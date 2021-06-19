Aleshia Brown of Empower Me Ministries: “Consistency”

Becoming an author has helped brand and birth out my nonprofit organization Empower Me Ministries. The bonus was the fact that I was able to utilize my own materials and books to empower each client that had gone through the program. It was a win-win for me. As I have now branched out to now creating workbooks and devotional journals.

As a part of our series about “How You Can Grow Your Business or Brand By Writing A Book”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Aleshia Brown.

Aleshia Brown is a wife and mother of 4 children, three boys and a little girl. Born and raised in Brooklyn, NY. A graduate of James Madison University. Attending Grace Cathedral Ministries Church covered by Apostle Sammy C. Smith. She is a published author and has self-published a Series titled Diary of a Single Mom. A series filled with poetry and truth that talks about her life and journey as a single mom getting to know God and the transition to now being a Kingdom wife. She has written an anthology collaborating with other authors titled “From the Pit of Pain to the Paradigm of Purpose.” She has also written an article for an international magazine in New Zealand titled “Her Story.” The founder of Empower Me Ministries and works alongside her husband as the CFO of his foundation, The Carla Rose Foundation. She is a mentor, purposed marriage coach, and global speaker that elevates and empowers women to be confident, creative, and courageous in their purpose and along the path that God has set out for them. She works with those who desire kingdom marriage. Her desire is to continually release the wisdom and knowledge God has bestowed upon her life to others. God has placed on her heart to open a mentorship program Metamorphosis 2 P.U.S.H that teaches women life skills, etiquettes, true beauty, how to identify their true authenticity and begin to build and develop the mindset of a Proverbs 31 Woman, a Kingdom Wife. She is a woman after God’s own heart.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share a story about what motivated you to become an expert in the particular area that you are writing about?

Growing up I always envisioned myself living in a palace with my prince charming happily ever after. Being raised by my grandmother she began teaching me the necessities of being a wife. She used to always tell me when I get a husband, I had to be sure that I knew how to cook, clean, and take care of the children. I needed to stay in my lane and cater to my husband’s every need. As I became older and desired even the more the feeling of being loved and to have a companion I married early. At the age of 20 was my first marriage and it was a typical failure and so was my second. Now I am married happily to who God has created just for me. Through the experiences of broken relationships and divorce I began to understand and realize with God’s help the true meaning of marriage and what it all entailed. It was not just cooking, cleaning, and taking care of the children. It was deeper than that and even deeper than just having the entitlement of saying I was someone’s wife. This is what built my passion to help other women understand the true meaning of being a wife let alone a Kingdom wife. My heart mourns and it frustrates me to watch women in desperation for the title “wife” devalue their worth and settle for less. As a woman that has been there and done that, it is my heart’s desire to educate and empower as many women as possible on their value and the value of being a wife.

Can you share a pivotal story that shaped the course of your career?

During my journey of being a single mother, God brought me back to my first love which was writing. As I wrote God shared with me that I would be a bestselling author and a major influencer that left an impact on others. He said to get ready because it was bound to happen. In 2016, birthed out twins Diary of a Single Mom Series and Empower Me nonprofit. When God says in Jeremiah 29:11, For I know the plans I have for you, plans of good hope and not of evil, plans to see your prosper. His Word stands true. All of the pain, hurt, brokenness, failed relationships, and being misunderstood was all a part of my purpose. Every trial and test helped captivate the purpose within me. My purpose started to become clear to me and realizing that there was purpose in my pain. My pain was intentionally created to mold and shape me into the person I am today. I was always the type to want to help others any way that I could. My journey brought me to a place of confidently embarking on a career that I love. I believe in the quote reaching the lost at any cost. My hearts desire is to see others prosper and to come out of a place of feeling stuck and unstable. My mission is to diligently complete and birth out all that God has planted inside of me and release all of the wisdom He has bestowed over my life to others.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? Are you working on any new writing projects?

Some of the most exciting projects I am working on now are:

I am completing my next book set Kingdom Marriage In It’s Purpose. It is a workbook and devotional journal for singles, soon to be married, widowed, divorced, or already married. The purpose of this set is to bring awareness to the true meaning of Kingdom Marriage also bringing clarity to the covenant promise being made in the exchange of vows. I also now have a 90-day program that empowers those that desire Kingdom Marriage the right way. I am truly excited about my mentorship program Metamorphosis 2 PUSH I have a conference coming up in August titled PUSH which is an acronym Purpose Unveiling Strength and Humility The door for live radio has opened as well being a co-host on WDRB Radio Station in Charlotte, NC.

Thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the core focus of our interview. Can you please tell us a bit about your book? Can you please share a specific passage or story that illustrates the main theme of your book?

Diary of a Single Mom Series is a poetic journey filled with the dialogue of the conversations between me and God. It is my life as a single mom getting to know God for myself in addition to being equipped to become a Kingdom Wife. Each part of the series reveals the many levels of development and molding I had to go through to become a Kingdom Wife. In Series 1 Diary of a Single Mom My Journey with God, the main passage that summarized this series is titled “The Beginning.” A wise woman shared with me that in order to see structure in my children I had to first become structured. It resonated with me and pushed me further to God seeking structure and order in my life. I had enough of the rollercoasters and wanted more and better for my life and my children’s life. In Series 2 Diary of a Single Mom My Journey of Faith Keepin’ It Real, God has now begun the detox process and now stretching me in my faith. During this phase of my life God was not only stretching my faith but also revealing to me who I was. The main chapter of this book is titled “Stolen Identity” It is important to know who you are individually and understand your own purpose before you can become with someone else. God had to build up the authentic me and my confidence in me. The final series Diary of a Single Mom The Beginning of the End discusses my journey of preparation for marriage. After removing the layers of labels from others and society God now began dealing with the root of what my role was as a Kingdom Wife. He began teaching me how to pray not just for myself but also for my husband and my family. He also began teaching me how to speak the language of life and wisdom over my family and husband. The main chapter of this series is titled “Kingdom Love” During this chapter God began teaching me the difference between love and kingdom love. It was in this moment that I realized that kingdom love had no limits or stipulations. There were no boundaries when it came to kingdom love. It is a love that is unconditional and parallel to God’s love.

You are a successful author and thought leader. Which three-character traits do you feel were most instrumental to your success when launching your book? Can you please share a story or example for each?

The three-character traits I feel were most instrumental to my success when launching my book are

Determination: I remember when God first told me to keep writing and journaling because I was going to be a best selling author. It was news I couldn’t not see at the time, however I still kept writing. I will never forget the day I completed formatting my book and needed a publisher. I was determined to have it published because God said I was a best-selling author. I did research and submitted my draft to several publishing agencies and was determined to contract with one. When I did finally get a response for a publisher God opened the door and someone planted the seed to pay in full for the publishing process. But God!!! Ambition: When God said to me that I was going to take my journaling and form it into a book that would make an impact to the world I remain grounded on that word and knew that I had to step out on faith being fully persuaded that His Words were going to manifest in its season and His timing. I stood on the scripture He that started a good work in me will carry it on to completion until the day of Christ Jesus. My desire was to see the fulfillment and completion of my journey as a best-selling author. It took several sleepless nights, but I was on a mission to be obedient to the voice of God and by faith see it happen for me. Consistency: On the journey of becoming an author, I was always writing even while I was at work. At time I was a teacher at a daycare in the baby room. My boss would always come in my room and catch me rocking a baby in one hand in the rocking chair and have a pen and notepad in the other writing. I consistently kept writing as God would speak to me and give me the things to write I never stopped until He said to me now the book is finished. It is time to publish it. In order for anyone to see the end results they desire, they must be consistent in what they are doing.

In my work, I have found that writing a book can be a great way to grow a brand. Can you share some stories or examples from your own experience about how you helped your own business or brand grow by writing a book?

Becoming an author has helped brand and birth out my nonprofit organization Empower Me Ministries. The bonus was the fact that I was able to utilize my own materials and books to empower each client that had gone through the program. It was a win-win for me. As I have now branched out to now creating workbooks and devotional journals.

Can you talk to our readers a bit about the benefits of becoming an author and promoting a book? Can you explain to other leaders why they should invest resources and energy into this? Can you share a few examples of how writing a book in particular and thought leadership in general can create lucrative opportunities and help a business or brand grow?

I found as an author and writer, writing is very therapeutic. I was one that did not know how to express myself out loud. It was not until I began writing that I received my full healing and deliverance. It is a level of therapy that helps to uplift the burdens and weight of life on paper and guaranteed that it would not get out unless you share. LOL. Paper won’t tell unless you release it to others. Another good note of investing in writing and becoming an author is that it is a tool for others to regain hope, encouragement, joy, and wisdom. When someone reads your story, it gives them the extra light needed and strength to endure, persevere, and push past the feeling of giving up. It is blessing when someone reads your book and shares with you how impactful it was on their life and what it did for them.

What are the things that you wish you knew about promoting a book before you started? What did you learn the hard way? Can you share a story about that which other aspiring writers can learn from?

The many things that I have learned along the way that I wish I would have known from the beginning are:

How to self-publish my own book Not to depend on the publishing company to get your work exposed and out there Understand the audience and who you are trying to reach Understand the summary and purpose of what you are writing

Along my journey, my first book was not promoted properly and ended up in a messy situation. God then began showing me how to become a self-published author. He also began teaching me how to share inserts of my book while promoting and advertising it. When God gave me clarity and the fullness of the purpose of my book, it wasn’t until then that my book began to take off and many wanted to purchase my book and learn more about it.

Based on your experience, which promotional elements would you recommend to an author to cover on their own and when would you recommend engaging a book publicist or marketing expert?

I will say this, nobody can share your story the way you can because it is your story. My greatest advice when it comes to promotion is to create trailers and insert posts that provide small pieces of your book. This draws the audience but before that you must understand and know your targeting audience. Who is the book purposed for? Who do you expect to read your book the most? I had a marketing expert and learned a lot from them. One being the many tools that are out there you can utilize to advertise and get your book out there. The key factor of promoting your book is consistency. You cannot grow weary in well doing as the bible states. You cannot get tires because you do not see the results you would like to see. Any person that has obtained great success and seen the results they would like to see were consistent in their mission.

Wonderful. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your own experience and success, what are the “five things an author needs to know to successfully promote and market a book?” If you can, please share a story or example for each.

The five things an author needs to know to successfully promote and market a book are

Find Your Targeted Audience: When writing your book(s) who did you have in mind? Who do you believe can benefit from your book(s)? Consistency: To be consistent is to work at something with diligence, at all times. Understanding the goal and mission of what you are doing. Any author you will find always writing, journaling, reading, researching to increase their level as an author and improve their flow of writing. In order to receive the level of success as your end result this must be key in all that you do. By creating a routine and a form of structure helps you become consistent because it is repetitive. Studies show that if someone does something for 21 days straight it becomes a habit. Open Your Mouth: You know the saying says, “A closed mouth doesn’t get fed” You have to begin to open your mouth and talk about your book in your conversations. They also say “the best advertisement is word of mouth.” I found along my journey I missed out on a lot of opportunities because I did not open my mouth and talk about my book. Do It Afraid: You have to move past fear and challenge yourself to do things you have never done before that are in alignment with your mission and goals you are trying to accomplish. Celebrate the Small Victories: You may not be where you want to be, but you are not where you used to be. A lot of times as an author we can be our own worse critic because we are the hardest on ourselves about accomplishments and completing goals. If you set a goal to be a best author and so far, you have only sold 25 books. Celebrate those 25 books because guess what it could have been 25 books collecting dust and also you are one step closer to achieving your goals. We have to know how to crawl before we can know how to walk and run.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

I would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with Pastor Sarah Jakes Roberts because I can relate to her journey. She has become a role model for me along my journey of doing and being who God has called me to be. Her story is very similar to mine in many ways and on many levels. She is my inspiration to keep going and never give up.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

They can follow me on

Facebook www.facebook.com/aleshia.brown08

Instagram Name: www.instagram.com/aleshia.brown

Website: www.empowermeministry.com

Link To Purchase Books: www.amazon.com/s?k=aleshia+brown&ref=nb_sb_noss

Thank you for these excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent. We wish you continued success with your book promotion and growing your brand.