Alban Brisy Of EasyMile: “Focus your operations”

Following on from this, digital transformation has a role in enabling companies to refocus on value-added tasks. By automating a repetitive process, you’re freeing up employees to other areas of the business where they can have more impact. We can see this with how our TractEasy is transforming baggage handling operations in airports. The tractors give operators added flexibility, allowing them to redeploy their staff elsewhere. It can bring flexibility on a moment’s notice.

As part of our series about “How To Use Digital Transformation To Take Your Company To The Next Level”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Alban Brisy.

Alban is helping bring about the next generation of global mobility with EasyMile, the world’s leading driverless technology provider. As Head of Business Development for Goods Transportation and Transport-as-a-Service (TaaS), he is responsible for services which are revolutionizing logistics, material handling and the wider industrial sector.

With a background as a robotics engineer, he has a wealth of experience in smart mobility, R&D and business development. Before joining EasyMile, Alban founded his own company, E-Slavus, which used robotics and intelligence to enhance traditional farming methods, and he was at Balyo, where he deployed one of the biggest autonomous mobile robot (AMR) installations in a logistics warehouse.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series. Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

The story I always come back to was when I was about eight years old. My sister and I had to do chores around the house, clearing the table and carrying the dirty plates to the dishwasher in a different part of the house. I thought to myself, this is ridiculous! We are spending so long carrying these things so far, if only there was a way to robotize it, to automate clearing the table.

The seed was sown. It’s amazing to think that now, I’m responsible for the technology used to move goods autonomously.

What I found out as I grew up, studying in a school of engineering, was that, while I thought solving these problems would be all about tackling technical issues, it’s actually more a question of creating the right business model.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘take aways’ you learned from that?

It’s not so much a funny mistake but a mistaken outlook. When I started, I thought everything could be solved in one or two years. But the more experience I get, the more I see that everything in the autonomous revolution takes time.

Even the first steps of creating a vehicle that can move autonomously around a room or on a private site — before you add the extra layers of functionality. Doing it in a university, it’s quite easy. But it takes time to reach mass-scale capability.

I discovered that in autonomous technology, with 1% of the effort, you have a fantastic demonstration but you have to do the 99% left to have a useful product, with the right level of safety at the right price.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

My parents have been a big influence. My father would say “if you don’t have legs, you have a head”, meaning that if you want to be “lazy”, you need to be clever. You need to optimize things. Clearly everything that’s followed has started from that.

My friends have also helped me to not stick too much in one direction. With deep engineering studies, for example, I think there can be a tendency to keep your eyes only on your own stream. What I bring to EasyMile, is my ability to understand a business model, the buyer, the different relations between partners, finance, technical issues. I’m not an expert in one particular subject, I have a little idea of everything and can bring it all together.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

There’s no one thing I’ve read or seen that has impacted me, but I am particularly inspired by stories from entrepreneurs, people who have the ability to make things move.

I like to learn from these individuals who have had the global vision and the ability to create new paths and come up with brand new industries. Entrepreneurs are clearly my model — people like Gilbert Gagnaire [EasyMile founder], or Raul Bravo, who created Balyo.

I had the chance to start my career working as the assistant to Eric Prosé, a French entrepreneur who dreamed of revolutionizing mobility for commuters. Then, when I joined Balyo, I saw Raul Bravo succeeding in creating a now stock market-listed company to achieve its vision of material handling automation on conventional forklifts.

I am now thrilled to be able to work on an everyday level with EasyMile’s founder Gilbert Gagnaire who has already been successful in creating companies from scratch.

Extensive research suggests that “purpose driven businesses” are more successful in many areas. When your company started, what was its vision, what was its purpose?

There is a real sense of purpose in everything we do. EasyMile’s vision is the same as it was when the company was first founded, to develop autonomous technology which changes the way we think about transport. Initially the focus was on shuttles and people movers. This has now expanded into different vehicle platforms. I work on the TractEasy, an autonomous tow tractor that’s deployed in industrial sites, and airports. It’s helping companies optimize their operations, reduce their production costs, and make the day-to-day running of their businesses as efficient as possible.

Are you working on any new, exciting projects now? How do you think that might help people?

There are a lot of different exciting things we’re working on in autonomous technology. As well as the TractEasy, which we are continuing to roll out in more and more locations, and the EZ10 passenger shuttle, we are exploring other transport solutions, including trucks, forklifts, and other vehicles, and working with several partners globally.

I think one of the most significant benefits from what is happening currently with developing driverless technology is that it enables companies to maintain production in countries where the cost of labor is high. This has huge knock-on effects for the wider economy, and peoples jobs and livelihoods.

It means you can continue to have a factory in France or Germany, for example, which is still competitive in terms of price. Bringing automation enables businesses to continue to produce locally and be competitive in the worldwide market without having to reduce salaries.

That’s why I disagree when it’s sometimes claimed that automation kills jobs. In fact, I think in a global economy, autonomous vehicles are the opposite, it will relocate jobs locally, and by improving efficiency, it can enable green and sustainable product production, logistics and recycling affordable. Like with any industry, as it evolves, more jobs are created elsewhere. If a factory is moved out of France, you move the engineering, the subcontractors, all the consulting companies jobs as well as the norm you impose for a sustainable production. It’s massive delocalization of jobs but also pollution you don’t control anymore.

Thank you for all that. Let’s now turn to the main focus of our discussion about Digital Transformation. For the benefit of our readers, can you help explain what exactly Digital Transformation means? On a practical level what does it look like to engage in a Digital Transformation?

For me, digital transformation is about bringing the processes of a company into the digital world. It’s the first step of any automation.

Before we can automate things in the physical world, where you need hardware, you need robots, you first need to automate things where there is no hardware or physical things to move. A robot can do lots of things, but it will never decide for itself what it needs to do. That comes from you and the digital information that you feed into it.

Which companies can most benefit from a Digital Transformation?

Really, I think all companies can benefit. The more you have repetitive tasks, the more that digital transformation becomes essential and will make a huge difference.

If you have to do one thing 1,000 times, digital transformation can save a lot of time, effort and expense. The company that can find a way to automate that process has won over the other which has not done it.

This same company can also now automate some of their “real world” operations like moving containers from one point to another. That’s a non-added-value task. If this can be automated, it brings again huge benefits which will even increase the competitive advantage of this more advanced company.

We’d love to hear about your experiences helping others with Digital Transformation. In your experience, how has Digital Transformation helped improve operations, processes, and customer experiences? We’d love to hear some stories if possible.

One good example was a company which puts seeds in bags to feed animals. It was quite a small business, probably 20 or 30 employees.

What we did was, we provided them with an IT system which would produce a ticket for each bag. Then an AGV [automated guided vehicle] took that bag to where it needed to be shipped by trucks. It sounds like a simple task, but before this change, the company was operating one shift, eight hours a day. After we had automated all their processes, it cost the same to run the operations 24/7.

This meant the company was able to use its factory, all its tools, five times more. All the robot did was take a bag from a conveyor to the ground, but it gave the business huge flexibility and it was able to grow at a faster pace than any other competitor who lost weeks to find forklift drivers willing to work at night and even when they found them, they were never able to align their price with our partner.

Has integrating Digital Transformation been a challenging process for some companies? What are the challenges? How do you help resolve them?

I think when digital transformation becomes challenging is when it’s too ambitious. I think it’s really important in all digitization projects, or robotization processes to define what has to be automated and where the human has to stay in the loop.

It’s often 20/80. You spend 20% of the time automating 80% of the job. But then, if you want to automate the last 20%, that will take you 80% of your time.

The other big initial challenge for companies is finding the money to invest in digital transformation. Traditionally, they’re faced with an upfront cost. At EasyMile, we’re providing a robot-as-a-service offer, where we finance the vehicle itself, so we can deliver the savings straight from day one. It’s almost like a leasing model, you pay by the hour, which makes taking the next steps much more affordable for the companies involved.

Ok. Thank you. Here is the primary question of our discussion. Based on your experience and success, what are “Five Ways a Company Can Use Digital Transformation To Take It To The Next Level”? Please share a story or an example for each.

Increase your competitiveness. I see a lot of parallels between digital transformation (and particularly what we are doing with autonomous driving technologies) and the birth of computers in the last century. If you compare the two, we are probably in the 1980s just now. We are just at the beginning of the story. New sensors and other technology are becoming cheaper and more powerful, and at a really fast pace. So, number one for me on how a company can use digital transformation to take it to the next level, is as a way to make it more competitive. It’s really important for businesses to be able to anticipate this revolution. People who didn’t start using computers in the ’80s probably didn’t survive at the end of the ’90s or into the 2000s. Digital transformation is not just a question of installing software, it’s a completely transversal new way of working, with implications for almost all of the company processes. It is also a question of training employees to make them feel good about their new tool and scope of job. They need to be comfortable and own their daily tool to have the desire to always improve it, stay flexible in an evolving environment and keep ahead of the competition. Focus your operations. Following on from this, digital transformation has a role in enabling companies to refocus on value-added tasks. By automating a repetitive process, you’re freeing up employees to other areas of the business where they can have more impact. We can see this with how our TractEasy is transforming baggage handling operations in airports. The tractors give operators added flexibility, allowing them to redeploy their staff elsewhere. It can bring flexibility on a moment’s notice. Reduce risk. A really crucial point for companies to consider is how digital transformation can help them reduce risk in their business. Automating processes helps make workplaces safer. It reduces the possibility of human error and the potential for accidents. A good example is for some of our potential customers who carry heavy loads of fragile goods, they can be paying out millions of euros per year in damages. Digital transformation helps you plan your processes to reduce the risk and prevent accidents in the first place. Taking it at your own pace. Importantly for smaller businesses, digital transformation doesn’t have to be overwhelming. You can go as big or as small as you want. It’s possible to take it in stages, a bite-sized approach to digitalization. You can start simple and then it snowballs from there. What you do first will actually pave the way for more automation and further efficiencies and savings further down the line. We see this with how EasyMile’s solutions are introduced to mixed traffic situations. In a port, for example, where autonomous vehicles are mixing with other vehicles and employees on site. If you make the decision to automate the whole site, you have to shut everything down to upgrade the systems. Then when you switch it on, it has to work right away. That’s very complex. We are able to automate one part of the flow, with one vehicle. This gives you a more flexible approach which is quicker, cheaper, and more efficient. Cutting your carbon footprint. Digital transformation isn’t just about cutting costs. It’s also a route for companies to make their businesses more sustainable and reduce their impact on the environment. With increased focus on industry meeting emissions targets and thinking about their carbon footprint, it’s something that businesses will find very difficult to ignore in the next few years. The digital transformation of warehouse transport, for example, allows operators to fine-tune routes and vehicle speed for maximum efficiency. This means they can reduce the surface area of travel and streamline energy use on site. If we add into the mix that these vehicles are battery powered, then this becomes a much greener option.

In your opinion, how can companies best create a “culture of innovation” in order to create new competitive advantages?

From my point of view, one important thing is to incentivize people on the value they will bring to the company. Also, you have to encourage people not to be scared of potential failure. The best way to never fail is to not do anything. In the end you can’t be blamed that nothing moved — but you will not have achieved anything.

This is why it’s seen as so risky to innovate. Sometimes you might take the risk but don’t really take the reward. It’s treated as normal if it works, but it’s your fault if it does not work. In innovation you cannot know everything.

Gilbert says: “We don’t know what we don’t know.” Sometimes the “try, fail, learn, try, … ” method is the only way to make things move and progress and be optimized. You have to try new things and try to learn until it works.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

One quote from my father I like is “T’occupe pas du rocher, plonge”. “Don’t worry about the rock, just dive.”

Entrepreneurship is a trade-off between being conscious of things, but also jumping without waiting to know or manage everything. The rational thing can be to just not try to do things. You need to be reasonably unconscious to innovate. This quote by Immanuel Kant really resonates with me: “Someone’s intelligence can be measured by the quantity of uncertainties that he can bear.”

How can our readers further follow your work?

https://www.linkedin.com/in/alban-brisy/

www.easymile.com

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!