a drunken boat driver crashed into her, changing her life forever. Alex sustained many life-threatening and lifelong injuries and, as soon as she was able, became a volunteer and teen influencer for Mothers Against Drunk Driving® (MADD), first in her home state of Kentucky and then nationally, transforming her personal trauma into a passionate mission to save lives. Alex became MADD National President in 2021, serving as the driving force of a nonprofit organization that has worked for more than four decades to stop drunk driving, most recently by advocating to have drunk driving prevention technology installed in all new cars.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit. Can you tell us a bit about how you grew up?

I grew up in Lexington, Kentucky. I am close to my family and have one younger brother. I attended a small, private school in Lexington before attending the University of Kentucky.

Is there a particular book or organization that made a significant impact on you growing up? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

While this doesn’t really qualify as an organization, the group that had the most impact on me growing up turned out to be the University of Kentucky football team. When I was young, I began speaking to different groups about overcoming adversity and the dangers of drinking and driving. One of those groups that I spoke to was the football team at the University of Kentucky. The reason that this group had such an impact on me at the time was because among my peers, I was seen as “different” after losing my leg. Among this group and in the relationships I built through football, I didn’t feel that way.

How do you define “Making A Difference”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

Anyone can make a difference: among their peers, at their school or work, within their community or in their world. When someone is passionate and puts their mind to something, they can make and see change. I’ve chosen to create change by working to prevent drunk and drugged driving, so that no one else will have to suffer the emotional and physical trauma of injury or the loss of a loved one.

Making a difference can mean stopping one person from driving drunk. It’s never easy to tell the story of your victimization by a preventable crime, but if doing so causes one person to take away someone’s keys or one person to push away the alcohol when they know they’re driving home, it will have been worth it.

My journey to recovery after being run over by a drunk driver was long, difficult, and painful, and it will never be truly over. Between then and now, far too many people have joined this “club” that none of us ever wanted to join.

Alcohol-related deaths spiked by 9% in 2020 compared to 2019, even as vehicle miles traveled decreased by more than 430 billion miles according to a June 2021 report by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). It’s up to all of us to make a difference and to cause a downward shift. I will know I have made a difference when we reach a day when there are zero deaths and traumatic injuries caused by drunk driving.

Ok super. Let’s now jump to the main part of our interview. You are currently leading an organization that aims to make a social impact. Can you tell us a bit about what you and your organization are trying to change in our world today?

Mothers Against Drunk Driving® (MADD) is working toward a goal of zero deaths, zero injuries, and zero families impacted by impaired driving. It’s taken more than 40 years to cut drunk driving deaths by half. We can’t take another 40 years to get to zero. That’s why MADD recently adopted a new strategy: Require all new cars to have drunk driving prevention technology. These technologies include driving performance monitoring systems that monitor the vehicle movement with systems like lane departure warning and attention assist; driver monitoring systems that monitor the driver’s head and eyes, typically using a camera or other sensors; and passive alcohol detection systems that use sensors to determine whether a driver is drunk and then prevent the vehicle from moving. The highly-respected Insurance Institute for Highway Safety released a study in July 2020, which found that more than 9,400 drunk driving deaths could be prevented each year when drunk driving prevention technology is made standard on every new vehicle. This does not even address the high number of traumatic injuries that could be prevented. Rapid action is imperative to finally make drunk driving a thing of the past.

Can you tell us the backstory about what inspired you to originally feel passionate about this cause?

When I was 13, I was on a jet ski on a lake near my home in Kentucky when a boat driven by a drunken operator going over 60 miles an hour ran me over. I was thrown off the jet ski, the boat went up over the jet ski and landed on top of my body. The impact shattered my jaw, broke my neck, collarbone, and femurs, lacerated my liver, and gave me a severe traumatic brain injury. I was in a coma for a week. Only weeks later did I fully understand that I had lost my right leg below the knee.

I wasn’t looking for a cause to be involved with or some sort of passion to follow in life. I was 13, just a kid. Because a man made a choice to get drunk and get behind the wheel of a boat, the choice was made for me. The crash and the lifelong injuries were just the beginning of what would be a totally unexpected path for me. There was no way I could just go back to the way things were before. The woman that that little girl would have grown up to be was gone and the life she would have had was over. And once I healed up enough to recognize I was just one of the hundreds of thousands of other people victimized every year by a drunk driver, there was no way I could stand idly by and do nothing. I had to do the hard work of telling my story over and over because I knew that I would be able to prevent it from happening to other people.

Many of us have ideas, dreams, and passions, but never manifest it. They don’t get up and just do it. But you did. Was there an “Aha Moment” that made you decide that you were actually going to step up and do it? What was that final trigger?

If you’ve ever suffered a life-threatening and lifelong injury, or maybe more than one, you know how difficult therapy is. I didn’t have quite as hard of a time with the physical injuries as I did with not being able to read. The brain injury I suffered will have an effect on me for the rest of my life, but I’ve learned to live with it.

There wasn’t just one big “aha moment,” more like a lot of little moments, but if I have to point to one, it would be the realization that none of this was my fault. Being injured had nothing to do with me other than being in the wrong place at the wrong time. I knew that if I had it to do over, I wouldn’t have done anything different because I didn’t do anything wrong. The only thing that would’ve changed that crash is if he hadn’t been drunk.

I had an incredible support system, and I held to the belief that because there was no medical reason I should have survived, God wasn’t done with me yet. I truly believe that everything happens for a reason, and I’ll spend the rest of my life trying to figure out what my reason is, but I choose to believe this is part of it. It wasn’t just about me. If I can stop this from happening to one person or one family, it will have been worth it.

Many young people don’t know the steps to take to start a new organization. But you did. What are some of the things or steps you took to get your project started?

Actually, what I recognized was the power of making common cause with an existing organization that already had the infrastructure in place and the recognized brand to enable me to make the kind of impact I wanted. An organization with MADD’s expansive reach, energy and effectiveness can’t be built overnight. I stood on the shoulders of pioneers in the drunk driving prevention movement and leveraged their expertise. Certainly, I’m adding my own energy, commitment to the cause, and strategic perspective. If a young person asked me for advice on starting a new organization, I would encourage them to first find out if any other entity is already working toward solving the problem or achieving the result that he or she wants — and then determine if partnering with that organization makes sense. If it doesn’t make sense to partner, see if they can network with like minded people within that organization to learn from those who have gone before.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company or organization?

One of the most interesting was traveling to the White House to attend the ceremony where President Biden signed the “VOCA Fix to Sustain the Crime Victims Fund Act of 2021.” Knowing that this legislation is so critical to the funding of victim service and victim’s rights organizations made me so grateful to be a part of it. While I was there, I was able to connect with legislators and even President Biden about the drunk driving prevention legislation we’re working for.

Having the opportunity to meet with members of Congress about the RIDE and HALT Acts, albeit virtually, has been an incredible experience. It’s easy to ignore statistics, but it’s difficult to turn away when you have a person sitting in front of you sharing their own story and how you could be a part of helping to stop it. In every case, I have carried with me the stories of so many families who have been impacted by drunk or drugged driving. Talking with one person who has been impacted by drunk driving is heartbreaking, whether it resulted in a traumatic injury or the loss of someone they love. I’ve talked with hundreds. It is my true honor to carry them in my heart as we fight for a day when there will be no more victims.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson or take away you learned from that?

This one was just embarrassing and awkward, but it has a funny takeaway for our COVID world.

When I attended President Biden’s signing of the VOCA Fix Act, I wanted to make an effort to introduce myself to the many bill sponsors who were in attendance. So, in an effort to get everyone’s names right, I Googled a list of the VOCA Fix Act’s sponsors to match their names up with their pictures. Some of them I had already met with via Zoom about either VOCA or the RIDE/HALT Acts, and others I just wanted to meet to hopefully build relationships for the future benefit of RIDE/HALT (and because it’s never a bad time to build relationships with members of Congress!).

I went up to one representative whose name I knew and recognized (even without Google). I assumed that the reason I recognized him was because we had met via Zoom (blaming my lack of memory to this end on the brain injury). So, I approached him to formally introduce myself and thanked him for the opportunity to meet with me virtually to discuss RIDE/HALT. He was visibly confused…and I chalked it up to him having met lots of people and I may not have been on his radar. Come to find out (from MADD’s amazing communications director who reminded me), the reason I recognized him was not because I had met with him before, but because I had passed him in the hallway of the Capitol several weeks before — never having spoken to him about the legislation or even having a conversation with him.

The takeaway for me was that in the crazy, virtual world we’re living in, try your best to keep track of who you’ve met virtually, who you’ve met in person, and who you’ve just passed in a hallway.

None of us can be successful without some help along the way. Did you have mentors or cheerleaders who helped you to succeed? Can you tell us a story about their influence?

Over the years, my family and close friends have been an incredible support system. Since taking this position in January, I am confident that I would not have stayed sane without the support of my husband. As a police officer, he has seen more than his fair share of the devastation caused by drunk and drugged driving. So, despite how busy I have stayed over the last year, he has supported me wholeheartedly, and knows as well as I do that we have to do whatever it takes to see an end to this violent, preventable crime.

Without saying specific names, can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

This is both easy and difficult to answer — easy because I have had the privilege of getting to know so many fellow victim-survivor advocates through MADD, and difficult because every single one of them deserves to have their story told.

There is one family who I have gotten especially close with. Their son, who was only about two years older than me, was hit head on and killed in 2018 by a drunk and drugged driver traveling at a high rate of speed. His parents came to MADD, and they now share his story and tell people about his beautiful life that was so tragically cut short.

Are there three things the community/society/politicians can do to help you address the root of the problem you are trying to solve?

First and foremost, accept personal responsibility to never drink and drive. Literally, be the change we’re trying to achieve by not becoming part of the problem. It is not an accident, it’s not a mistake. It’s a choice and it’s a crime.

Secondly, use every communication channel you have — social media, email, letters — to tell car companies that you want to see drunk driving prevention technology in their vehicles. Share this with your friends, family, community and ask them to do the same. Use your power as consumers to show car companies that there is huge demand for such systems, that you know they can do it, and that it is critical to saving lives and preventing injuries.

Thirdly, make sure your elected officials do more than share words of sympathy for drunk driving victims, but actually pass legislation that effects real change. Talk is easy. Meaningful action takes hard work, commitment, and courage. Specifically, we need members of Congress to support legislation already moving through the House and Senate that calls for a NHTSA rulemaking process that will lead to drunk driving prevention technology as standard equipment in all new vehicles. The bipartisan HALT (Honoring Abbas Family Legacy to Terminate Drunk Driving) Act (HR 2138) is now included in the INVEST in America Act (HR 3684), that the U.S. House of Representatives passed on July 1, 2021. Its bipartisan companion bill in the U.S. Senate, the RIDE (Reduce Impaired Driving for Everyone) Act (S.1331), was included in the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which the Senate passed on August 10, 2021. We need to get these drunk driving prevention technology measures signed into law as soon as possible to save lives and prevent injuries.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of the interview. What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why? (Please share a story or example for each).

The five things I wish someone had told me:

1. People will try to discredit you because of your relative age.

This is one that I knew, of course, but didn’t think I would experience as much as I have. I am the youngest ever MADD National President and I consider that both an accomplishment and a tragedy, that someone as young as I am has been impacted so profoundly that led me to this position. Even still, people I have interacted with through my general advocacy efforts and in this role sometimes see me more as their daughter or granddaughter rather than a colleague.

It’s important to keep in mind that your relative youth will give people a reason to attempt to discredit what you’re doing. It’s equally important to prove why they shouldn’t have.

2. Your own personal trauma is hard enough, the addition of the vicarious trauma you will experience through hearing other people’s stories every day will take a toll.

When you get involved with an issue that has so much tragedy and trauma surrounding it, you have to make protecting and taking care of yourself a priority.

It is hard enough to hear the stories of other people’s trauma when you have no personal connection to it. It will be even harder when you can see yourself in their shoes or draw parallels between your experience and their own.

Vicarious or secondary trauma is real, and when you experience your own trauma in addition, it can be devastating. Make sure that you are guarding and protecting yourself. You can’t work for the good of others if you aren’t in a good mindset first.

3. You don’t have to be perfect to start.

This one is so important for everyone who wants to get involved, on any level, to hear.

You don’t have to have all the answers, and you don’t have to be able to manifest the end result to begin to work toward it.

Maybe you can’t end drunk driving across the nation, but maybe you can help someone in your home, in your school or in your community. Start where you are and you will make an impact.

4. Relationships and passion are two of the most important aspects of everything you do. If you have those, everything else will fall into place.

You may not have any of the answers or even know where to start, but if you have passion and a heart for seeing it through, you’re already there. If you are passionate about an issue, whether it be ending drunk driving or something totally different, you’re worlds ahead of someone who may have all the answers, but doesn’t care.

Building relationships is key. Maybe you don’t have all the answers, but someone else will. Or maybe that someone will help you meet someone else who can help. The more people you can meet and connect with, share your story or the stories of others, the better. You truly never know who has been impacted by the same thing you have in one way or another, and you never know who will be able to help you reach your goals.

5. You aren’t alone.

Working so hard for something you’re passionate about when maybe the people around you don’t see it or don’t feel the same can be a very lonely feeling.

If you feel strongly about something, there’s a really good chance that someone else in the world does, too. And maybe they’re just waiting for you to get started so that they can join you.

Just because you haven’t found your group yet doesn’t mean that they’re not out there, and maybe they just need you to lead the way.

If you could tell other young people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our environment or society, like you, what would you tell them?

Look around. Identify a problem in your community and set your mind to solving it. You bring a unique capacity to solve some problem out there or add something wonderful to society that didn’t exist before you came along. No one else has the same promise, potential, and perspective as you. So, don’t wait for someone to give you permission to get involved and make a change, and never let people underestimate you because you’re young. You don’t have to experience a tragedy like I did to care about a problem, I hope you never have to. You don’t have to have all the answers to start helping. You can learn. You can grow. You can connect with others and see what you can accomplish together. I found out the hard way that life can change forever in an instant, and you can never go back. You have the power to take a stand and make a change. Whatever the issue you’re passionate about may be, use your positive influence to make an impact.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

This is a hard one! I would say Jimmy Moreland. He is an NFL player for the Houston Texans. I am a HUGE football fan, but it’s not just that. Jimmy lost his cousin to a drunk driver. This past year, he used the My Cause My Cleats campaign to design MADD cleats. I won the bid on them, and they’re now prominently displayed in my living room.

I’d love to sit down with him, to learn his cousin’s story and about her life, and to talk about how we can work together to stop this.

How can our readers follow you online?

The best place to follow me and reach out to me is on my Facebook page, MADD National President Alex Otte, my Instagram @maddnationalpresident, or on Twitter @MADDPresident.

