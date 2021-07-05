Alex Arapov of 3DLOOK: “Be transparent about your decisions and failures”

For the IoV: Faster speed of the internet, more reliable connections mean more advanced development of Driverless Vehicles, communication of the car with other objects via cellular communication. We’ll see safer autopilots and navigation services.

5G infrastructure is being installed around the world. At the same time, most people have not yet seen what 5G can offer. What exactly is 5G? How will it improve our lives? What are the concerns that need to be addressed before it is widely adopted?

In our series, called, How 5G Technology May Improve and Impact Our Lives, we are talking to tech and telecom leaders who can share how 5G can impact and enhance our lives.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewingAlex Arapov.

Alex Arapov is the co-founder and Chief Product Officer at 3DLOOK, the creator of the world’s leading patented mobile body scanning technology. Alex is an experienced engineering leader and tech visionary that for a decade has been directing consumer and mobile facing product and project management teams.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

My first job was for a local mobile operator in 2011. I was fortunate enough to see them introduce 3G technology. Those were exciting times as we launched new pricing plans, sold the first smartphones, and saw this powerful new technology take root.

Since then, I’ve taken a special interest in tech. After spending the bulk of my career creating cutting-edge software solutions, I co-founded 3DLOOK in 2016. These days, I lead the R&D team where we are working on a product that can completely transform fashion and retail industries by providing innovative personalized shopping experiences.

And I know what you’re thinking: it’s quite the jump from 5G to fashion. Let me tell you what they have to do with one another.

For starters, 5G is the key to broader adoption of AR across industries, enabling unique immersive experiences, more realistic augmented reality, seamless video streaming, faster online transactions and more specific location information. At the same time, mobile tools have become a lifeline for fashion brands hoping to engage with their customers digitally. Once fashion businesses gain full access to 5G, it will result in absolutely unique immersive customer experiences.

I can go on and on about this. In fact, I am very excited to tell you more. Thanks for having me!

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I have had my fair share of accidents since I was a super-charged and very enthusiastic young man at the onset of my career. What I lacked in knowledge and experience, I made up for it with the desire to learn and develop. That turned out to be an intense combination that makes for some funny anecdotes.

So what happened was, I was leading a front-end development team, and one strong developer finished a 2-week sprint in one day. I was speechless, because there goes all my planning for the next two weeks. This taught me how to categorize features in a product according to their complexity and always have a backup plan. Oh, also to never undermine or underestimate people.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Life is only 20% what happens to us and 80% how we react to it.” In the last few years, I have learned to recognize the difference between what is happening and how my reaction to it determines my future.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

One example that I saw personally was Katerina Kostereva, CEO of Terrasoft (Creatio). I was impressed by her efficiency and ability to build a company of up to 500 people with brilliant success. As a CEO, she closely worked with a huge number of people. She could jump on a meeting with any customer and do almost any job at any stage.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

I believe that my differentiating characteristics have been my focus, openness, and responsibility.

When you take the time to focus on a new product or challenge, you’ll come up with the best possible solution. Recently, I experienced this phenomenon in full effect when I created a 1-year vision and plan for our latest product during a solo 4-day sprint of uninterrupted work. You can do great things when you concentrate!

As far as openness is concerned, I am never one to hide behind a mask, be it friendliness or admiration. Try always to be highly transparent with colleagues and clients; and I find that it pays off in the long run.

Responsibility. If you commit to a task — you need to deliver, even if it seems impossible. People rely on you, and you can’t let them down. We had a real challenge recently where we had to create a live demo with the new technology for one of the largest retail companies. It took an intense 3-day hackathon, but we did it!

Are you working on any new or exciting projects? How do you think that will help people?

I’ll start with a bit of a background here. Our team at 3DLOOK delivers solutions that enable innovative personalized shopping experiences. Our flagship e-commerce solution provides customized fit and size recommendations for shoppers to help brands reduce returns while increasing conversion and order value.

We are constantly working on improving our core tech even further. 3DLOOK is the only one among mobile body scanning solutions to have launched its own 3D Body Scanning Lab used to train the neural networks behind the solutions for even better accuracy. These efforts resulted in our inclusion in Mobile Body Scanning Standards developed by the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers. During tests, we proved to be more consistent than the human experts they were measured against. But we didn’t stop there! Since the study, internal research shows that 3DLOOK has even further increased accuracy by 34%.

Ok wonderful. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. Like 4G, 5G has many different facets, and I’m sure many will approach this question differently. But for the benefit of our readers can you explain to us what 5G is? How is 5G different from its predecessor 4G?

5G is a mobile network that replaced 4G with improved speed, network coverage and reliability. This generation differs from 4G because it offers a faster connection, the ability to work when the user is moving at a high speed (500 km/h), minimal latency rate and lower power consumption.

Just think of downloading a whole season of Game of Thrones in just a few minutes and maintaining a fully charged battery!

Can you share three or four ways that 5G might improve our lives? If you can please share an example, for each.

The main areas where 5G could enhance our lives are IoT, IoV and AI/AR.

The main driver here is video streaming for the IoT: Livestream E-commerce is becoming a top-rated sales channel for the brands, and new ways of consuming goods for Gen Z. Video streaming will become more reliable, faster and better. It will improve not only the consumption of the content, but it’s also essential for the video surveillance and security of cities and households.

For the IoV: Faster speed of the internet, more reliable connections mean more advanced development of Driverless Vehicles, communication of the car with other objects via cellular communication. We’ll see safer autopilots and navigation services.

AI/AR: AI brings innovation in all industries and data volumes are skyrocketing, and the burden on cloud computing is skyrocketing. Enterprise customers need to push their innovations, and for that, they require fast access to the most advanced AI solutions that could be processed. Cloud-first AR technology for the most advanced cases also requires direct and fast connection to the cloud processing without archiving and unpacking.

It means that we’ll see penetration of AR much faster than we see now: for e-commerce, education and for improvement tools for remote work. Just imagine: you could find and try different goods in AR and other AI services could recommend the best specification of the product directly to your needs.

Download times and real-time digital effects — such as augmented reality — will be much faster and therefore more realistic. This could potentially power experiences where the quality is high enough to see the thread on a model’s shirt in real-time on the other side of the world as if they were physically present in your space. Fashion brands can create a sense of presence using such high-quality digital experiences in a way that was only possible during physical runways and fittings before.

Keeping “Black Mirror” in mind, can you see any potential drawbacks about this 5G technology that people should think more deeply about?

I love that you asked this question because I love Black Mirror. It’s an excellent science fiction show, just like Altered Carbon and many others.

While those shows explore the fringes of technology, showing us what’s wrong, we have reality to guide us. 5G has the same drawbacks as 2G, 3G and 4G mobile internet.

Sure, people can use these technologies to create fraudulent services that can monitor and transmit data about people in real-time. But here’s the good news — we all know that Apple and Google stores are very careful about the apps they publish, and I believe that soon we’ll see some regulations from the Cloud Service Providers about the ethical use of AI on the cloud.

Some have raised the question that 5G might widen the digital divide and leave poor people or marginalized people behind. From your perspective, what can be done to address and correct this concern?

If we look at the situation right now, we’ll see that there are still some countries that don’t have 100% penetration of 4G. But, let’s not forget about optical fiber and Starlink. And if we’re talking about the development of new technology, services and products, it’s evident that we have an innovation adoption curve. People in large cities will be the first to experience the full benefits of the technology, but I believe that the learning curve will develop with the worldwide penetration of 5G.

Excellent. We are nearly done. Let’s zoom out a bit and ask a more general question. Based on your experience and success, what are the 5 things you need to create a highly successful career in the telecommunication industry? (Please share a story or example for each.)

1. You need to work fast under high loads and constantly learn new technologies and innovations. Nowadays, technology evolves so rapidly; you need to run just to keep up. This is one of our fundamental principles of 3DLOOK: we’ve developed proprietary technology of mobile body scanning that powers digital innovation in retail but have continued to work on improving the technology ever since, making it faster, more accurate and deliver better customer experience, and this eagerness to continuously improve and try something new should be at the forefront of each company’s strategy.

2. Do your research to see the whole picture of the business/product/technology. We invest time and resources in research, investigate the market and understand our customer’s pains and needs. This research helps improve existing solutions and see opportunities to create new ones. For example, during the COVID-19 crisis, we took the time to investigate the state of retail and ecommerce in the fashion sector and learned that brands are still struggling to offer a full-blown dressing room experience from home, and that’s what got us working on a disruptive virtual try-on solution. Talk to your customers. That’s the only way to create killer products.

3. Arrange knowledge and ideas sharing activities across various departments. Your colleagues could have great ideas. One of our teams has created one internal prototype that pushed another very useful UX to the customer.

4. Be transparent about your decisions and failures — you could fix something much faster if you don’t hide the problem. At 3DLOOK, we have a culture of being transparent and not being afraid of mistakes. It’s okay to fail as long as you learn from your errors and don’t fail the same way twice.

5. Stay result-oriented. Understand the result so you can find unique ways to achieve it. Then figure out what actions need to be taken. It could be as simple as OKRs that help align the company’s global goal with the specific daily activities of all employees and make sure everybody is fully aware of their contribution.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I believe that with 5G, it’ll be possible to have the technology of real-time tracking of all transport. It should reduce the number of accidents. Imagine your smartphone and your car know about all other vehicles and inform you about different risks without additional hardware. That is the future.

