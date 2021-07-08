Alessandra Lezama of TOOTRiS: “I had help as a young entrepreneur”

I know that it is my calling to positively impact the lives of women in the workforce, especially women of color, and to help create more entrepreneurial opportunities. I had help as a young entrepreneur, and I know it is my duty to pay that forward.

As a part of our series about women who are shaking things up in their industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing TOOTRiS Founder & CEO Alessandra Lezama.

Alessandra Lezama is driven by a deep rooted social purpose. That’s why she founded TOOTRiS, the first ever on-demand child care platform that connects parents, employers, childcare providers, and family support and subsidy services.

Since launching in Q2 2020, TOOTRiS has processed over 32,000 child care searches in the San Diego region and helped connect more than 6,000 families with programs and resources amid a most devastating pandemic. In just the past year, TOOTRiS has made a positive impact on the child care system. The startup was awarded the inspiring “Moving San Diego Forward Award” by the San Diego Regional Chamber in 2021. Lezama was named “Businesswomen of the Year” by the San Diego Business Journal, and won the “Connect Women of Influence Emerging Woman-Owned Business Award” in 2020 for her work with TOOTRiS.

She currently serves on the Board and Management Council of the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce, is a member of the California Preschool Business Council and the San Diego County Child Care and Development Planning Council, where alongside other Child Care stakeholders she passionately advocates for quality early childhood education.

Lezama is also an angel investor, and an advocate for women pursuing careers in tech and other STEM fields.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to a tech career path?

I came to the United States from Italy in the 1990s in pursuit of the “American Dream.” Before launching my technology career, I was a Montessori teacher. I loved shoes and figured I wouldn’t make enough money to buy the shoes I wanted so I decided to shift my career to technology. I knew I belonged in technology and was set on being a disruptor, even though it was a predominantly male-dominated industry.

As a single mom and immigrant to the U.S., quality and adequate child care were a constant struggle for me for the first 13 years of my son’s life, including before-and after-school care. In fact, my success as a C level executive was slowed due to this challenge. In 2004, for example, I was passed for a vice president of sales position because I couldn’t make it to work at the required 6:30 a.m. time due to lack of before school care for my son.

So, I worked twice — if not three times — as hard as my male co-workers to prove my worth, all while being the best mother I could to my son, ensuring he had access to top-quality education by enrolling him in Montessori programs from a young age.

All of it has paid off, and now I want to pay it forward. That’s why I founded TOOTRiS.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

The current child care market fails families, children and businesses — it needs to be completely rebuilt from the ground up. At TOOTRiS, we are doing just that with technology. Our first-of-its-kind platform allows for a free, real-time inventory of available childcare slots to parents while providing childcare providers an easier solution to manage the vetting and enrollment process and automate the administrative functions of running their small business — all accessible online via a desktop, tablet or an app on a mobile device.

Think of TOOTRiS as the “Google” of the child care industry. We connect all the existing stakeholders in real time — parents, childcare providers, employers and even subsidy programs. Free access to information in real time can solve the plight parents face over childcare, even for temporary slots and drop-ins.

There’s so much talk about how funding will revive the broken child care system, but nobody is thinking about how we advance it to the next level, much like what the health care system did with the digitization of health records. There’s no reason why we can’t do the same for child care.

Can you share a story about a mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

There is no such thing as a mistake as long as you learn and grow from the experience. That being said, I have certainly learned some lessons along the way that have helped me grow and overcome bigger challenges. The most critical experiences for me occurred early on in my career when I had the opportunity for a promotion, but I held myself back because I was too self-critical about my own limitations. I limited myself more than anyone else by not advocating for myself and selling my strengths.

If I could give my younger self one piece of advice, it would be this — opportunity is there for anyone who has the courage to believe in themselves. Unless you are able to raise your hand and speak for yourself, opportunities will pass you by, because nobody is going to speak up for you. Others got the job over me early on because they used their voice. Don’t expect someone else to recognize your potential if you don’t recognize it in yourself.

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

One of my greatest mentors was my father. He was a bullfighter, so every time he left for work, he was never sure he would make it home. He would always leave me with an important lesson — he would stress to me how important it is to always have a positive impact on people’s lives, but that in order to help someone else, you need to help yourself first. When you take care of yourself and have a stable platform, you can reach out and help others over and over again. For a long time as a young professional, I found it difficult to ask for help. I had to reframe my father’s advice and teach myself that if I was not vocal about the areas in which I needed help, I would never improve, and therefore never advance to a level where I could help others. This mindset change has been crucial to my success, helping me achieve personal and professional growth.

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

In the case of the child care sector, the system is so broken that disruption is necessary. We need to challenge the status quo and create a new system that is capable of evolving. We are not disrupting mindlessly, but with a clear vision for the future. Currently, families spend up to 40% of their income on child care. In the past year, 60% of the workforce left due to a lack of child care during the pandemic. A system that has been propagated for decades deserves to be disrupted, so a new, profitable and effective version can emerge.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

I know that it is my calling to positively impact the lives of women in the workforce, especially women of color, and to help create more entrepreneurial opportunities. I had help as a young entrepreneur, and I know it is my duty to pay that forward. I currently serve on 16 different boards, including the San Diego County Child Care and Development Planning Council, the Board and Management Council of the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce, and the California Preschool Business Council in order to advocate for change. Stay tuned.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by ‘women disruptors’ that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?

One of the biggest challenges female disruptors face is that women usually hold a greater amount of responsibility in regard to their family life, especially Child Care. Even in situations where both parents work, the mother is more likely to take time off, if a child is sick or if Child Care plans fall through. As a young mother, I was not considered for conferences or other opportunities that required me to work outside normal hours because higher ups assumed it would be a constant struggle for me to find Child Care. Female disruptors must constantly work harder to be taken seriously and to fight the always impending assumption that work is not their main focus.

If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I believe that TOOTRiS will have a positive impact on the lives and futures of our children. Over 80% of a child’s brain is formed by age three, and over 90% by age five, making the first years of development extremely important. With around 50% of children under five in some sort of Child Care program, improving the Child Care sector to ensure safe, affordable, developmentally focused options are available to everyone will greatly impact the next generation. With so much political attention focused on the current Child Care crisis and federal funds being funneled to states, now is the perfect time for state governments to consider long-term solutions, such as adopting a custom version of TOOTRiS as a universal platform available to all Child Care providers and working parent

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life? “If you know better, you do better”

There are two quotes that are meaningful to me. The first is “People do business with people, people they like and people they trust.” And “Strength comes from unity and extraordinary comes from diversity.” These quotes have inspired the workplace culture I established at TOOTRiS and underline how I run all aspects of business.

How can our readers follow you online? LinkedIn:

Alessandra Lezama IG: TOOTRiS Facebook: TOOTRiS Twitter: TOOTRiS

Thank you for your contribution to this interview series!