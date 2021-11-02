Alena Doláková: “I wish I knew that acting and writing is not just about art, but it is also a business”

I wish I knew that acting and writing is not just about art, but it is also a business (yet I would chose the artsy, clever stories anyways and say no to the things that make a lot of money, but make me unhappy). I wish I knew the power I have no matter what the patriarchal system says. But this whole “I wish I knew”, well, I didn’t and I learned and it has been a shit show sometimes, but I wouldn’t change a thing. I would still move to LA when I was 25 knowing three people and wait for a year for my VISA and I would still make shorts and do stand up and I would still write. Cause it was a lot of funny yet complex stories that I put in my book.

As a part of our series about stars who are making an important social impact, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Alena Doláková.

Recently starred in Netflix’s most successful German title, “Blood Red Sky” and ABC’s “Whiskey Cavalier.” The actress, screenwriter, and producer adds author to the list as she releases her first book aimed to help victims of sexual, mental, and physical abuse in the Czech Republic. Her latest project, “MIRRORS IN THE DARK” directed by Simon Holy was run by an all-female crew (a first for the Czech Republic) and is currently making waves in the film festival circuit.

Alena trained in dance for over 6months during the 2020 lockdown for her main role as Marie. Simon Holy is the scriptwriter, director, composer, and producer of the all-female film crew, and aside from the LGBTQ director — the film has become the first in Czech film history to be supported by such massive girl power! MIRRORS IN THE DARK is also one of the few movies with a female lead in the country. Currently at The Karlovy Vary International Film Festival, the largest film festival in the Czech Republic and the most prestigious festival in Central and Eastern Europe.

The film centers on the idea that all it takes is 36 questions to you’ll fall in love with anyone. Marie (Doláková), a dancer who has just turned thirty, and her boyfriend František decide to check out this scientific theory for themselves. The question remains, can a questionnaire — no matter how extensive –take their insecurities and fears into consideration? This much-anticipated feature debut by Šimon Holý conveys the fragility of millennials in the presence of others as they try variously to navigate the way ahead. The story is told in a resolute cinematic language, with dialogues and emotion worthy of film noir. Taking a supremely contemporary view of 30-something individuals, the film asks whether we can rely on our love for other people if we don’t even know ourselves.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you share with us the “backstory” that led you to this career path?

I have danced and acted ever since I was about three years old. I stood on the stage of National Theatre when I was four and won my first prize for acting when I was seven. When I was a teenager, I wanted to give up art to help the world get better so I was contemplating on taking a career path of journalism and international affairs. I ended up following my heart which lead to my MA in acting and years of work in theatre and then film. Funny I came back to journalism by writing columns and my book (“Anna goes to Hollywood”, Albatros, 2020) and also international affairs — my favourite projects are the international ones.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your career? What was the lesson or take away that you took out of that story?

The “funny” story is me sitting in a locked car in Prague in Czech Republic and two producers telling me no one will come to see me in a cinema. They talked me into making 200 dollars a day with no residuals which is nothing even in Eastern Europe. I have dozens of stories like this. Maybe they are not really funny, but exactly those kinds of stories made me found my own company where women feel valued and where the system of bullying and demeaning isn’t tolerated. By the way, those producers came back seven years later, apologising and giving me about three times more for the next project. I hope that by the time I am old and retired, my younger friends are going to come to me with the amazing news of how the industry has changed during my lifetime.

What would you advise a young person who wants to emulate your success?

Never. Give. Up. But also, it might take some time to get where you want to be, so don’t forget to have loads of fun times on the way.

Is there a person that made a profound impact on your life? Can you share a story?

My neighbour in West Hollywood, Paul Messinger, was basically my guardian angel during my LA times ( I lived there for about two years in 2015–2017). He offered me theatre work which made me feel like I am working and training and also gave me a great sense of community that I missed from Europe. He was also the one that told me my “essence” as he calls the je ne se quoi is : “I will never give up.” But also “Bubbles, bubbles, bubbles.” My “essence” makes people want to not give up and take things a little lighter like bubbles do and that’s why I do what I do. Even if I am down. Paul was always there to support me and remind me of my mission. He also kicked my roommate out when she stole from me. I suspect he really is an angel.

How are you using your success to bring goodness to the world? Can you share with us the meaningful or exciting causes you are working on right now?

We just raised money to support an educational programme for the whole Czech Republic with NGO “Konsent”, which is a Czech word for consent. It teaches kids about sex, boundaries and sexual violence. I wish I had that growing up. I am so thrilled that this auction of my book that raised so much was the first event of my company ANNA Entertainment and it was such a success! Violence against women is definitely a theme in my book and the more we bring it to the light, the less ashamed and traumatized women are out there, therefore the more power women have and the more empathetic, loving and caring world we can build. It sounds like a fairy tale, but I truly believe in the power of healing throw increasing the female influence. Stories can do that. And charity of course.

Can you share with us the story behind why you chose to take up this particular cause?

I have always wanted to write about the ways that our bodies store trauma, both physical and psychical. I also love comedy and joking about traumas made me heal them a lot. When I experienced sexual trauma myself, I couldn’t write jokes about it for years, my body was aching and my whole life turned into one big healing session. I wish I knew more about how trauma works, about how common this is, but mainly that it is not my fault. That’s why I speak about it in my country, that’s why I write about it. The more we can heal our traumas and bodies, the more space we are going to take, and not only women but also feminine people, gay people, trans people, nonbinary people, etc. Those two producers in the car are just a great metaphor for what is still happening all around the world. And I don’t want other people to feel like they are alone in these situations like I did.

Can you share with us a story about a person who was impacted by your cause?

In 2017, it was just me and few other women talking about the #Metoo movement in the Czech Republic. Both men and women were silent, mocking us, or threatening us. The situation has changed, not too much, but it changed. The number of stories people send me is amazing and they move me all the time. I always keep them secret as the #Metoo still hasn’t arrived to my country yet. As one Czech character in my series says: “I like to get my ass touched, especially at work.” (Laughing)

Are there three things that individuals, society or the government can do to support you in this effort?

They can send money to “Konsent”, they can support my Czech comedy podcast “CHCI TO”/“I want it” which talks about sex, spirituality and intimacy in a way that makes people feel included. Also, they can get on board of our series “Mighty Women” which is about feminism in Eastern Europe, but it applies globally. I want to make so many people laugh about those issues so that those issues are going to dissolve in laughter soon!

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or an example for each.

I wish I knew that acting and writing is not just about art, but it is also a business (yet I would chose the artsy, clever stories anyways and say no to the things that make a lot of money, but make me unhappy). I wish I knew the power I have no matter what the patriarchal system says. But this whole “I wish I knew”, well, I didn’t and I learned and it has been a shit show sometimes, but I wouldn’t change a thing. I would still move to LA when I was 25 knowing three people and wait for a year for my VISA and I would still make shorts and do stand up and I would still write. Cause it was a lot of funny yet complex stories that I put in my book.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I wish I was a person of enormous influence. For now, I am the weird feminist in a place where feminism is a curse word… How about a Happy Vagina Movement? If women’s bodies were treated as sacred, the system we live in would dissolve in the pure joy of having a body. Instead, we are starving and ashamed of our bodies. Oh my, is this a great cult idea? (Laughing)

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you explain how that was relevant in your life?

Quotes are the funniest thing ever. You know someone broke up if they fill their social media with life lesson quotes. I love it when people post it on beach pics, under their butts or below their face-tuned faces. My friend posted a Porsche and a thousand-dollar dress the other day. The caption said: ”I don’t need expensive cars and dresses, I prefer to be naked on the beach.” I think that sums up the nonsense of quotes and the horrible positivity movement. Let’s all try to heal without pointing out we are better than others. Let’s just have fun with it and accept that especially at twenty or thirty, you know nothing and maybe you never will. The people that quote happy families are usually cheaters and the ones showing off their perfect life are usually wrecks of human beings. I hate to break it up, but I have very little idea about life lessons. I just follow my gut and try to bring some fun and that essence that I bring to my job. I think people shouldn’t do the same. They should do them and be their own gurus, life quotes and influencers.

We are blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Politics, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

Reese Witherspoon is a woman I dream of working with because her mission seems so similar to mine, only I do it in Eastern Europe and she is a goddess and well…I am a goddess too! So hi, Reese, come to Prague, it’s beautiful in there and we can shoot stuff for almost nothing as it is cheap over there. And well, if you don’ t want to come over, I am gonna come wherever you need me to. I will happily act or write for you!

How can our readers further follow your work online?

They can find me on my Instagram: @alena.dolakova. Our series about feminism in Eastern Europe is @mightywomen_comedy and my company is called ANNA Entertainment @annaent. Our mission is to bring funny, strong and authentic stories to light and put some of our spicy and raunchy Czech humor out to the world.

This was very meaningful, thank you so much. We wish you only continued success on your great work!