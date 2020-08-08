Albert Corey: “Why meeting like-minded people can be your key to success in business”

You need to go to events and webinars. Meeting like-minded people is your key to success. Joining Facebook groups is a great way to interact when you are at home. Everyone understands you. At home, family can’t relate to what you are going through to grow your business.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Albert Corey. Albert trained under some of the most powerful mentors and coaches in the world and he applies what he’s learned creating his success and ultimately his clients’ as well. He has trained with Grant Cardone, Tony Robbins, Anik Singal, Richard Branson, to name a few.

As a speaker he has spoken on the stages of Bill Walsh, America’s Small Business Expert and Women’s Prosperity Network. He works with start-ups, solopreneurs, and entrepreneurs and prefers business no larger than a 5-person office. That’s truly his passion.

Albert is an author and wrote “The Art of Perception” and “How to Make You Stand out in a Noisy World!” which is also a new program to assist small businesses get to the next level.

He has been a leader with the Knights of Columbus and remains involved in monthly service activities. Albert’s mission is for 1000 small business owners to come together to help change the world economically and ultimately giving back.

Thank you so much for joining us! Please tell us a story about why you chose this specific career path?

In1984 I was working for my parents in their motel. They never gave me a paycheck until one day, my Mom came in and said, “You owe the IRS.” I said, “Who?” I decided to work at H&R Block™ and learn how to prepare tax returns.

One day someone came into the office and asked if we would come to their house. The office manager said, “Yes, for an extra $500.” That was my moment that I decided to open an accounting office.

Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

It was in the ’80s when I began. I told myself I would not quit. My parents asked me why I was taking this on. They thought it would be better if I got a job and stopped waiting for my life.

So, how are things going today?

The office keeps growing even when the world is in a pandemic.

How did grit and resilience lead to your eventual success?

Along the way, I read and learned new marketing skills. Success comes through learning and application and having the courage to try new things. Revenues may decrease if you are out at live events to learn new ways to communicate with the public. But now you can grasp these skills by watching a webinar.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that? Funniest Mistake.

A new client called me and asked me how many people worked in my firm. At the time I was working out my bedroom in my parent’s home.

I quickly said a few. My firm was Mom who answered the phone, Dad who made copies.

(Remember it was 1985 we had to go to an office store for copies). Both of them worked for free. I was going to the houses, doing the work and mailing back the returns.

The lesson learned was that I needed to go to the Secretary of State and open a corporation.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Our motto is “We Treat Every Client Like Family”. Family comes back every year.

In the offseason, we even answer questions for them and assist them in any way possible. The public remembers how you treat them and family comes back every year.

Clients only come back once.

I had a client who went to another firm with their 2-year-old child.

The Accountant there told her to come back without her child. The next year she told me she would never leave us again. She recalled coming in with her other kids and when they cried I gave them crayons or turn on YouTube to make them happy.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

You need to go to events and webinars. Meeting like-minded people is your key to success. Joining Facebook groups is a great way to interact when you are at home. Everyone understands you. At home, family can’t relate to what you are going through to grow your business.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful to who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

My Dad was always with me. He would always come with me and pass out flyers. He never took a dime and always brought me lunch and dinner. Pops was a handyman. He would always find a way to get it done. I learned that you have to do whatever it takes to get it done.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my company” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Mentor. They already did it and they will save you time and money. One of the first mentors showed me how important a professional voice mail is in my business. In the early years, I was working in my bedroom at Mom’s house. People thought I was a downtown firm. When you are a startup perception is how you can get a leg on the competition. Do not let others know how much you are investing in yourself. Most of your family and friends will think you are crazy. I told my Dad how much I paid for a computer in 1985. He told me off in two languages that I cannot repeat here. You have to go to events. You may meet your mentor and other like-minded people. Since 2008 I have been to at least one event a year plus hundreds of virtual events where amazing people have collaborated. I learned how to use programs and systems that benefitted my business . I’ve met clients who have been working with me for years. You need programs to grow your business. It assisted me to increase revenues and make my business work more efficiently. Do not be afraid to lose money. In my 35 year journey, there have been lots of coaches and programs that did not pan out. This caused roadblocks. I learned to pivot. As I made those pivots, different coaches came into my life. In the end, I ways recouped my losses and met other new amazing people.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

My dream is to help entrepreneurs achieve their greatness so they can pass it on to the next generation.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

http://albertc360.com

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!