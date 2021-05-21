Alesha Brown of Fruition Publishing Concierge Services: “Know Your Audience”

Know Your Audience. I cannot emphasize this enough: know your audience. A good book is a good conversation. The reader should pick up your book and feel that you know him or her and you are writing this specifically for him or her.

Alesha Brown, The Joy Guru, is an award-winning entrepreneur, book publisher, and transformational speaker who encourages audiences by igniting the fire within and helping them take center stage. She is the owner of Fruition Publishing Concierge Services where she offers ghostwriting, writing coaching, and full publishing services to help people share their stories with the masses.

Thank you so much for joining us! Can you share a story about what brought you to this particular career path?

It was accidental. I decided in my 30s to finally fulfill my dream of becoming a published author and share my story of surviving and thriving after child abuse. I wanted to reach those who were struggling through life like I had and needed their second wind. Well, once the book was published, I started looking for marketing and speaking opportunities, which led people to ask me how to write a book. After a while, I realized that I could turn my advice into a business and offer editing and consulting services, which led to me leaving my government position and being 100% self-employed. My pain turned into my purpose and my purpose became my passion.

Can you share the most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your career?

An interesting story? There is so much I experience in this industry that it is hard to define interesting. I guess one consultation that I will never forget is when the author busted out in tears trying to tell me what her story was. In the course of her appointment, she did everything from pacing the floor to crying and praising God. Mind you, we were in a public place. I just remembered thinking I love what I do. If she was having so much trouble telling me what her story was and the book she wanted to write, what effect did holding her truth in for so long have on her? Writing is cathartic and, many times, the benefit of authors writing their books is as much for their healing as their audience.

What was the biggest challenge you faced in your journey to becoming an author? How did you overcome it? Can you share a story about that that other aspiring writers can learn from?

The biggest challenge was to stop writing content, saving it, and never executing. By my mid-30s, I had so many portions of books finished and ideas of what I could publish first, that my first book ended up not including any of that material. I felt led to write and, when I did, the book just flowed. It was so easy to complete it from start to finish. The difference?

With God’s help, my eyes were opened to the realization that I am alive today partially because of the stories of other abuse survivors that I read when I was contemplating suicide while suffering through child abuse. It was their stories and their success in their life after that gave me hope that I could be successful despite what happened to me. So not sharing my story was in one way saying that my life was valuable enough for their stories to save me, but I didn’t deem the lives of my audience as important enough for me to do the same. Although that seemed harsh, if I really believed my story had the power to transform the lives of my audience, why would I withhold it by not completing my book and sharing my message? When you view it from that perspective, it lights a fire under you and you work diligently to bring your vision to fruition.

At some point, like Nike says, Just do it! Every person has an audience assigned to him or her and that audience will only receive transformation when you speak to them and offer the solution(s) found in your book, author’s platform, and spoken words. Do not hold up their release, transformation, or growth because you allow fear, insecurity, or perfectionism to prevent you from answering the call.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Oh my goodness, I totally bought the “build it and they will come” concept aka if you write a “good book” it will automatically attract people. WRONG! I was so focused on creating the book that I was ignorant of how key marketing was and having a marketing strategy prior to launch. The people who offered, and still offer, the self-publishing workshop I attended never emphasized marketing nor had the expertise. That is a vital part of being a successful, profitable, and great author.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I am working on our company’s first black comic book, Amazine Amazon. The first series is Amazine Educators and focuses on problems such as bullying, teachers dealing with the first day of school, and how we can all learn to accept our differences. We are also working on new books by writers of color dealing with love and relationships, poetry, identity loss, and Southern ancestry. These are exciting times!

Can you share the most interesting story that you shared in your book?

In my first book, Sometimes All You Have is Happy, I discussed a time in my life where I could barely walk, was in immense pain, and diagnosed with a chronic illness. I shared how, even in the worst of times, you can find things to be grateful for and rise above. In order to thrive in life, you cannot embrace and nurture a woe is me attitude. If you do, you will always be a victim of melancholy versus thriving and being joyful. We all know that one person that regardless of what you say can find negativity in the most miraculous occurrence.

What is the main empowering lesson you want your readers to take away after finishing your book?

Any books I write and publish are meant to provide transformation, joy, and solutions. We want people to see the reality of life but be inspired to create their own happiness and joy. Life has its challenges but that doesn’t mean you have to be suffocated, beat up, or crushed by the weight of the world. Your journey, every part of it, is essential to the process. At any time, you can reimagine your success, redefine it, and pivot.

Based on your experience, what are the “5 Things You Need to Know to Become a Great Author”? Please share a story or example for each.

Know Your Expertise. Know what you are the “expert” in and how that relates to your book’s message. Good books offer solutions, even if it’s just giving the reader a form of escape temporarily. You have to defend and constantly tell why you are the person the reader should invest in to hear your message. Know Your Audience. I cannot emphasize this enough: know your audience. A good book is a good conversation. The reader should pick up your book and feel that you know him or her and you are writing this specifically for him or her. When you don’t know who you are writing to there will be either be a disconnect in your message or your book may be a “good read” but nothing that makes them want to run and tell everyone about what they just read. Your book should feel as if it’s tailor-made to the reader and is exactly what he or she needed at the moment. When you nail it, readers will run and tell everyone about what they are reading and will be waiting to consume whatever else you offer. Know Your Message. This is also what differentiates a great author from and a mediocre one. You may have a “brilliant idea” but fail due to not taking the time to define your main message and what key points you plan to use to support it. Some books are nothing more than a slew of facts, events, and language thrown together with no flow, main points, or relatability. Instead of clearly taking the reader from Point A to B, you’ve taken them from A to M, back to E then over to Z, and back to A. Plus, you provided elements that were unnecessary and may be repugnant. Basically, you served them a smorgasbord of food all mixed together with little flavor and no distinct taste or identification of what they consumed. Not only are they confused and perhaps repulsed, but they definitely would not recommend what you offer to ANYONE ever. Know Your Success Strategy. Let’s face it: selling is involved in being a published author which requires you to have a strategy to win. Most clients give me the deer-in-headlights look when I ask them how much revenue would they like to make from their book? If you don’t know how much money you want to make from your book sales at least on a weekly and monthly level, you will have no real strategy on sell your book. That means you are not targeting your audience appropriately or making sure your book is in front of those that truly need the solution you offer. That is a true tragedy. If you believe in the power of the words written in your manuscript, the last thing you would do is deprive your audience of having access to it. The only way they can experience the transformation they need is when a transaction takes place. The transaction is buying your book and starting the journey. Have a strategy in place that allows them to do that as well as offer more than just a book. Know Your Desired Impact. People often tell me they want to be a speaker, reach people all over the world, and make a difference. Most say that to me based on some key influencer or celebrity that they admire. However, you cannot achieve these things if you don’t have a plan to get there and keeping your desires ever-present will serve as motivation. There is no “one and done” or do one thing and you can relax. If you want to have a global impact, are you ready for the rigors of the lifestyle that makes that possible? Are you ready to sacrifice? Are you ready to continuously pursue media and build partnerships with others to expand your borders? Being a published author is a business in itself and you will not achieve your desired impact if you are not committed and diligently putting forth the effort required.

What is the one habit you believe contributed the most to you becoming a great writer? (i.e. perseverance, discipline, play, craft study) Can you share a story or example?

Investing in continued learning. I can tell you as a publisher, this industry changes as much as readers’ tastes. Just like any industry or career field, you need to know your industry. It was not my intentions to make a business out of my writing, but that is what it turned into so I was committed to learning my craft. I studied publishing, book genres, researched influencers and other best-selling authors as well as built relationships with those I wanted to emulate or learn from. I continue to do this as well with publishing and literary organizations and circles.

Which literature do you draw inspiration from? Why?

Non-fiction, autobiographies, and self-help. I love creatives and I consider myself one. I like people who are not boring me to tears but use the power of the pen to take me on a journey. I love those who write with an unpredictable nature and climax throughout their stories. I don’t want to read a book and feel that the ending and milestones were predictable.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

People changing the narrative by using the power of the pen. It is easy to complain, argue, and protest, but what are you doing to change the narrative? I build relationships with all types of creatives, from thought leaders and writers to film directors. I love people who are able to look at societal issues and biases and refuse to accept what is the norm. I love the way they use the arts and various mediums to make their voice heard and prompt us to at least consider a different viewpoint. That is the beginning of change and transformation.

Don’t tell me that our laws are unfair or outdated: become a lobbyist and disrupt the legal system by changing the laws as needed. Otherwise, your rhetoric and complaints change nothing. He or she that knows the power of the pen, acquires that power and uses it, can change the world starting with his or her own.

