Alejandra Marqués Méndez: “Self-worth is not related to your achievements”

Many successful people are perfectionists. At the same time, they have the ability to say “Done is Better Than Perfect” and just complete and wrap up a project. What is the best way to overcome the stalling and procrastination that perfectionism causes? How does one overcome the fear of potential critique or the fear of not being successful? In this interview series, called How To Get Past Your Perfectionism And ‘Just Do It’, we are interviewing successful leaders who can share stories and lessons from their experience about “how to overcome the hesitation caused by perfectionism.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Alejandra Marqués Méndez.

Alejandra Marqués Méndez is a Time Management and Goal Achievement Mentor, an Accountability Advisor, former criminal law professor, and project manager. She empowers driven female entrepreneurs to accomplish in 2 months what normally would take them over a year, get rid of procrastination, and create time for all the things they have been keeping on their bucket list their whole life, with her TIME signature method. Alejandra’s insight and tips have been featured in popular publications including Authority Magazine, Medium, Brainz Magazine, and Morning Lazziness.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Thank you for having me here!

I grew up in Caracas, Venezuela, but when I turned 18, I moved to Spain with my family. We’ve been in Barcelona for 8 years now, and it seems like it was yesterday. I’ve always been very close to my family. They and my boyfriend are my number one motivation.

Since I was a kid, I knew I loved learning languages, and I currently speak 6 (Spanish, English, French, German, Catalan, and Mandarin). Besides my passion for languages, I always tried out new things: basketball, tennis, gymnastics, dance, karate, swimming, and many others. Having an open mind and a wide vision has allowed me to follow what I really consider is good for me.

And I’m not going to lie, I always worked hard to be number one in my class! And honestly, since I was little, I always set myself big goals, which I find to be very useful and mind-stretching, but I used to be very detailed-oriented and perfectionist when it came to my results, and only in the pasts years I’ve learned how to stop looking for that perfectionism.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

A quote I love is “Progress equals Happiness” from Tony Robbins. This quote shows how you need to take action and change things instead of overthinking it and wait for the perfect time or opportunity to come. So as a recovered perfectionist, I truly believe that done beats perfect and that progress and action are what drives you further.

I always encourage myself and others to see all the things we’ve gone through, where we started and where we are now because most of the time people are so busy that they don’t realize how far they’ve come. So I encourage you to pause for a minute and see all the progress you’ve made. It’s normal to look ahead and see all the things you want to accomplish all your dreams and goals, but take a break and acknowledge all the things that you have already accomplished, all the things you’ve done, maybe some dreams have already come true but now you’re so blind chasing the next one that you forgot to celebrate the other one.

Pause, acknowledge, celebrate and be grateful.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

I love reading, and there are many books I will highly recommend. But one of the books that made a significant impact on me is “Good Luck: Creating the Conditions for Success in Life and Business” from Alex Rovira & Fernando Trias de Bes.

This book resonates with me because it shows how good things will always come to you if you plant the seed for it, if you prepare the ground, and make sure to create the optimal environment for it. What I love about this book is how it shows that is up to us to create the conditions to bring ourselves good luck.

I’ve always considered myself a lucky person, and after reading that book, I understood how I was always paving the way for opportunities to come so I could be ready for them. It is all about taking things one step at a time, preparing ourselves, and trusting that everything we want is here for us to come when we are ready for it.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

I think these are the three main character traits that were most instrumental to my success:

1) Always looking for opportunities to grow:

As I said before, I firmly believe in growth and improvement, and having an open mind to opportunities has been key to me my whole life.

For example, instead of losing 2 hours a day watching tv or scrolling through social media, you can read a book, listen to a podcast, or taking a course that you know will have a higher return on investment for you than just sitting and waiting for things to come.

I’m a very curious person. I’ve taken many courses in different areas so I can expand and have a broader vision. The more you learn, the more opportunities will appear in front of you.

2) Having grit:

The definition of grit is having “perseverance and passion for long-term goals”. People with grit are those who are able to maintain their determination and motivation over long periods despite experiences with failure and adversity.

Having rewards in the short-term is great, but if people don’t have the big picture in front of them, if they are not willing to overcome adversity for reaching those long-term goals and dreams, they will likely quit after one of the first failures they’ve found (or even the first one).

For example, many studies show that 75% of businesses don’t make it through their second year. Even if there are many reasons for that, one of the biggest factors is that people want to see immediate results, and they start chasing the new idea over and over again, instead of putting in the effort and pass the valley of despair from the Dunning-Kruger effect.

Another example is not being willing to learn a new language because it might take you years to be fluent. But with perseverance, good guidance, and willingness, you can have deep conversations in more than one language sooner than you think. It is all up to you. Do you want to keep looking for that perfectionism and never speak unless you do it perfectly, or do you rather increase your potential and develop this new language willing to make mistakes and being rewarded for that?

3) Having the right mindset and focus:

Mindset and focus are always a must to succeed. What you focus on, you’ll get more of.

First of all, when I say mindset, I’m referring to the attitude you have and how you approach things. And by having the right mindset, I mean being intentional with your thoughts, your actions, and reactions, instead of just letting external factors determine how you behave.

To have a good mindset, you need to focus on your “why”, and as I said, being intentional with the things you do.

For example, if you want to achieve your goals this year, but every morning you say to yourself that it’s too late for that, your mindset is against you, and you are spending ALL your time with yourself, which means you will always have that voice inside you that is telling you that it is not worthy to go after your goals because you are not going to reach them, and then you will focus only on the things that prevent you from getting what you want.

On the other hand, if instead of that you wake up every morning with the determination that you can achieve everything you want, because you know how much effort you are willing to invest in your dreams, and there is the voice in your head saying “you can totally do this”, then your focus will be in all the possibilities that you have to achieve your goal.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. Let’s begin with a definition of terms so that each of us and our readers are on the same page. What exactly is a perfectionist? Can you explain?

A perfectionist is someone that always looks for the details, people who will not stop doing one thing until it is flawless, or sometimes they might even quit just because they think the results will never be good enough, so they rather not expose themself to others. Being a perfectionist means that you are very critical with self-evaluations, and you care a lot about others’ evaluations.

The premise of this interview series is making the assumption that being a perfectionist is not a positive thing. But presumably, seeking perfection can’t be entirely bad. What are the positive aspects of being a perfectionist? Can you give a story or example to explain what you mean?

Seeking perfection is not entirely bad, of course, there are positive aspects of being a perfectionist, and true power comes when you learn how to use this trait in your favor.

Some positive aspects of being a perfectionist are:

1) Seeing things that other people do not see.

Since perfectionists always want to do things flawlessly, they have an incredible eye for details. Most people will not think about half of the things a perfectionist does before delivering a proposal or a project.

Having a perfectionist on your team will be great to add value and avoid making mistakes. But like everything in life, you want to have action-driven members as well so they can make things flow more easily and having things done in time.

2) Great at analytics.

Not everyone likes sitting and analyzing things, but perfectionists always look for improvement, they will evaluate what’s the best way to do something by making fewer mistakes and will have many possible solutions to one problem.

What are the negative aspects of being a perfectionist? Can you give a story or example to explain what you mean?

On the other side, the most common negative aspects of being a perfectionist are:

1) Procrastination:

Procrastination is one of the biggest problems a perfectionist faces. Since they always look for doing things flawlessly, they will never deliver things on time, or they might even stop doing things because the result will never be good enough for them. So they start postponing and procrastinating things.

They might even be doing some “productive procrastination” which means that they will be doing a lot of things to get the job done, but it is not the most effective way to do it.

2) Frustration:

Aiming for things to be perfect leads to frustration because “perfection” is relative, and most of the time it depends on our expectations.

Perfectionists have such a high standard that it is almost impossible to reach it, and as human beings, when they don’t get what they want, they get frustrated.

3) Limiting beliefs:

When you push yourself harder and harder every time to get things perfect, there might be hidden limiting beliefs that you are not “good enough” and that you need to prove your value over and over again.

This means that perfectionists don’t recognize their value and are always trying to demonstrate that they deserve it, that they are good enough, and no one can say otherwise because their work is flawless.

4) Self-punishment:

This negative aspect is related to frustration and limiting beliefs. Not achieving perfection is a constant reminder that they cannot do it. Or even when they consider they have done that perfect flawless job, there has been a lot of self-punishment along the way to get there.

Self-punishment can show in many forms, for example, not allowing yourself to take breaks, not enjoying what you’re doing, they might even deprive themselves of sleep until they get the work done, and many other forms.

From your experience or perspective, what are some of the common reasons that cause a perfectionist to “get stuck” and not move forward? Can you explain?

Some of the common reasons that cause a perfectionist to get stuck and not move forward are, on the one hand, over-demanding themselves. By this, I mean having so many expectations of your results that nothing seems good enough. This over-demand might be self-imposed. But it could also be something that you developed during the years because other people always expected the best from you.

On the other hand, perfectionists tend to get stuck because they don’t have someone to hold them accountable and guide them to get things done. When you always look for perfection, sometimes what you need is someone establishing deadlines for you to deliver the work and guide you through the process, so you don’t beat around the bush.

Here is the central question of our discussion. What are the five things a perfectionist needs to know to get past their perfectionism and “just do it?” Please share a story or example for each.

The five things a perfectionist need to know to get past their perfectionism and “just do it” are:

1) Self-worth is not related to your achievements.

This is one of the biggest mistakes people and especially perfectionists tend to do, associating self-worth to their achievements. So the first thing you need to be aware of is that you are so much more than what you do, what you have, and what you have accomplished. Self-worth should come from the inside. For all the things that make you who you are. For your being, instead of your doing.

2) Surround yourself with people who add.

Our environment and especially our closest circle are key to get past perfectionism. Start looking for people who support you and recognize all the value you have. How much nicer would it be to always surround yourself with people who appreciate your company, your ideas, all your traits, instead of people who are always demanding you to be flawless?

3) No one is expecting you to be perfect. All the pressure is being self-imposed.

No one is perfect, we all have flaws, and we all have gifts and good things to offer. Perfection doesn’t exist, and even if we want to achieve great things and do our best all the time, what normally happens is that all the pressure is self-imposed. All that heavyweight you’re carrying on your shoulders is because you decided you needed to show others how good you were when the truth is that they don’t expect you to be perfect.

4) The more imperfect action you take, the faster you will grow.

As I said before, one of the main negative aspects of perfectionists is procrastination, and the only cure to that is taking a lot of imperfect action and just doing it. The more you do, the more you’ll learn and the faster you’ll grow. No one is born knowing it all. No one ever has experienced great growth without making mistakes and receiving feedback from that experience. So go ahead, start taking action, and you will see how every single day you will learn something new.

5) This is a learning process.

Of course, you are not going to change this trait of yours from one day to another. All changes require time. Remember, this is a learning process, and the more you do, the more you will improve. And one thing you need to keep always in mind is that you need to be good to yourself, acknowledge all the efforts you are making, all the things you are experiencing, and reward yourself for taking the step to move forward.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

If I could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, it would be a movement about the importance of having time for ourselves and our loved ones. Making people realize that we don’t need to be in the go-go-go mindset, nor work 24/7 for being productive. I want people to feel they have time for what matters to them instead of chasing that next achievement just to show people how hard they are working. This is my vision of the world, a place where we all have time for our loved ones, our projects, where we all can go after that incredible bucket list we’re dreaming of. Wouldn’t that be amazing?

Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have lunch with, and why? Maybe we can tag them and see what happens!

I would love to have lunch with Jen Sincero. I love her books, and how every time she empowers me, showing how bad**s we all can be just by trusting ourselves, working on our personal improvement, and getting out there to show people what we are made of.

How can our readers follow you online?

The best way to connect with me is on Instagram! That’s where I share everything I do. And don’t be shy! send a DM and say hi, I love getting to know new people. My handle is @alejandramarques_yourplana.

You can also visit my website: www.alejandramarques.com

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!