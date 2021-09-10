Alejandra Marqués Méndez: “Prioritize self-care”

Prioritize self-care: By this, I don’t mean having fancy baths, a lot of creams, and massages (even if it is nice for sure!). When I say prioritize self-care I mean taking care of yourself, doing something that increases your happiness, your energy, and that you feel fulfilled. Go do something you love, get more sleep, eat healthier, exercise, improve your relationships. We are a whole. If you don’t start considering yourself as a person, and you keep seeing yourself only as a worker, there’s no way you will get rid of burnout.

Millions of Americans are returning back to work after being home during the pandemic. While this has been exciting for many, some are feeling burned out by their work. What do you do if you are feeling burned out by your work? How do you reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back”? What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

In this interview series called “Beating Burnout: 5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout,” we are talking to successful business leaders, HR leaders and mental health leaders who can share insights from their experience about how we can “Beat Burnout.”.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Alejandra Marqués Méndez.

Alejandra Marqués Méndez is a Time Management and Goal Achievement Mentor, an Accountability Advisor, former criminal law professor, and project manager. She empowers driven female entrepreneurs and business owners to accomplish a year’s worth of goals in 90 days, eliminate procrastination, have more balance, and create more time to check off their bucket list items — with her signature T.I.M.E. method. Alejandra’s insight and tips have been featured in popular publications including Authority Magazine, Medium, Thrive Global, Brainz Magazine, and Morning Lazziness.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Hi! Thank you for having me here!

And of course! I’ll tell you a little bit about my childhood backstory.

I’m from Caracas, Venezuela. I lived there till I turned 18. I attended a French school and high school, and if you’ve been into one too you know how demanding that is. I’m not going to lie, I reached burnout very soon thanks to that, but not the same kind I experienced later at work.

My grandparents are from Spain and due to the situation of my country, I moved to Spain with the rest of my family. It’s been 8 years now and time keeps flying. I went to the University in Barcelona, and I graduated with two bachelor’s degrees: Business Management and Law, and if you allow me some brag-time, I graduated top of my class from both. As you might be thinking, the answer is yes… I reached burnout again (more than once) because me wanting to achieve that goal, while also working part-time in several jobs.

One thing that defines me is my love for learning and my curiosity. One of my favorite things to learn besides self-development is languages. I currently speak 6 (Spanish as my native tongue, English, French, German, Catalan, and Mandarin) and I want to keep learning more (maybe Japanese, or Italian).

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

Is funny how all the things come to place without you even realize it.

For me, before finishing high school, I felt like I wanted to be an accountant, I’m pretty good with numbers and somehow it seemed like the best option. When I moved into Spain, I found myself in a situation where I could study Business Management and Law at the same time, which was pretty awesome because studying both offered me a wider vision and it also could save me 4 to 5 years of studying them separately.

I also felt like studying both at the same time was meant for me, mainly because I knew I wanted to create my own business and being able to know about management and law was a huge asset for that purpose.

After graduating, I realized that I developed a skill not everyone has: Time Management.

As soon as dove deeper into that, I knew this was it. This was the right time to make my move and start something on my own, helping others with something we all need: having more time!

And here we are, 1 year later and everything has been incredible since I decided to become a time management mentor.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

I 100% agree with that, we all need help to improve and become the best version of ourselves.

There are several people in my life that encourage me no matter what: my family and my boyfriend. They are my number one motivation to achieve my goals and create something better in our lives.

One of the things that differentiate me from other productivity coaches is precisely that factor, I’m a family person and that’s a huge value of mine. I know what it feels like not having time for your loved ones and I also know to manage several things and the same time and create quality time for your family. That’s what I want to offer, more time for the things that actually matter the most to you.

I’m also extremely grateful for the help and support I’ve received along my entrepreneurial journey. I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for my incredible mentors. My first mentor, Nina Páez, believed in me since the beginning and helped me build the foundations of what I’m doing today. My current mentor, Rebecca Cafiero, made a great impact on the way I perceived business, opportunities and how can I really express my full potential.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

There are a couple of things that occurred to me in the course of my career that allowed me to learn a lot of things, and I don’t think I consider this one a mistake, but I do consider it funny.

I’ve always considered myself as an introvert and therefore thought that I was meant to work in an office in front of a computer working with barely any human contact, and just minding my business.

Little did I know…

About 5 years ago I challenged myself to try new things and one summer I became an NGO member recruiter. This means that I was the full day on the streets, reaching out to people and engaging a lot with them.

Since that moment I noticed how something within me changed. I stopped being so shy, and I noticed how I could do things that I once thought impossible.

Getting out of my comfort zone opened a lot of new opportunities for me. After that experience, I also worked as a recruiter and college guide, which was awesome because I found myself enjoying guiding people.

To be honest, once the pandemic hit, I knew I wanted to help more people, and I noticed how now we all are looking for human connection and community more than ever before.

So I’m pretty grateful for me wanting to try new things, getting out of my comfort zone, and just challenging myself to be open to changes.

Even if I keep considering myself as a non-extrovert, now I know how much I like engaging with others and being able to support them with my own experiences.

If there’s anything you could learn from this particular experience is don’t close yourself to new possibilities, and don’t let the old you decide how your future is going to be.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

I have so many quotes I love that sometimes is hard to just pick one!

One that resonates a lot with me is “Change your thoughts and you change your world” from Norman Vincent Peale. It resonates so much with what I think that I have it on my office’s wall so I can see it every time I’m working.

What I love about it goes beyond positive thinking and applies to absolutely everything we do in life. Our thoughts condition our realities, what you think is good or bad, what you think is possible or not, the way we feel, the way we behave… absolutely everything starts in our minds.

I’ve always had and keep having big goals, and I truly believe that everything that I want, desire or dream about is possible, no matter how far away it seems to be. And I also know that life is not always easy, but if we start making changes from within and embracing the fact that we are capable of doing so much more than we think, we’ll get another perspective of life.

That’s what I love about self-development, there’s always something new you can learn or relearn. We can become a better version of ourselves every single day. It all starts with our thoughts.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I have 3 BIG projects coming soon and I’m very excited about them!

Two of them I cannot reveal for now, but I can assure you that it’s going to be amazing, so helpful and it has a LOT to do with overcoming burnout (well, actually the 3 projects are!).

What I do can tell is that I’ve improved my signature T.I.M.E. method in a way that now I can help people create bigger and long-lasting changes in their lives.

I’m teaching this method within my 90 days coaching programs (group or 1:1), where my mission is to empower driven female entrepreneurs to accomplish a year’s worth of goals in 90 days, eliminate procrastination, have more balance, and create more time to check off their bucket list item.

As a Time Management and Goal Achievement mentor, I teach a lot of productivity tools and proven methods to increase your productivity by at least 20% and create more time in your life, not least than 1 hour per day. My main focus within the program is how to have more balance and how to have it all without overwhelm and burnout.

We live in a world that’s always asking us for more, more results, more money, more time, and we end up always being in a rush, leaving a great part of our lives in the hands of others. The truth is, you can own your time and be more productive without losing your mind, without sacrificing your personal life, without burning out, and without postponing that bucket list that’s still in your nightstand grabbing dust. Once you realize you can really OWN your time, there is no going back, and what I mean is that your life will change forever for the better.

Another thing about this program that excites and motivates me a lot is that I’m donating 5% of procedures to a cause that touches my heart and that I’m so happy to be able to contribute.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

I think these are three of the main character traits that were most instrumental to my success:

1) Knowing my priorities:

We live in a world full of distractions and knowing what I want has always been key to me.

Getting clear on my priorities and considering myself as one of them is definitely something that has allowed me to achieve many things.

When you don’t know what you want, you’re not able to establish boundaries around yourself. On the other hand, when you know exactly what your dreams are and why you’re doing what you’re doing, it becomes easier to defend your thoughts and establish limits and boundaries to protect that vision.

2) Always looking for opportunities to grow:

As I said before, I firmly believe in growth and improvement, and having an open mind to opportunities has been key to me my whole life.

For example, instead of losing 2 hours a day watching tv or scrolling through social media, you can read a book, listen to a podcast, or taking a course that you know will have a higher return on investment for you than just sitting and waiting for things to come.

I’m a very curious person. I’ve taken many courses in different areas so I can expand and have a broader vision. The more you learn, the more opportunities will appear in front of you.

3) Having the right mindset and focus:

Mindset and focus are always a must to succeed. What you focus on, you’ll get more of.

First of all, when I say mindset, I’m referring to the attitude you have and how you approach things. And by having the right mindset, I mean being intentional with your thoughts, your actions, and reactions, instead of just letting external factors determine how you behave.

To have a good mindset, you need to focus on your “why”, and as I said, being intentional with the things you do.

For example, if you want to achieve your goals this year, but every morning you say to yourself that it’s too late for that, your mindset is against you, and you are spending ALL your time with yourself, which means you will always have that voice inside you that is telling you that it is not worthy to go after your goals because you are not going to reach them, and then you will focus only on the things that prevent you from getting what you want.

On the other hand, if instead of that you wake up every morning with the determination that you can achieve everything you want, because you know how much effort you are willing to invest in your dreams, and there is the voice in your head saying “you can totally do this”, then your focus will be in all the possibilities that you have to achieve your goal.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of burnout?

Sure!

I already told a couple of things when sharing my background, but a big part of my journey overcoming burnout came from having several jobs at the same time while studying for 2 degrees, learning a new language, and wanting to spend time with my loved ones.

To be concrete: I was working at one of the most important law firms in Spain, working on my family’s restaurant, studying both business management and law, learning mandarin, and many other things, ALL at the same time!!

Was it easy? No.

Was it possible? Yes.

Did I reach burnout (again)? Yes.

BUT I learned from every single mistake I made, I spend time learning new tools and developing my mind to be able to have it all at the same time, and I did it. I still had several jobs, I still graduated top of my class from both degrees (and then enrolled in 2 Masters at the same time), I kept learning languages and I was able to spend a lot of quality time with my loved ones.

Once the pandemic started in 2020, I decided it was time for me to share all of this with others. Almost everyone I know has asked me at least once in my life how do I manage to do it all without losing my mind, so I saw it was a necessity I could fulfill.

I started coaching last year and I’m improving every single day since then. Seeing my clients’ results, seeing my own results, and realizing how it can be so much easier than we expect.

I’ve been featured in many different publications as Authority Magazine, Medium, Thrive Global, Brainz Magazine, Morning Lazziness, and many more.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about beating burnout. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Burnout”? Can you explain?

Burnout can be defined in different ways, since a lot of times it is something that depends on our own perspective, but the definition I feel more accurate is “a state of emotional, physical, and mental exhaustion caused by excessive and prolonged stress. It occurs when you feel overwhelmed, emotionally drained, and unable to meet constant demands.”

Basically, when you try to do a lot of things, under pressure, demanding a lot from yourself, you start feeling that you cannot think clearly anymore, you’re always exhausted, drained, and worrying about not delivering the results you’re expecting to deliver.

How would you define or describe the opposite of burnout?

This is a very interesting question!

I would define the opposite of burnout as balance. Being able to feel emotionally stable, feeling both physically and mentally strong.

It looks like and state of flow, when you are capable of working with ease, do the things you love and fill your cup every day. You don’t feel exhausted or grumpy, you feel relieved instead of stress, and by the end of the day, you feel happy and fulfilled.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Some sceptics may argue that burnout is a minor annoyance and we should just “soldier on’’ and “grin and bear it.” Can you please share a few reasons why burnout can have long-term impacts on our individual health, as well as the health and productivity of our society?

We live in a society that sadly has been doomed to burnout. Always demanding more from others and ourselves. It is normal that people see burnout as a common thing we all deal with.

But the truth is that it is not something we should accept so lightly and easily.

Burnout can have tons of long-term impacts on our health. Starting from the basics, we have recurrent headaches, migraines, stomachaches, insomnia… Then we have anger, isolation, irritability, lack of motivation, chronic fatigue, and if we don’t do anything about it there could be worse scenarios such as developing type 2 diabetes, coronary heart disease, cardiovascular disorder, depression, respiratory problems, and so on…

The worst thing is that many studies show that more than 76% of U.S. employees are experiencing worker burnout, which is huge, and it shows the importance of this topic.

From your experience, perspective, or research, what are the main causes of burnout?

The main causes of burnout can be:

1) Overdemanding ourselves.

2) Overworking.

3) Work-life imbalance.

4) Perceived lack of control.

5) Lacking support.

6) Poor self-care.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. What can an individual do if they are feeling burned out by work? How does one reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back?” Can you please share your “5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout?”. (Please share a story or an example for each.)

In my experience, these are the 5 things you should do if you’re experiencing work burnout:

1) Be aware of the situation:

On this first step it is very important for you to start noticing the symptoms of burnout, how you’re reacting at work and home, how are you feeling and what are the things that have changed in your life that made you feel this way.

2) Don’t see it as something that is “normal”:

Once you recognize what’s going on, you should remember that you can change that situation and that it doesn’t need to get worse.

If you start accepting burnout as something you’ll have no matter what you do in your life, it is going to be that way, while the truth is that you can absolutely change that!

3) Ask for help:

You don’t need to get through this all by yourself. You can ask for support both at work and your personal life so you can gain back your energy and start enjoying what you’re doing.

4) Be intentional:

This one might be hard for you if you consider yourself an overachiever, but I can assure you, you can master this as well!

You need to be more intentional about the things you do daily, your emotions, your actions and what really needs to be done, and what can wait.

5) Prioritize self-care:

By this, I don’t mean having fancy baths, a lot of creams, and massages (even if it is nice for sure!).

When I say prioritize self-care I mean taking care of yourself, doing something that increases your happiness, your energy, and that you feel fulfilled.

Go do something you love, get more sleep, eat healthier, exercise, improve your relationships.

We are a whole. If you don’t start considering yourself as a person, and you keep seeing yourself only as a worker, there’s no way you will get rid of burnout.

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to help someone they care about reverse burnout?

There first thing you can do is talking to them, but not from a perspective of “I know more than you do”, but rather “I understand you’re being exposed to a lot of stress and I’m here to support you as much as I can”.

One of the first mistakes when trying to help someone else is being overprotective or pushy. The other person should be aware of the situation they’re living and realize that they count on you even if they haven’t asked your help.

What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

Employers should understand that their staff are human beings, and therefore they need to slow down from time to time to be able to recharge.

You cannot consider workers as machines, and even machines need to reset and restart to function better.

Encouraging self-care practice, establishing more motivational projects, and allowing the team to build meaningful connections is a great way for them to feel valued and nourished.

These ideas are wonderful, but sadly they are not yet commonplace. What strategies would you suggest to raise awareness about the importance of supporting the mental wellness of employees?

There are a lot of things we can do to suggest raising awareness about the importance of supporting mental health wellness of employees.

The first one could be having talks at the office where you discuss mental wellness, so workers feel supported.

From an employer’s perspective is showing how burnout reduces productivity and creates an environment that is not beneficial for the company.

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to reverse burnout in themselves or others? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

There are 3 main mistakes that most people make when trying to reverse burnout in themselves:

1) Not asking for help.

Considering you can deal with this by yourself or that you are “less” for asking help is only going to reinforce your burnout.

If you want to avoid this mistake, the first thing you need to understand is that burnout is not something “natural” you should experience, and that people want you to feel better.

Being open and honest about your situation will allow you to overcome this so you don’t develop worse symptoms and consequences.

2) Not prioritizing rest & sleep.

Overachievers feel like sleeping and resting are a waste of time, and therefore when you reach burnout, you might feel less productive and that you need to prove yourself to others.

The thing is that our body needs to unplug, rest and recharge to function at its best. Listening to what your body needs and making rest a priority will allow you to overcome burnout and prevent it on future occasions.

3) Forgetting your why.

When you’re on autopilot, working long hours, and feeling unfulfilled, you’re forgetting your why.

To get back to yourself you must start asking better questions. What do you truly want? Is this really necessary? Can I ask for help? Why am I neglecting my own health? And many other questions that will guide your next steps.

On the other hand, there are 2 mistakes we should avoid when trying to reverse burnout in others that I stated before: Reaching out to them from a position of superiority and being overprotective.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

If I could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, it would be a movement about the importance of having time for ourselves and our loved ones.

Making people realize that we don’t need to be in the go-go-go mindset, nor work 24/7 or burning out to be productive.

I want people to have time for what matters the most to them instead of chasing that next achievement just to show people how hard they are working.

This is my vision of the world, a place where we all have time for our loved ones, our projects, where we all can go after that incredible bucket list we’re dreaming of. Wouldn’t that be amazing?

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

If I could have a private breakfast with anyone in the world, I’d love to do so with Robin S. Sharma. I think “The monk who sold his Ferrari” is one of the most interesting books I’ve read, and I’m really into that philosophy. Just reading the first part of the story, I resonated so much with everything he shows there. I think this book is so much needed for people that are dealing with burnout as well, to go back to the basics and rethink the way we’re living.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Anyone can connect with me is on Instagram! I love seeing new faces and connecting with like-minded female entrepreneurs. And please don’t be shy! send a Direct Message and say hi! I’d love to get to know you. My IG handle is @alejandramarques_yourplana.

Also please feel free to visit my website: www.alejandramarques.com

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!