Alberto Schiavon Of Elephant Insurance: “Improve the World”

As part of my series about the “How to Take Your Company from Good to Great”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Alberto Schiavon.

A native of Venice, Italy, Alberto Schiavon earned a degree in civil engineering at the University of Padova in Italy before completing an MBA at Manchester Business School in England. After starting his career at a hedge fund, he joined the Admiral Group plc in 2012 as an international pricing manager. Five years later, he moved to the US to lead marketing and pricing at Elephant Insurance, Admiral’s US subsidiary. Alberto was promoted in less than a year to CEO.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I started my professional career as a civil engineer in my home country of Italy. I’d always been passionate about numbers and math and how they can be applied to real life circumstances, so it seemed like the perfect career path at the time. But when I graduated in 2008, the world was experiencing one of the largest financial and real estate crises and no one needed another engineer.

In 2012, I decided to leave Italy to pursue a career in management, a more in demand career. I received my MBA in the UK and worked for a private equity firm in London. While getting my MBA, I met some interesting people from Admiral Group headquartered in Cardiff, Wales. I decided to apply for an international pricing manager role there in 2012. Over the next five years at Admiral, I held various roles and ultimately moved into operations where I led the sales team.

In 2017, I was given the opportunity to move to the United States to learn from Henry Engelhardt, the co-founder, and former CEO of Admiral Group, who was leading Elephant Insurance at the time. I was eager to learn more and to apply the lessons from my time at Admiral to the overseas operation at Elephant. I was pleased to accept an offer to lead Elephant as its CEO later that year.

I feel incredibly lucky to be a part of the exceptional management team at Elephant. We’ve grown tremendously over the past four years, and we’re excited to see what the future has in store.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey? Did you ever consider giving up? Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

The recession of 2008 and the collapse of the housing market had a huge impact on my career. While at the time I decided to give up on civil engineering and living in Italy, I made the choice to never give up on my career, aspirations, and desire for growth.

I learned it’s important to not be stubborn in your career and to accept change and the opportunities and challenges life presents us. I believe that if we take a moment to remember what’s meant to be will be, we can continue to overcome problems that arise.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘takeaways’ you learned from that?

Around five years ago, I was a senior manager in Cardiff, working for Admiral. My manager at the time decided to organize a team-bonding event — coasteering in West Wales. He only asked me if I was a good swimmer, which I answered positively.

I vaguely remember asking what coasteering was, slightly embarrassed that I didn’t know how to translate this word in Italian. My manager said something like: “Don’t worry, we are just going to be swimming in the sea.”

I remember driving in a boat along the coast and after 20 minutes we arrived at a cliff. The instructions were very clear: “Dive in the ocean and climb the cliff.” I laughed at what seemed like an obvious joke, but when I started seeing everyone else diving in the water, I started questioning the tour guide on whether this was a real instruction. His response was somewhat strange: “Come on, relax…just one step at a time, just dive into the water.” Which I did.

The second everyone dived into the water, the driver of the boat turned the engine back on and left at full speed. What now?!?

It became very clear the only way home was to climb the cliff. As soon as I touched the rocks, my fingers started to bleed. Still, the only way to go was up. I continued my climb, got stuck halfway, lost energy and fell back into the water. Argh… so I climbed back up again, it wasn’t easy, but I eventually made it to the top. Little did I know that this was the first of 14 cliffs to be climbed and jumped from that day. I learned many lessons on this day:

When I find myself in an uncomfortable situation, I ask myself: “how did I get here?” Note: this isn’t always the most useful question to ask when the objective is to move forward.

I try to be aware of the risks around me, manage and control them; but I can’t (and maybe I shouldn’t) avoid them entirely.

I try to be very focused on reaching my goals, acknowledging, and respecting the risks around me. (Aim for the dark blue water and stay away from the rocks.)

You only live once, and there is no point being stuck at the top of the cliff just because you are afraid of moving forward. Just do it!

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Elephant Insurance is a company that cares. Elephant was founded with the belief that we could empower customers to make better insurance decisions that will save them money. We care about doing right by our customers, employees, and investors, and we ultimately want to be a force of good change in our communities.

We want to make sure we’re always providing excellent customer service. One way we do this is by making sure that the price our customers pay reflects the risk that they bear when driving. The insurance business is more a marathon than a sprint. If you think about it, we sell a service that we do not know the final cost of until years later. In addition, customers hope they never have to use our service. But accidents happen, and we want to make the process less stressful for our customers.

I believe happy employees deliver great customer service — people who love what they do, do it better. Our goal is to offer every employee compensation that allows them to flourish, grow and be the best version of themselves. A big part of that is allowing employees to make and learn from their mistakes, with the support and knowledge of their teammates.

Before COVID, when you walked into our office you would never imagine we were an insurance company. We work hard but we enjoy doing it. We are friendly, goofy and fun while we work…and we have managed to keep that culture in the virtual work environment.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

We must live balanced lives. I want to make sure employees know that Elephant wants them to be just as committed to their family and personal priorities as they are to their jobs.

When I see someone around me feeling reluctant to take off a day, I make a point to let them know how important it is to use their available time off. Elephant understands how vital time off is to allow employees to recharge.

I’m very proud that Elephant is a company that cares about the mental wellbeing of our employees. We work with our employees ever-changing circumstances, especially in an environment like today where many things are harder. We want to make sure that we are all physically, mentally and socially well.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

I’ve had several impactful mentors, managers, and leaders along the way. All of them have been very different, but they each gave me opportunities to learn and grow.

When I joined the Admiral team, I was able to work closely with David Stevens, co-founder and CEO of Admiral Group. My desk was just a few feet away from his, which meant I was able to observe his thought process. He always encouraged me to ask questions and learn from his experience. David is incredibly pragmatic and always strives for fact-driven decisions. That way of rational and logical thinking has stayed with me.

Later in my career, I had the opportunity to spend more time with Henry Engelhardt, Admiral’s other co-founder. He and David had many similarities, but I always appreciated that Henry had a completely different set of skills to learn from. Henry has an incredible amount of energy, ambition, and motivation. He always somehow set and achieved difficult goals, which is a characteristic I admire and continue to feel inspired by today.

They were both great mentors because they saw something in me that I couldn’t see at the time, and they were very generous in exposing me to opportunities and challenges.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s shift to the focus of this interview. The title of this series is “How to take your company from good to great”. Let’s start with defining our terms. How would you define a “good” company, what does that look like? How would you define a “great” company, what does that look like?

A good company is one that achieves good results. A great company achieves results with everyone happy to be involved in the process, including employees, customers, partners, and stakeholders.

A great company has a strong group of employees that deliver strong results. Great companies push the boundaries, in either a challenge or new industry standard.

Based on your experience and success, what are the five most important things one should know to lead a company from Good to Great? Please share a story or an example for each.

#1 Communicate

I can’t think of a single great company that is managed by one individual or even just a few individuals. Most great companies are successful due to the contributions of hundreds or thousands of people. Because of this, effective communication is key. Companies achieve this through transparency, honesty, integrity, vulnerability, and compassion.

#2 Anticipate

A great company can imagine what the future might look like. They ask themselves questions like what are your customers’ needs, how might your environment change or what do we need to be successful? No one could have predicted the pandemic, but it accelerated some trends that were already happening, and many digital-forward companies were better prepared to meet it. Elephant’s online policy management tools are an example of this.

#3 Learn

No company is going to get it right the first time, and we’ve all seen that successful companies make mistakes. To improve, companies should see these mistakes as opportunities to learn, grow and inspire their future actions.

#4 Create Value

A very important part of being a great company is ensuring we’re creating value for the stakeholders of the business. Stakeholders include customers, employees, shareholders, and partners. We are all in it together.

#5 Improve the World

Great companies know that to continue being successful, we must strive to improve the world we are living in. This can be as simple as giving back to our local community or establishing a company-wide green initiative. It’s important to work towards making meaningful changes for others in some way.

Extensive research suggests that “purpose driven businesses” are more successful in many areas. Can you help articulate for our readers a few reasons why a business should consider becoming a purpose driven business, or consider having a social impact angle?

Creating a purpose driven business is a moral imperative. Businesses have a lot of power in their hands and at the end of the day, they should contribute to moving humanity forward.

A business is not just about delivering a good product or service to a customer at a fair price. It is, as importantly, the culmination of the talents and energy of its creators. At Elephant, creating an atmosphere of constructive, joyful work is as important for our employees’ lives as it is for our customers. Our purpose is to deliver a great service to our customers and create an environment where our employees can find purpose and joy in providing it.

From a social impact standpoint, we’ve made it our company purpose to help keep our roads and people safe. A few ways we strive to achieve this are communicating and connecting with young drivers early about the dangers of distracted driving and supporting programs intended to clean up highways and roads to ensure a safe driving experience. We support Project Yellow Light, a passionately led nonprofit which creatively connects with teens to help spread the word about this urgent issue. And Elephant was the first company to support the Beautify Virginia program with a commitment to clean up 100 miles of interstate in partnership with Adopt-A-Highway.

What would you advise to a business leader who initially went through years of successive growth, but has now reached a standstill? From your experience do you have any general advice about how to boost growth and “restart their engines”?

I would start by taking some time to reflect, think through what worked and what didn’t work. While looking inwards in these moments, it’s incredibly important to have a rational or clinical view of what has happened — sometimes hiring an external pair of eyes can provide the brutal honesty needed to move forward.

The most imperative question to ask yourself is has the business changed for the worse or has our environment changed for the worse? Try to objectively think through if your product or service has depreciated in quality or if the product or service is no longer needed like it was before.

After some of reflection, I suggest taking time to really listen to your customers. What are they seeing that you aren’t? Take the time to test and learn, allowing yourself to fail quickly so you can keep moving forward.

Generating new business, increasing your profits, or at least maintaining your financial stability can be challenging during good times, even more so during turbulent times. Can you share some of the strategies you use to keep forging ahead and not lose growth traction during a difficult economy?

Prioritize having a committed team. In good times and especially in bad times, a company is nothing without a solid team. A team that is aware of what is happening around them, whether that be challenges or successes, is known to be stronger. When your team knows what is going on in the company, they are more likely to contribute their thoughts, views, and ideas. At Elephant, we want every team member to know they’re able to impact the company. We encourage frank, honest and even difficult discussions about the company’s future. We’ve seen how this brings unity and cohesion, ensuring our team can make it through challenges together. Look to those around you. Sometimes during difficult times, the best thing you can do is look to those around you. One way is to partner up with other firms to change your products, services, or processes. For example, Elephant was looking for a way to improve fraud detection in our claims process, so we partnered with a provider of AI-native fraud detection and claims automation solutions for the insurance industry. We are also expanding our partnerships with independent agencies to reach more consumers with our services, a move we hope connects Elephant with more consumers than we could reach alone. Keep perspective. The year 2020 caused many to panic and make rapid decisions. One of the biggest lessons I’ve learned over the years is to not make rash decisions and try to change too quickly out of panic or fear. My suggestion is always to take the time to think rationally. Ask yourself the important questions, assess the situation around you and think through how the decision will impact your future.

In your experience, which aspect of running a company tends to be most underestimated? Can you explain or give an example?

There are a few things I find to be underestimated:

Internal communication. Many CEOs are secretive about their strategy and the business performance. While there is always some information that cannot be shared widely, I find that 99% of the company’s data, CEO’s concerns, beliefs, and hopes should be easily accessible to everyone in the organization. How can we solve problems if we don’t allow our teams to have full visibility over the problem itself? How can we instill pride if we don’t share the enthusiasm for our successes? How do we promote and grow our individuals if we don’t teach them?

Thinking about what we should not do. We often like the idea of tackling new projects, starting a new venture or entering a new market. It’s almost as important to look at things from the other direction, whether it means cutting an unprofitable segment or assessing a failed project. I believe being clear about what we are not doing strengthens what we ARE doing.

Thinking about the tomorrow’s leaders. People development is incredibly important, and it doesn’t happen overnight. Dedicating resources and attention to promising individuals and giving opportunities and chances to fail is an investment to create leaders for tomorrow.

As you know, “conversion” means to convert a visit into a sale. In your experience what are the best strategies a business should use to increase conversion rates?

Take the time to get to know your customer and their needs. How does your product or service help meet that need? What fears might a customer have about making a buying decision and how can you offer reassurance? When customers feel like you’re listening to their wants or concerns, they’re more likely to make repeat purchases or continue service.

We live in a world where customers have multiple options at their fingertips, so providing excellent customer service that feels tailored to the individual customer is more important than ever. Businesses should be clear and transparent and ensure the customer feels confident in what they are buying.

Of course, the main way to increase conversion rates is to create a trusted and beloved brand. Can you share a few ways that a business can earn a reputation as a trusted and beloved brand?

I’m a big believer that what gets measured gets done. Customer happiness and customer satisfaction is critical to deliver financial returns, have improved conversion and have a solid brand. At Elephant, we measure our effectiveness at this with the Net Promoter Score (NPS). NPS is a customer satisfaction tool based on a single survey question that asks insurance customers how likely they are to recommend a service to a friend or colleague. Since I joined Elephant as CEO, we have seen a marked increase in NPS, surpassing the industry average by 27% at this writing.

My goal when I joined the Elephant team was to make a concerted effort across the business to put the customer at the center of everything Elephant does. This has led to a deep rethinking of all of Elephant’s operational areas, including our sales, customer service and claims department, allowing each division to excel, ultimately leading to a strengthening of Elephant’s customer relationships.

I love hearing from hundreds to thousands of customers every week because I truly value their input whether they’re happy or frustrated with Elephant. Customer input is what helps us evolve as a company to provide better products and services to those we insure.

Great customer service and great customer experience are essential to build a beloved brand and essential to be successful in general. In your experience what are a few of the most important things a business leader should know to create a Wow! Customer Experience?

There needs to be some vision that puts the customer at the center of everything. From there, your actions should follow that vision. For example, a few years back at Elephant, we started a process where senior managers (myself included) went through entry level training and spent time talking to customers over the phone. Being able to put ourselves in the shoes of our entry level employees and customers was beneficial in understanding the points of frustration, and it allowed us to understand the ways we needed to improve.

It’s important to dedicate resources for the sole purpose of listening and understanding your customer. At Elephant, we use a variety of tools to ensure we hear from our customers. We continuously conduct an end-to-end customer survey program that includes reaching back out to customers based on their feedback. And we’ve created a dedicated Customer Experience team to make sure customer feedback is evaluated and used to improve our processes and systems on an ongoing basis.

Another way to improve customer service and experience is to celebrate your employees who provide exceptional customer experience. At Elephant, we do this through our Voice of the Customer program and CX Hero awards. We listen to the opinions of our employees and the customer frustrations they’ve heard, and we try to measure and to tackle the largest problems first. Of course, we also share positive customer feedback to reward and recognize individuals praised for their excellent service.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

I think one of the biggest mistakes that CEOs can make is thinking they need to have all the answers. During my career, I’ve learned that big ego CEOs don’t always go very far. I’ve seen countless examples of CEOs who believe they must be superhuman and get it right every time and single handedly deliver great results. That is never the case.

While I’ve worked under some incredible leaders, I’ve often learned the most from my co-workers. For example, I’ll sometimes bring an idea to the group, talk to some other people within Elephant and they’ll take part of the idea and shred it or add to it. Then suddenly what was once a little idea, has turned into something so much better.

Another common mistake CEOs often make is thinking they can’t admit when they’re wrong or be vulnerable. I always find in those situations that people want to help and to contribute to making things better. It’s simply not the smartest move to say no to help that is so easily accessible.

Thank you for all of that. We are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would start a movement to teach the subject of logic in schools. In terms of curriculum, I would love schools to teach critical thinking, how to analyze a situation and how to make good decisions for the future. Logic is very helpful in business, but I would argue it’s a great skill to have for everything in life!

