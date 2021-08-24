Aleksandar Vacic: “Agility and perseverance”

Agility and perseverance — Our system combines biochemistry, microbiology, hardware, software engineering and algos — to make this possible, one must iterate — design, build, evaluate and repeat. The best outcome is to succeed, the second best one is to fail fast, learn and incorporate new knowledge into your next prototype.

In recent years, Big Tech has gotten a bad rep. But of course many tech companies are doing important work making monumental positive changes to society, health, and the environment. To highlight these, we started a new interview series about “Technology Making An Important Positive Social Impact”. We are interviewing leaders of tech companies who are creating or have created a tech product that is helping to make a positive change in people’s lives or the environment. As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Aleksandar Vacic, Selux Diagnostics COO and Co- Founder.

Aleksandar Vacic is the Chief Operating Officer and co-founder of Selux Diagnostics, a Boston-based company fighting the global crisis of antibiotic resistance by helping healthcare providers identify the most targeted therapy days sooner, resulting in better patient care and furthering stewardship efforts to preserve the efficacy of antibiotics as our best defense against infectious diseases. The company was recently awarded BARDA contract of up to 45M dollars for its Next Gen Phenotyping technology.

At Selux, he is accountable for development, engineering and operations including three different IVD instruments, consumables, data analytics software, algorithms and LIS connectivity. Applied physicist and engineer by trade, he plays at the intersection of product development, systems, hardware and software engineering and manufacturing, by translating user needs and taking basic research from concept to field deployment.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series. Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory and how you grew up?

I grew up in the former Yugoslavia — in what is now Serbia. I was very fortunate to have a very supportive family. Both my mother and father are medical doctors, and from a young age they instilled in me the importance of knowledge — with a strong focus on science. We adopted an expression — ‘Omnia mea mecum porta’ (“All that is mine I carry with me”) — to emphasize the concept that knowledge is something you can take with you wherever you go. Even if you must start from scratch, you have what you need. This philosophy still guides me today.

Even though my parents were MDs, my own interest was more in mathematics and physics. In my house there was a lot of focus on scientific thought and rigor. As a young student I displayed a talent in mathematics and physics with the help of a lot of books my mother exposed me to. She surrounded me with wonderful teachers who helped to draw that talent out of me in elementary and high school. Later, I became interested, more specifically, in physics. In high school I won the National Competition in Physics, which led me to compete in the International Physics Olympiad. My whole trajectory was on the path to a career in physics and engineering.

During my undergraduate studies in Belgrade, I was fortunate to receive a scholarship and spend some time at the Weizmann Institute of Science in Israel where I was doing Condensed Matter and Materials Physics research as an Undergraduate Research Fellow. My mentor there was renowned Prof. Moty Heiblum who was U.S. educated, and he encouraged me to go to the US to study; from the academic standpoint that’s the place where the best science happens. I attended Yale with a full scholarship where I was fortunate enough to work with the best experts in the field including my professor Mark Reed and my friend Eric Stern with whom I founded Selux Diagnostics. They were crucial in setting up the course of my professional career, as they introduced me to biomedical engineering and medicine and the huge opportunity that happens at the confluence of these two disciplines and physics. That shaped what I worked on in my PhD days and later led to the founding of Selux.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

The best stories I have are with Eric and the founding of Selux. After we completed our PhDs, we started working at 1366 Technologies– a dynamic startup solar company. We learned a lot about manufacturing, scaling a company, and the importance of cost. But we really wanted to get back to solving medical problems. That’s when we started talking about founding a company and leveraging our learnings to take basic science and bench research to build technologies and design products. We worked closely on nights and weekends in Eric’s attic in the Jamaica Plain neighborhood of Boston. We raised some seed money and that kicked things off the ground. We were excited to see some promising results. A tremendous group of investors made up of friends and family members who put their trust in us and the vision we had for Selux. In 2015 we kicked off with a 1000 square foot space in Kendall Square in Cambridge, Massachusetts, where the lab was larger than the office space. We actually had to build our own desks so we could fit our team into the tight space for those tremendous two years of hands-on work experience.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

There are three groups of people in my life who helped me from adolescence to young adulthood and now to who I am today. The first are my parents who nurtured the scientific thinking in me from an early age, taught me discipline, and emphasized the importance of scientific rigor. Next is the late Mark Reed, Professor of Electrical Engineering and Applied Physics at Yale who trained me during my PhD in Quantitative Semiconductor Nanosensors, and finally, my wife, Yi-Wen, who I met at Yale and who is a tremendous partner. She has stood by me, supporting me and understands the effort it takes to build a company from scratch. As a marathon runner, she has helped influence me that you have to have a persistence mindset, and that’s what it takes to stay focused even during the inevitable hard times that arise in developing a company from the ground up, or in this case, from an attic.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

There are really two. I mentioned the first one above — Omnia mea mecum porto (Latin: “All that is mine I carry with me “), which is a quote that Cicero ascribes to Bias of Priene.

The other is a quote by Ovid: “Dripping water hollows out stone, not through force but through persistence.” This reflects my belief in rigor and discipline. It’s about continuous improvement — being able to assess what you’re doing and constantly moving outside the comfort zone. Looking at what you don’t know and finding the right people who can guide you through that. That’s what Selux is all about and I’m indebted to the tremendous group of people that are my co-workers and who, day in day out, push the boundaries of what we can achieve.

You are a successful business leader. Which three-character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each? These are really illustrated/explained above.

Discipline — Being able to hire disciplined leaders and making discipline part of the company culture allows for sustainable growth, accountability, and trust that decision making process can and will happen at various levels.

— Being able to hire disciplined leaders and making discipline part of the company culture allows for sustainable growth, accountability, and trust that decision making process can and will happen at various levels. Rigor — A combination of strong theoretical foundations and experimentation are very powerful. This was instilled in me especially by my adviser Prof. Reed. The ability to develop theoretical understanding (model), extrapolate it to a new domain and confirm experimentally and understand the boundaries is very powerful. This enables evolution from science to technology to product.

— A combination of strong theoretical foundations and experimentation are very powerful. This was instilled in me especially by my adviser Prof. Reed. The ability to develop theoretical understanding (model), extrapolate it to a new domain and confirm experimentally and understand the boundaries is very powerful. This enables evolution from science to technology to product. Diligence — At Selux we are constantly assessing what, how and why we are doing, looking for that continuous, incremental improvement that commitment to excellence is what makes us successful — that constant pressing forward, despite great obstacles.

— At Selux we are constantly assessing what, how and why we are doing, looking for that continuous, incremental improvement that commitment to excellence is what makes us successful — that constant pressing forward, despite great obstacles. Courage and Curiosity — We need courage to be innovative. To try new things, go where no one else has gone before. This goes back to that idea that everything I need is within myself. A creator-confidence that empowers you to take big risks. It’s a noble pursuit to do hard things when you feel you can have an impact on the world and make it a better place.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about the tech tools that you are helping to create that can make a positive impact on our wellness. To begin, which particular problems are you aiming to solve?

Bacterial resistance to antibiotics now ranks among the world’s deadliest and costliest health threats. It is a global crisis of epidemic proportions. If we do not address our current AR problem, deaths from superbugs are projected to surpass that of Cancer deaths by 2050. We have to transform the treatment of infectious disease through innovation and precision medicine. If we want to preserve the life-saving power of antibiotics, we must find a better way to prescribe them.

Over the past decade, the incidence of drug-resistant bacteria and multidrug resistant organisms (MDROs) — known more familiarly as ‘superbugs’ — has spiked due to the overuse and misuse of broad-spectrum antibiotics. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) cites bacterial resistance to antibiotics among the world’s deadliest and costliest health threats. In the U.S. alone, at least 2 million people have contracted infections that are resistant to antibiotics; more than 23,000 of those result in death.

The improper and excessive use of broad-spectrum antibiotics threatens to render many antibiotics ineffective against infections. The more these drugs are used, the more likely bacteria will morph and develop resistance. We have to break the vicious cycle of overprescribing broad-spectrum antibiotics that lead to antibiotic resistance.

But to accomplish this requires innovation in antimicrobial susceptibility testing (AST). We need faster, more effective AST diagnostics that help doctors quickly prescribe targeted drugs to end the downward spiral of resistance and devastating superbugs.

How do you think your technology can address this?

Selux Diagnostics is set to revolutionize microbiology with our next-generation antimicrobial susceptibility platform that provides fast, accurate AST results for targeted treatment to save the lives of patients and combat the global threat of AR.

Selux NGP is the only single-platform technology capable of addressing speed to results, breadth of menu, and the high-throughputs microbiology labs and integrated healthcare systems need. Selux’s breakthrough NGP technology works for all sample types and utilizes phenotypic AST — the only method that would provide full actionable results indicating which therapies will effectively treat a patient’s infection.

With a robust antibiotic menu that far surpasses the capabilities of current legacy AST systems, NGP can test 5X the antibiotics in parallel to that of legacy systems and provide accurate results within the same shift. As a result, physicians can prescribe optimal treatment 3–5 days sooner, reducing hospital stays and de-escalating the cycle of antibiotic overuse and resistance.

Can you tell us the backstory about what inspired you to originally feel passionate about this cause?

Early on when we started Selux we wanted to address multiple markets. There were multiple problems we were trying to solve. We were looking at point of care diagnostics, clinical chemistry, and microbiology. We ended up going with microbiology because ultimately, it solved the largest problem, and had the least amount of solutions. We consulted many people we were working with on business development and those we collaborated with on the chemistry and engineering sides, and they all had either personally been affected or had a loved one affected by Sepsis. My co-founder, Eric’s grandmother nearly died from it, so it became both personally important as well as recognizing the global threat that loomed. We found it shocking the magnitude of the problem, and it sparked our focus on developing the next-generation of AST.

How do you think this might change the world?

With the successful completion of their clinical trials from cultured isolates, Selux Diagnostics Next-Gen Phenotyping Platform is poised to transform the treatment of infectious disease by enabling earlier, better-informed treatment decisions. This will in turn allow hospitals to simultaneously improve patient care, decrease hospital length-of-stay, and perhaps most importantly given the antibiotic resistance crisis, achieve Antibiotic Stewardship Goals. In the end it’s about saving patients’ lives and preserving the power of antibiotics for future generations.

Keeping “Black Mirror” and the “Law of Unintended Consequences” in mind, can you see any potential drawbacks about this technology that people should think more deeply about?

No because our technology and products may not be a good fit for this type of question since they are intended for diagnostics.

Here is the main question for our discussion. Based on your experience and success, can you please share “Five things you need to know to successfully create technology that can make a positive social impact”? (Please share a story or an example, for each.)

What problem am I solving? We’re primarily concerned with addressing the ongoing crisis in antibiotic resistance, a global problem that requires innovation in order to preserve the life-saving power of antibiotics for future generations. We believe that Selux NGP will help to end the downward spiral of antibiotic resistance and preserve the efficacy of antibiotics in treating Infectious Diseases for posterity. What is the value for the end user? In short: unprecedented speed; breadth of menu; and replace legacy platforms. Delivering actionable results faster with broader menu of antibiotics with a single test and with a test capacity that matches current systems can shorten hospital stays, reduce the overuse of antibiotics and the rise of multi-drug resistance organisms and ultimately reduce healthcare costs and loss in productivity. What are the hurdles to innovation? In the past two decades a lot of focus has been spent on automating existing methodologies that were done manually by microbiologists. Our goal is to shift the paradigm by providing products that not only automate but achieve improvement in clinical care by using novel science and technology. How can I create a team and culture that supports success? For us, we emphasize a diversity of knowledge. Selux’s interdisciplinary team has expertise in microbiology, biochemistry, chemistry, engineering, software, and algorithm design and is buttressed by distinguished experts in Clinical Microbiology, Infectious Disease, Device Physics and Engineering and Machine Learning. They are all authorities and subject-matter experts of their respective fields but are curious to understand other person’s field and point of view. This complementarity is what makes innovations happen. Agility and perseverance — Our system combines biochemistry, microbiology, hardware, software engineering and algos — to make this possible, one must iterate — design, build, evaluate and repeat. The best outcome is to succeed, the second best one is to fail fast, learn and incorporate new knowledge into your next prototype.

If you could tell other young people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our environment or society, like you, what would you tell them?

I think it has to do with thinking about the theory of cosmology. We are in a unique position here on this pale blue dot in the universe. It’s amazing what we have achieved in the last 2,000 years and even just in the last 10 years the breakthroughs and advancements we’ve made in the fields of oncology, genomics, and alternative energy, for example are just astounding. I am really excited for the future generations of the next few centuries. I think if younger people can start thinking about how we can further the progress that’s already been done is critically important. You can see the younger generation thinking more globally, they are very socially conscious, and it makes me very hopeful for the future that they will continue these noble pursuits in making the world a better place.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

With COVID, I haven’t had breakfast outside of family boundaries in a long time, so it’s timely. Several people come to mind:

Susan Tousi, who is with Illumina, and during her tenure she was crucial to launching the 100 dollars Genome Project, which brought genome sequencing below 1K dollars. From a product perspective it would be inspiring to meet her. Another is Admiral McRaven. He was Commander of the U.S. Navy Seals and gave a tremendous speech at UT-Austin in which he summarized the key drivers in life that one should approach life with to succeed. Finally, it would be intriguing to meet Scott Galloway — he’s a clinical professor of marketing at the New York University Stern School of Business, and a public speaker, author, podcast host, and entrepreneur who always takes a unique iconoclastic view of things.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

You can visit our website at https://seluxdx.com/

And you can follow us on Twitter: @SeluxDX

Thank you so much for your insights!