Alex Le Roux of ICON: “Stress and urgency can be intense”

Stress and urgency can be intense. It is important to recognize the impact stress has on myself as we grow fast and furious and work to make tight deadlines. I have had to implement some self-care practices to take care of my mental and physical well being so I don’t get run down.

In many large cities in the US, there is a crisis caused by a shortage of affordable housing options. This has led to a host of social challenges. In this series called “How We Are Helping To Make Housing More Affordable” We are talking to successful business leaders, real estate leaders, and builders, who share the initiatives they are undertaking to create more affordable housing options in the US.

As a part of this series, we had the pleasure of interviewing Alex Le Roux.

Alex Le Roux is the co-founder and CTO of ICON, the construction technologies company leading the way into the future of human shelter and homebuilding using 3D printing, robotics, software and advanced materials. Le Roux oversees ICON’s technological vision and strategy for its paradigm-shifting innovations which has garnered such accolades as TIME’s Best Inventions, Popular Science 100 Greatest Innovations, Fast Company’s World-Changing Ideas and landed him on entrepreneurial lists such as Forbes 30 Under 30 and MIT’s Under 35.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I’ve always been interested in building and engineering since I was a kid. My dad was a mechanical engineer, and I grew up watching him talk about his work, which was fascinating to me. I also grew up in Houston, TX, where NASA was based and was inspired by the people that were working on projects beyond our planet.

I graduated from Baylor University with a bachelor of science in Mechanical Engineering and began my career in this industry by co-founding Vesta Printers in Houston, TX . Our mission was building large-scale, affordable 3D printers that bring automation and customization to the construction industry.

I had created a prototype printer that was actually able to print a mortar-based tiny home, when I was connected to Jason Ballard and Evan Loomis who were working on similar ideas and concepts. In 2017, The three of us co-founded ICON to re-imagine the homebuilding industry and help address one of the most pressing global challenges: housing.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

ICON is continually setting new standards for delivering resilient, dignified housing at high-speed and lower cost. Utilizing technology to spearhead innovation in the homebuilding industry, we have delivered communities of 3D-printed homes in the U.S. and internationally and forged partnerships with world-renowned architects, builders and housing organizations.

One of the most exciting items for me that has occurred since co-founding ICON is the project we did with Mobile Loaves & Fishes at its Community First! Village in Austin, TX. Printing the first community of 3D-printed homes in the U.S. that are serving the chronically homeless truly represents the pinnacle of what we’re trying to do here at ICON in terms of offering scalable solutions for shifting the paradigm of homebuilding as well as the housing crisis. Seeing the faces of those formerly homeless move into their new ICON 3D-printed homes was unlike anything I had experienced before.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

I am grateful for the path my career has taken thus far. As a young executive, I’ve always had an entrepreneurial spirit, but didn’t necessarily think this would have been my path to start a business right after college and with how much velocity we had from day one.

I think along the way, and especially because we are revolutionizing an industry with advanced technology and innovation, there have been these constant big challenges which often require me to make bold moves or take risks. Building a giant robot that could 3D print an entire house? That was a tall order, but once we successfully 3D printed the first, permitted 3D printed house in the U.S, it has been an upward trajectory from then on.

I think lessons learned certainly include the idea that big ideas and leaps in innovation take time and don’t happen overnight. But when you do have an idea that catches on, the velocity can be steep and fast. What gets me up every day is knowing that incrementally, whether solving vexing problems on Earth and delivering dignified, affordable housing or figuring out how to print our home on another world with NASA, we are taking steps towards advancing humanity. I know I want to feel inspired and challenged every day with my work and how I spend my time, and I’m grateful to have that at ICON.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person to whom you are grateful who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I am very grateful for one of my calculus teachers in high school. She helped me appreciate math at a young age and encouraged me to dive into STEM subjects in school. That love of math and science helped propel me to where I am today.

My parents have always been supportive of my interests both in school and my hobbies. They never laughed at the idea of me building giant robots- in fact, they encouraged it!

Do you have a book, podcast, or talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us? Can you explain why it was so resonant with you?

Paul Graham has a blog that I’ve followed for years where he shares tips and tricks on best practices for starting and scaling a company. Many of what I’ve read from his materials have been applicable to the work I’m doing.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My advice to a younger generation, build conviction around how you feel the world should be or what you’d like to see in the world and then follow that path. I think it is important for people to have confidence in thinking for themselves. This is easy to say, but often difficult to put into practice. My parents always encouraged me to think for myself and I’ve tried to make that part of how I’ve started my career and continue to implement that into how we build ICON. In the early days of ICON, many people didn’t understand what we were doing like they do now, but we stayed true to what we believed in. This has shown me it is important to stay true to your convictions.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about the shortage of affordable housing. Lack of affordable housing has been a problem for a long time in the United States. But it seems that it has gotten a lot worse over the past five years, particularly in the large cities. I know this is a huge topic, but for the benefit of our readers can you briefly explain to our readers what brought us to this place? Where did this crisis come from?

The United States needs 3.3 million homes per year. The United States builds 1.3 million homes per year. There is a 2 million home deficit each year. Over the last 25 years, the construction industry has lost productivity as there is a severe skilled labor shortage that’s only going to get worse.

We aren’t building homes fast enough to keep up with the demand.

The process of homebuilding is inefficient and wasteful.

No true innovation has been introduced to solve this problem and homebuilding has seen no significant changes since the Middle Ages.

It’s time for a paradigm shift. Robots can allow us to build homes faster and at scale.

Can you describe to our readers how your work is making an impact to address this crisis? Can you share some of the initiatives you are leading to help correct this issue?

ICON is a construction technology company using advanced robotics, software, and materials. Our proprietary 3D-printing technology advances humanity by providing dignified housing at scale by leveraging robotics, software, and advanced materials. With digital and automated processes, we are able to mitigate the current labor and productivity crisis and create better housing at a better value, faster and cheaper.

ICON 3D prints homes on-site, not in a factory. These innovative homes can range from 500 sq/ft to over 3,000 sq/ft and can vary in price points depending on locations, architecture and customer selections. The technology is capable of printing multiple homes simultaneously with each being unique. These advancements aim to create dramatic improvements in speed, quality, resiliency and sustainability.

Our goal is to continue to develop as many robotic 3D printers and deliver as many 3D-printed homes as possible.

Can you share something about your work that makes you most proud? Is there a particular story or incident that you found most uplifting?

I am most proud that our technology innovation we are building at ICON is going to drive lasting changes across the entire homebuilding industry. The global issue of affordable housing and accessibility to shelter captivated me and I knew I wanted to be part of a solution at scale.

One of our earlier projects that I am very proud of is our series of seven 3D-printed homes at the 51-acre master planned community, Community First! Village, in Austin, TX. Nonprofit Mobile Loaves & Fishes created this community in Texas to provide affordable, permanent housing and a supportive community for women and men coming out of chronic homelessness. The first humans to live in a 3D-printed home in America are now living in ICON homes!

In your opinion, what should other home builders do to further address these problems?

Conventional construction is slow, fragmented, wasteful, and has poor thermal properties which increase energy use, increase operating costs, and decrease comfort. Also, conventional materials like drywall and particle board are some of the least resilient materials ever invented. It’s time we innovate this industry with technology and robotics that can help us address these problems.

3D printing offers the following:

Speed

Decrease in manual labor

Concrete is a well understood, affordable, resilient material

Concrete has a high thermal mass (comfort & energy efficiency)

3D printing produces a continuous, unbroken thermal envelope (comfort & energy efficiency)

Replaces multiple systems of the home in one technology (foundation, structure, insulation, interior & exterior sheathing, moisture barrier, finished surfaces, etc.

Near zero waste

Tremendous design freedom (curves and slopes are no more challenging or expensive than straight, plumb lines).

It’s important for home builders to be open to finding ways to introduce robotics and automation into the process. The more automation, the more efficient we can be.

Can you share three things that the community and society can do to help you address the root of this crisis? Can you give some examples?

Be open-minded and receptive to new innovations in homebuilding. Your next home may be 3D printed by a giant robot.

As it relates to homelessness, which is a growing problem in every city in America, we need to find a way to put people into dignified housing and permanent human communities that might otherwise be overlooked. Our work with organizations like Community First! Village in Austin, TX and with housing nonprofit New Story for the community of 3D-printed homes we completed in Nacajuca, Mexico, are showing how we can deploy this technology in the service of this kind of work.

The three things we need to think about: Community, Service and Construction. When we pair innovative human services with a community model combined with breakthroughs in construction that allow for faster, more resilient homes, we see a potential model that helps us unlock the problem and allows us to gain some ground on solutions for the global homeless crisis.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started leading my company” and why? Please share a story or example for each.

Stress and urgency can be intense. It is important to recognize the impact stress has on myself as we grow fast and furious and work to make tight deadlines. I have had to implement some self-care practices to take care of my mental and physical well being so I don’t get run down. Nothing is as easy as it might seem. Although I wish we could have 3D printed hundreds of homes within our first years, it takes time to develop scalable tech, software and the right material. It is always a good lesson to practice patience. Take the time to make necessary steps to fine-tune your ideas with keeping velocity. Reward for hard work is worth it. When we see people move into the homes that we are 3D printing, or see how the military can utilize 3D printing to improve the lives of those who serve our country, it’s very rewarding and helps me truly appreciate all of the hard work we put in day and night. The right people in the room are key. Making sure we’re hiring a diverse and wide skill set of team members at ICON is crucial. Having the right people to be part of the team, who also are aligned with your mission, has been important in how we tackle hurdles and accomplish our goals. Breakthroughs sometimes take longer than expected and always budget with buffers. This is a lesson I think many startup founders can relate to. Great ideas take time and capital to put into action. I have learned that things are easier said than done and that it often takes more time and resources than you originally plan for.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would encourage young people to get into STEM and study engineering, science and math. There is so much to explore in those industries that helps us advance humanity and create new ideas and products for our world. Once you decide you love engineering and science, then come join ICON and help us shift the paradigm of homebuilding across the world!

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Paul Graham or Elon Musk.

Paul has been someone I’ve looked up to for years on how to grow startup businesses.

Elon is of course one of the most notable founders of our time. What inspires me about Elon is that he has done a great job building a hardware business in this tech environment. So many people in tech are focused on software only, and watching SpaceX and Tesla grow and scale with actual hardware products has been a helpful aspiration.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Sign up for our newsletter: http://bit.ly/ICONnewsletter

Follow us on social media; Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram

This was very meaningful, thank you so much, and we wish you only continued success.