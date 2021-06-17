Alex Bass of Salon 21: “Never discount a hobby as a potential business”

Never discount a hobby as a potential business; if you really love it, listen to it! For example, I love designing my own spaces to feel artful and friends and family have always complimented me on my ability to transform any space I’ve lived in into something unique and special.

As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Alex Bass. Alex is a founder of two purpose-driven businesses, Salon 21 and Hang On. Honing in on her creativity, Alex explored building both brands in the creative space with a pulse on mental health through community — IRL and on social. Hang On is a nostalgic accessories brand launched through her family’s long-running relationship with manufacturers, becoming a third-generation jeweler. In addition to this endeavor, Bass’ first business, Salon 21 is rooted in art and is an educational commerce space on a mission to make the art world more accessible to the next generation of art collectors and uplifting the voices of young artists. Bass leverages her work experience at art institutions and her education (BA in Art History from Columbia and MA in Art Business from the Sotheby’s Institute) to connect artists, collectors, and consumers in meaningful ways.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

Art and design have always been in my blood. My mom (even though she likes to be modest about it) is an extremely talented artist and worked in the jewelry industry with my father for my whole childhood. Her creativity in art, design, baking, and really everything of the like imprinted on me from a young age. I grew up bringing markers and paper with me everywhere I went; I even went as far to submit designs for earring samples to my parents’ line when I was four.

Creativity is folded into my DNA but so was business acumen. My parents like to joke that I played “seriously.” For example, I used to set up a toy cash register and make my stuffed animals pay for books in my makeshift bookstore or buy tickets to watch a movie in my basement. I was always hustling. I loved making art but realized that I did not want to go down the route of being a traditional artist. Learning about the history of art really intrigued me. I went to college knowing this is what I wanted to study and that I wanted to support other artists whose work I gravitated towards and create a space to celebrate their work and educate others, showing them why I love art and what it means to me and why you should too.

I’ve held internships and jobs at pretty much every type of art business — auction house, gallery, museum, non-profit, startup — and realized the latter was the work environment where I thrived the most. I love working with people and in spaces that allow me to contribute and present innovative ideas. I’d love to ultimately guide art institutions to become more accessible to the general public and innovate their offerings with the knowledge I’ve gained through my own entrepreneurial pursuits.I love art, teaching other people about it, and democratizing it for the world to enjoy.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

I’m approaching a moment that feels like maybe the most exciting yet. I’m in the process of launching a design service through Salon 21 leveraging the amazing artists’ work in the homes of collectors. To me, this feels like a culmination of the community I’ve been building and the way I love to enjoy art — at home — which is the perfect blend.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Not charging sales tax when we had our pop-up store — don’t tell my mom. I’ve grown so much on the financial side, business school certainly helped. There has to be a balance with both the business and the creative. Always ask for help when needed.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I’m endlessly grateful for my mom. Also, my collaborator and CMO, Amy Mazius. We work really closely on creative, storytelling, and strategy for both Hang On and Salon 21. When you’re super passionate about the projects you’ve created and turn them into businesses, it can be incredibly hard to step back and get some objective perspective. Having someone to collaborate with who understands my vision and who can help me articulate it is a dream. As I mentioned before, asking for help when needed, or more importantly, realizing you can’t do everything yourself, is one of the major lessons I’ve learned in business and in life.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

Other than structural inequity, it’s a learned lack of confidence to lead in the workplace instilled by the patriarchal society we’ve grown up in. I hate speaking in all encompassing, sweeping statements like that, but it’s undeniably true. Learning how to challenge those societal standards has been the upward battle of most female founders’ careers. Speaking to my own career, trying to break into the art world is particularly difficult because of the expertise you need to be able to develop a clientele who trusts you to advise them. Many people might not think the art world is male-dominated because the arts have always been synonymous with women as female creators, but the top-tier management of almost every major museum is male-dominated, and they’re the ones who handle the funds as well. While I’ve certainly worked with many women during my time at art institutions, none were CEOs. Typically your image is of the gallery girls at the front desk and someone like Larry Gagosian sitting in the back having private meetings with UHNW clients. I’ve learned how to challenge these stereotypes as much as I can, and to find my own voice in a world dominated by money, status, connections, and undoubtedly, those are all gendered.

Can you help articulate a few things that can be done as individuals, as a society, or by the government, to help overcome those obstacles?

I truly believe if top-tier institutions like major museums place deserving women in positions of management, there will be a trickle-down effect. Once you see someone in a position of authority like Thelma Golden of The Studio Museum in Harlem, it seems much more obvious and achievable that women should and can occupy these jobs. I also think there are great organizations out there like the Female Founders Collective which I am a part of who work to get women in business together to create that change. Grants for female-founded companies are a great way to help women overcome these obstacles as well as educational tools like courses in financial literacy and the like. All of the talk and energy around female empowerment is super productive, but the goal is to then take action — and if we can’t join ’em, we beat ’em — by founding our own companies.

I’d also like to speak to The Wing, the female-founded and female-identifying members’ club that started in SoHo and expanded internationally in only a year’s time and I truly loved being a part of. Gelman and Kassan’s goal to create a space for women that supported women in business and made us feel comfortable physically in a space where we could work without the male gaze, and also connect with other female entrepreneurs to help build our own businesses was undoubtedly a great vision — it’s where I met my graphic designer and a few other women who have helped Salon 21 get to where it is today. But they did not consider the exclusivity that was built into their ethos, which led to gross inequities internally and in the member base. Let’s get rid of these millennial pink, girl-boss branded outputs of female-empowerment until we fully address real issues, and then maybe we can have a space with mid-century modern furniture and clean toilets that we can thrive in without the shadow of inequity because we’ve done the work.

This might be intuitive to you as a woman founder but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

Yes. I say, take what is traditionally a weakness attributed to women and turn it on its head:

1. Being “too sensitive”

I just watched the show Industry and it really hit me hard and spelled out why male-dominated work environments are destructive and counter-productive. There are so many industries that are male-dominated and promote a truly unhealthy and abusive culture where the only option for women who want to work there is to “be a team player” (whatever that means). To properly manage people and also build a company that is one of the 21st century and contributes positively to society, a founder and a leader needs to be emotionally equipped to manage and support internal staff and also understand their clients. A founder and a leader needs to be able to manage people with an empathetic touch. Sensitivity and rationality are not polarizing forces. To be a rational leader, sensitivity must inform your decision making, otherwise we will continue to have founders who make mistakes, step on the backs of others, appropriate cultures, steal designs, mismanage their workforce, and the like. 2020 has brought a lot of these people to light (one example mentioned prior) and we need to be in touch with externalities that inform our rational decision making — thinking before we act.

2. Being “too controlling”

That’s how the work gets done. It’s one thing to have vision, and it’s another to know how to make it happen. Especially when starting a new business, you need to have your hands in every element of what you’re doing. I am as anal-rentitive over the backend of my website as I am with what you end up seeing on Instagram. I’m also big on following up with people; but emails get ignored, people forget and they need reminders. It’s just a matter of being polite — which I guess you can say is also another female stereotype — and to that end:

3. Being “too nice”

Being a team player is the key to succeeding in business whether you’re a founder or not. You have to know how to work with people, and that’s really just learned experience. There will always be someone you encounter in your work who is disagreeable and makes your job all the more difficult. Knowing how to properly handle and diffuse conflict in order to get the job done is probably the best quality anyone in business, and in life, can have.

These are qualities that I admire in myself and that I tangibly see leading to my personal success.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a founder. Can you explain what you mean?

Any notion of grandeur or glamor. I saw a small business owner post on Story that “even founders have to take out the trash” and I instantly reacted, DUH! Maybe this founder was trying to sound relatable, but it came off as though that task is below the notion of what it means to be a founder. I do all of the labor I would expect an assistant or intern to help me with and take pride in it. Nothing is above or below my responsibilities. Every aspect of the work is important to building a successful company — and your hand needs to be in every bucket.

Is everyone cut out to be a founder? In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful founder and what type of person should perhaps seek a “regular job” as an employee? Can you explain what you mean?

No. You need to have intrinsic leadership qualities. It’s one thing to have a good idea, it’s another to know how to execute it. This isn’t a knock on those who don’t have that quality — there are many people who work behind the scenes and have someone head the company for them and be the face of it. There’s always room for self-improvement, but I do think some people will naturally step up to lead and others are more successful being a part of that project in other capacities. I don’t really like the term “regular job” as if a founder should be glorified and someone who works in a different role is just a cog in the machine. We are all integral to the success of a company — those at the top, the “bottom” and everyone in between.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

1. Learn how and when to say no. As mentioned, you can’t do everything yourself, and need to acknowledge what you have the capacity to do at said moment in time. Bringing other people onto your team to spread out the workflow and also who have certain expertise that you don’t have is critical.

2. Networking and community — also treating everyone you meet with respect and also thinking of ways to collaborate with them. I’ve learned how to engage with everyone at events and even in DMs. You’d be surprised at how receptive people can be. I would say 9 times out of 10, people are willing to offer advice and work together. This collaborative energy definitely fuels what I do.

3. In a similar vein, put yourself out there! I feel like “influencer” culture has become quite cringeworthy, but if you don’t advertise yourself and engage with your audience, they won’t know who you are and won’t be as invested in what you’re doing. This is always scary for me as personally I’m more of an introvert and don’t love talking about myself, but it’s a hurdle any founder will have to overcome.

4. Take your time! School was an amazing way for me to grow my business by growing my knowledge. I was able to learn and apply it, creating space and time to really create something that can be sustainable for me long term. I don’t want to just create a job for myself, I want to create a life I’m excited to live. Going to school for longer than the average student is a path to consider — or finding other ways to do the thing you love in your own time. One example is jumping into doing a pop-up store without having a formal business plan or the additional expertise my MA provided me. Don’t be afraid to go back to the drawing board if something isn’t working; the nucleus of your idea might be salient, but the pathways with which you’re implementing it could need work or a complete overhaul.

5. Never discount a hobby as a potential business; if you really love it, listen to it! For example, I love designing my own spaces to feel artful and friends and family have always complimented me on my ability to transform any space I’ve lived in into something unique and special. It naturally led me to a place to launch design as a part of what I do with Salon 21. Now not only do I get to put more of the artists I love in the homes of clients, but I get to think about what makes that space whole. That feels really good. And it happened naturally.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

I would hope so, but that isn’t for me to judge. That is the mission behind everything I do. I grew up volunteering extremely hands-on with my family-led foundation in NJ. Community service was an integral part of my upbringing, and this made me acknowledge that anything I did in the future needed to have a component of giving back. When I found my passion for the art world, I knew I wanted to teach others why art was so valuable and figure out how to communicate my point of view to the world, while also supporting new talent. Art makes the world a better place — not only through making art but in viewing art we gain new perspectives, deeper levels of understanding history and culture, and of course, adding some more beauty to our world — and my goal is to facilitate that discovery and experience.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Democratizing art on a large scale. The barriers to entry to the art world, in terms of both art creation and art viewing, as well as collecting, are extremely high. Salon 21 aims to create a community where artists feel supported, new collectors feel unintimidated, and those who tune into our talks learn something new that adds to their appreciation of arts and culture. If I could shift the narrative from the large institutions — or even just create space for a new conversation where the art world wasn’t one where people felt excluded — that would be major.

I’m also a big prominent of mental health awareness as this has been a part of my own life for as long as I can consciously remember. I’m a strong believer that creating art, as well as looking at art, is therapeutic. To provide arts education to underserved communities and underfunded schools is a continuous goal of mine.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

EVA FREAKING CHEN. I love her so much. I actually cold emailed her a few years ago to tell her how much I admired her work and how she balances being a powerhouse at Facebook all while having a family and using her platform for good. The number of resources she’s provided in 2020 have helped educate me and really just showed how influencers should be influencing. So we actually ended up getting coffee (I even saved the ticket stub you get as an entry to the FB headquarters in NY from that meeting) and I was just so grateful she took the time to chat with me as a senior in college about my career path. I so admire how professional and successful she is — and how humble. I’m still not over the fact that she replied to my email. So can we get coffee again, maybe a drink this time? You have my email 😉

