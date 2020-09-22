I used to treat my body like a trashcan. I ate a lot of junk food and had high blood pressure. My doctor told me I had to do something, and on top of that, my wife and I had our daughter about three months ago, so I wanted to be the best husband and father I could be. I learned about the Thrive ZP Challenge at work — I’m actually the one who hangs the signs up in the breakroom. I downloaded the app to see what it was all about, and the rest is history! I like the approach because it doesn’t involve a dramatic life change all at once, but rather, small Better Choices that can result in a dramatic life change. I’ve lost weight and have a lot more energy. I don’t feel tired all the time, and can spend more time with my wife and daughter. I’ve been following the keto diet and have become more conscious about what I’m putting in my body. I never thought I could cut out carbs, but I’ve done it! I have a much healthier relationship with food.

I’ve lost 51 pounds so far.

My family is saving $400-$500 each month by not eating out and we’ve paid off our credit card debt.

Before, I used to turn to food when I was stressed. Now I’m investing in my relationships with others.

I’m making more of an effort to get out and do things and show up for my family. My wife and I go out for walks with our daughter in a stroller. I am volunteering at local youth groups and even playing basketball and dodgeball with them. I’m living a more vibrant life with more self-discipline. I’ve found that if you’re passive in one area of your life, it can leak into other parts of your well-being. For example, if you don’t eat well, you might notice that your mental health is tanking. So, I’m focusing on self-care, that way I can take care of myself and be there for others. I am a father. I am a husband. I am prioritizing my health so I can show up in those roles.

—Alex Manning, Supercenter #1696; Fergus Falls, MN; National Thrive ZP Challenge $5K Winner

