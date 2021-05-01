Alejandra Zuluaga of CertiProf: “Remote working is not for everyone”

Let’s face it: Remote working is not for everyone. Although working from home or anywhere you want may appeal to a large percentage of the workforce, it’s not easy and it’s not for everyone. And this is where the paradigm comes in: There are employees who are very good, committed, and efficient at their office job but who can present problems when working in more isolated and solitary environments. Being productive in a remote environment is a challenge that requires great mental strength, which not everyone possesses.

As a part of our series about the five things you need to successfully manage a remote team, I had the pleasure of interviewing Alejandra Zuluaga.

Alejandra Zuluaga is the Vice President, Business Development & Strategic Growth at CertiProf, an Examination Institute founded in the United States in 2015. According to Alejandra, the remote revolution taking place during the COVID-19 pandemic has changed how teams operate. Particularly as 98 percent of employees say they want the option to work remotely for the rest of their careers, companies now need to find sustainable and efficient ways to support the transition.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. What is your “backstory”?

I am an engineer with over ten years in the IT industry, mainly in management roles, six of which have been focused on the certification industry, improving the professional profile of thousands of people through knowledge validation. I am passionate about helping and positively impacting people’s lives.

Currently, I am the Vice President of Strategic Growth & Business Development at CertiProf.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

That is an excellent question. I would say that — rather than an interesting story — it is the most critical event that has happened to me, and that is definitely the outbreak of the “pandemic”.After all, it became one of the most unexpected and overwhelming events of this century that no one expected.

The arrival of the pandemic forced us to change, to reinvent and rearrange ourselves, to ask new questions, and generate new answers. It drove us to be more creative and, above all, it reminded us not to take things for granted since something as small as a virus can dramatically reshape the pillars of our societies.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Well, the story of how I created my first venture (a digital platform) a few years ago certainly comes to mind. Back then, I spent all my time racking my brain to deliver a finished and perfect product to the market, without knowing in depth what the customer really needed, or what was the real problem I was looking to solve.

I never sold anything through this platform. All my sales were made in a simpler, more practical way, and with way less infrastructure. Instead of many months of laborious work spent on developing the platform, I could have simply built a website in a day — something that would be enough to promote the product.

But in the end, this experience gave me a lot of validated learning, so I am grateful it happened.

What advice would you give to other business leaders to help their employees to thrive and avoid burnout?

It’s no secret to anyone that the world is under pressure because of covid-19 and the economic and financial repercussions, as well as the new challenges and responsibilities brought by telework, online learning, child care, and others. In many cases, these factors have contributed to increased stress levels and worsened mental health of our employees.

I have implemented some strategies that have worked in my organization, but I am always cautious when giving advice on any subject because “what may work for some may not work for others”. Still, here is what has worked for me:

It’s fundamental to work towards precisely defined objectives. By implementing OKRs (objectives and clear results), you can prioritize the multiple tasks that appear in the day-to-day. These OKRs are goals that are set for people to achieve growth and improve in the different areas of life: personal, work, economic, and professional, and they are excellent tools to work more efficiently and productively.

For me, one of the key points with remote work is always to make a clear and non-negotiable distinction between our professional and personal lives. However, this mindset must be promoted and replicated by the leaders, which is why they always need to respect the boundaries of their employees too.

Allowing your team to turn off their notifications and not expecting them to check their inbox when they are not “on the job” is essential. Your employees shouldn’t be available all the time just because they work from home. This way, they can maintain peace of mind and achieve a total disconnection from the work world while enjoying their free time.

Whenever possible, incorporate the possibility of flexible schedules so that your employees feel in control of their time. This can boost productivity and motivation, decrease stress, and help your employees improve their personal relationships. In this new normal, rigid work schedules can cause more harm than good — both to companies and their employees.

Last but not least, I am a firm believer in the influence of a healthy lifestyle on work performance. In this respect, leaders can do a lot, too. For example, be a pioneer and encourage a healthy eating culture by creating health and wellbeing chats with your employees, where they can share their eating experiences and even recipes.

Ok, let’s jump to the core of our interview. Some companies have many years of experience with managing a remote team. Others have just started this, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Can you tell us how many years of experience you have managing remote teams?

Around six years.

Managing a team remotely can be very different than managing a team that is in front of you. Can you articulate for our readers what the five main challenges are regarding managing a remote team? Can you give a story or example for each?

Distractions increase. Remote workrequires discipline, self-management, and time control. Each employee is different and can experience endless distractions from doing household chores, surfing the Internet, exercising, or simply playing video games that ultimately affect productivity and concentration.

Let’s face it: Remote working is not for everyone. Although working from home or anywhere you want may appeal to a large percentage of the workforce, it’s not easy and it’s not for everyone. And this is where the paradigm comes in: There are employees who are very good, committed, and efficient at their office job but who can present problems when working in more isolated and solitary environments. Being productive in a remote environment is a challenge that requires great mental strength, which not everyone possesses.

Management and control is a challenge! If it’s a challenge to hold your employees accountable when you’re in the same physical space, now, can you imagine when you have them scattered across locations and timezones?

Due to the intrinsic nature of remote teams, the mindset and business behavior of certain cultures, upholding accountability can be challenging. This is where good training, over-communication, trust, employee appreciation, and the use of powerful technology tools come into play to help you hold your employees accountable.

As a leader, it is your responsibility to provide leadership and keep team members on track. Play your best game, always keeping in mind that any adverse outcome can happen, and make sure you have good resources in place to expedite the hiring of a new team member if necessary.

Affecting Organizational Culture and Team Performance. Of course, it is much easier to create a company culture when all staff are present, face-to-face. When your team is local, everyone’s chances of getting to know each other, interacting, and becoming friends increase, making it easier to “socialize” the company’s goals. All of this is much harder to achieve with a remote team, especially when hiring more new employees who don’t have the opportunity to interact face-to-face with other team members.

It is important to find spaces to socialize with your team members and other team members. One of the many ways to encourage these conversations is to create a chat room that stays open 24 hours a day. It’s a good start and can make your team members feel more like a family within a remote office environment. There are plenty of apps to choose from, including Whatsapp, Slack, Google Hangouts, and Zoom.

First and foremost, implement rules of coexistence and respect in chats! You don’t want them to become a distraction; no gossip, negative conversations, or other potentially harmful discussions should be allowed. The idea is to familiarize, listen and be listened to, relax, and break the routine of the moment.

Adequate spaces. In general, nobody wants to see your kitchen or the parking lot; they don’t want to see the beach either. And this is one of the major challenges we are exposed to. Where am I going to set up my new workstation? The same professional space of your office should be transmitted to your new workspace. And even if we work more informally, we should always pay attention to certain professional criteria, such as being in a private, quiet, and secure place, with ergonomic implements, away from the noise of home or the street as much as possible.

Based on your experience, what can one do to address or redress each of those challenges?

Remote work and managing distributed teams is a whole new reality that requires a strategy. But while this shift may be welcome by many, it might not be so good for others.

The first thing I want to mention is that adapting to the new changes has taken time but it can be done and it is a process. As leaders, we must understand that there were many people who were not used to working from outside the office and that working remotely was a disruptive issue.

The next step is to identify the many common challenges your employees face when working remotely, such as inconsistent working hours, the lack of proper collaboration tools, feeling isolated from colleagues, dealing with household distractions, and even the very common internet problems. In such context, it is important to talk, communicate, benchmark, train and always be there for them, giving support.

Subsequently, the new reality and the unknown future require a novel management approach and digital tools for an increasingly distributed workforce. New and robust remote work policies must be reviewed and implemented, together with collaboration tools enhanced to generate more flexible and collaborative work environments.

In conclusion, to make the remote setting work for everyone, it is the responsibility of managers to train, coach, and empower teams to manage projects on their own terms, regardless of where they connect from. This requires working to new standards and the real application of values such as trust, transparency, and a focus on collaboration and results, as well as giving employees the right combination of asynchronous and synchronous digital tools to improve real-time communication and powerful work platforms.

In my experience, one of the trickiest parts of managing a remote team is giving honest feedback, in a way that doesn’t come across as too harsh. If someone is in front of you much of the nuance can be picked up in facial expressions and body language. But not when someone is remote. Can you give a few suggestions about how to best give constructive criticism to a remote employee? Can you specifically address how to give constructive feedback over email? How do you prevent the email from sounding too critical or harsh?

In today’s virtual world, giving feedback to employees is very important because we are facing a new reality and many issues need to be adjusted. When giving feedback, simulate face-to-face situations by turning your camera on in video calls. This helps us not to lose touch with body language and allows us to alter tone of voice, facial expression, and other gestures to reinforce our final message.

Due to the nature of my remote work, I always write emails either to give instructions, request information, ask for opinions, or give feedback. No matter how many feedback emails I have written, whenever I sit down to write another one, it’s as if it’s the first time. The difference is that there are key concepts that we as managers need to keep in mind at this stage of the game.

The first thing to keep in mind is courtesy. It is vitally important that your email content reflects the same level of courtesy and friendliness as if you were delivering the message in person.

Four concepts immediately pop into my head that you should never forget when writing or composing feedback email: Professionalism, Respect, Clarity, Empathy, and Appreciation. At the same time, you should be concrete and to the point.

Line 1: Always start with kind, ice-breaking phrases that help to ease the mind.

Line 2: Highlight something positive about the topic or situation to be discussed.

Line 3: Get into the development and results of the topic or situation and generate hypothetical situations and their possible results to compare them with the current ones. If the situation warrants it, use:

“What if ….”,

“What if you do it this way…”

“I think you should try this…”

If, on the other hand, it is necessary to contradict a decision, always try to make the group consensus prevail over the individual consensus, thanking them for their effort and motivating them to try new ways of doing things.

Line 4: End your email by offering help and collaboration. Open the door to further conversation with phrases like “Let me know if I can help you with anything,” “if you have additional questions let me know,” “we look forward to hearing more of your feedback on upcoming projects,” and so on.

Can you share any suggestions for teams who are used to working together on location but are forced to work remotely due to the pandemic. Are there potential obstacles one should avoid with a team that is just getting used to working remotely?

There are all kinds of obstacles to overcome when a team moves to remote work: insecurities, loneliness, lack of trust, adaptation problems, lack of socialization, or technical difficulties. But there’s a key value to promote and cultivate to overcome any adversity: Trust — trust is everything! Especially in these processes of change, where we are moving from a reality to which we were accustomed for years to a new reality: remote Work.

Trust is a key element of all relationships, and it is especially critical in teams; the lack of it can break team bonds.

It is also important to remember that now that we are getting used to remote work, it is impossible to try to optimize everything. Sometimes, we forget that success is often built on lived experiences and their results.

What do you suggest can be done to create a healthy and empowering work culture with a team that is remote and not physically together?

I would strongly recommend ensuring that a professional attitude is maintained. As leaders, we must encourage proactive communication of progress, tasks, needs, performance, and management expectations. Providing remote teams the leadership and tools for asynchronous communication and agreeing on response times and prioritizations is vital when creating a healthy and empowering work culture.

One element that is part of our cultural organization is the celebration of failed ideas as learning opportunities. And finally, I would say that the implementation of agile methodologies can contribute on a large scale to the improvement of teleworking.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

What a question! I really believe that if I had that capacity or power to inspire a movement, it would be a movement based on three pillars.

The first pillar would be the ability to guarantee lifelong learning for people.

The second pillar would be the creation of a movement that promotes the ability of people to connect with their inner self through meditation, so that we can understand the purpose of life on Earth, and that more than the physical body, we are souls with a purpose of selfless service and love for all.

And the third pillar would be promoting a plant-based diet, which contributes to improving all dimensions of our life: mental, emotional, physical, and spiritual.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I particularly like this Life Lesson Quote by Angela Maria DiFranco, known as Ani DiFranco, an American singer-songwriter: “Some of life’s best lessons are learned at the worst times.”

For me, happiness is not a fixed variable, and it is necessary to live difficult moments to live happy days and times. It is the only way we can appreciate the good times.

Failures and mistakes are necessary, but they are transitory and seasonal situations that teach us those necessary and permanent lessons that help us grow and be better in life. Difficult times shape us and generate an armor of resistance necessary to continue this wonderful journey called life.