Albert Vaisman Shares Success Secrets: Insights On Avoiding Stress & Burnouts

Albert Vaisman is an all-time busy entrepreneur. He has been someone who is keen on details and uses fashion as a form of expression. He knows that men are always limited to express themselves through fashion at work, mainly due to the official dress code that makes them wear suits. The main motive why Albert launched Soxy Socks was to help men express themselves through bold socks. The company has proliferated, and it now services more than 40 countries.

Albert Vaisman is, therefore, super busy. Despite that, he manages to run the company and keep a healthy life. He ensures this by following several tips that keep him motivated and active all day; in this article, he shares some of the distress tips, success habits, and motivation sources.

Distress tips

Albert advises to take time off and disengage from work fully. He adds that “the best ideas come when you’re away from work and have a relaxed mindset.” He also ensures that he is physically active. Staying physically active is a long-term game, and it is essential for your physical body.

Success habits

Albert highlights that ensuring you are maintaining a healthy diet is paramount. “The food you eat is instrumental in ensuring you feel great,” he states as he continues, “there are many obstacles that come through the day, and to overcome them appropriately, you need a proper diet to be at your best.”

Secondly, Albert stays organized with daily, weekly, and monthly tasks. He says that being organized is underrated but can be straightforward. Most people find themselves wasting time trying to figure out what to do next, unlike those planned. “Something as simple as a monthly google docs where you keep track of everything that needs to be done can really help you stay focused and build successful habits.”

Staying motivated

“We pride ourselves on delivering the best product to our customers. Reviews are also very important to us and we strive to create a great customer experience.” He adds.

Advice to startups

Albert says that the most underrated skill for new entrepreneurs is the ability to sell a product. As someone starting, you should learn how to sell a product. “Also be sure to enjoy the process as it’s a long journey.” He concludes.