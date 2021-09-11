Alan Vladusic of Once Upon A Coconut: “Work with people smarter than you”

Work with people smarter than you: You don’t have to be the best at everything — if everyone has their lane of expertise, it makes for a total team effort that will breed successful results faster than if you go at it alone.

As a part of our series called “5 Things You Need To Know To Create A Very Successful Lifestyle Brand”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Alan Vladusic, Chief Creative Officer at Once Upon A Coconut.

Alan Vladusic is of Bosnian descent, raised in Germany and based in New York. His advertising career began in 1999/2000 at Publicis Germany, where he won his first Cannes Lion for work on Qantas Airlines — one of the most prestigious awards in the advertising industry. Alan’s creative work has been recognized by major award shows globally, including The One Show, Clio Awards, D&Ad, the Art Directors Club and Cannes Lions. He was also an integral part of the Ogilvy Asia team that acquired the 3rd place “Agency of the Year” at the Cannes Festival and “Agency of the Year” in Asia/Pacific. Leading to the honor of being ranked one of the Top 100 Creatives in Asia, chosen by the prominent industry publication Campaign Brief. Throughout his career, Alan has had the pleasure of working in Europe, Asia, Australia and the USA. In 2018, he Co-founded P.S, a revolutionary lifestyle and sexual health brand. In 2020 he also co-founded Once Upon A Coconut, a purpose driven beverage company. Most recently, he had the great honor of showcasing his art collection at Sotheby’s in New York for emerging new artists (www.immortal-gallery.com). Given all this, his proudest and most surreal accomplishment to date is getting invited by the White House to meet Obama in 2014.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a bit about your “childhood backstory”?

I’m originally from Bosnia but raised in Germany. I grew up as an immigrant on the outskirts of Frankfurt. As a kid, until the age of 14, I had a severe speech disorder which made me shy around other people. I barely spoke to anyone for many years for fear of being bullied and laughed at. I had so much bottled up inside me but no way to express myself. I felt lost.

So, I left.

At 15, I was on my own and ready to put my life into my own hands. By 17, I had dropped out of school and worked as a locksmith, helping fix cars and working at a zoo to sand down animal cages and paint them afterwards. I had also gotten involved in a few shady activities to make money for rent. Quickly, I realized I couldn’t keep going down this road and seeing my mother sad, so I went back to finish school.

Can you tell us the story of what led you to this particular career path?

At 19, all my friends were going on to University but I knew another 5 years in a classroom didn’t suit me. So, I did what any 19-year-old kid would do when he didn’t know what to do next:

I went out clubbing.

There, I met a woman at coat check and told her my story. At the end of the night, she handed me a business card. She was an executive at an advertising agency. At that time, I had no clue what that was. Later that week, I called and received a one-year internship. For the first time in my life, I had found something I truly loved to do. Communicating visually got me hooked. I was inspired, finally able to express myself in a way I never knew existed. I put everything I had into this new career, obsessed with the idea that I could actually make a living out of being creative.

The shy immigrant kid who had trouble expressing himself verbally had finally found a way to speak.

All these years later, I’ve been lucky enough to travel the world working as a Creative Director & Artist. I’ve lived and worked for some of the best advertising agencies in Europe, Asia, Australia & North America.

Today, I am the Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer of P.S., a Health & Wellness Lifestyle brand and Once Upon A Coconut; a purpose driven beverage company.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I used to take client briefs that weren’t assigned to me at the ad agency, do all the work for other creative teams and slip it at night under the doors. I pissed off a lot of people. I realized quickly you become a much better person if you become less selfish and a team player.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

When I was a kid, I found a VHS tape at my parents place. I watched the 80s movie “The Secret of My Success” with Michael J. Fox. This movie had such an incredible impact on my life. I wanted to be like Brantley Foster, a kid with a dream to move to New York and make it big…

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Don’t be a dick.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. For the benefit of our readers, let’s define our terms. How do you define a Lifestyle Brand? How is a Lifestyle Brand different from a normal, typical brand?

A good lifestyle brand to me finds an emotional connection with the consumer. It makes the brand culturally relevant and is honest and inspirational. It creates something unique in the category.

In your opinion, what is an example of a company that has done a fantastic job building a believable and beloved Lifestyle Brand? What specifically impresses you? What can one do to replicate that?

Pharrell Williams, the person and the face behind many brands, is the perfect example of when creativity has absolutely no boundaries. No matter if it’s music, designing clothes, furniture, skin care, hotels, you can do it all. You just need an idea and the balls to bring it to life.

Can you share your ideas about how to create a lifestyle brand that people really love and are ‘crazy about’?

You don’t have to reinvent the wheel. See what’s out there and what’s lacking. Do a crazy amount of research and make something better. Then add your twist and make it culturally relevant. Don’t overthink it. Always go with your gut feeling.

What are the common mistakes you have seen people make when they start a lifestyle brand? What can be done to avoid those errors?

Don’t think for a second you can do it on your own. Find the right people for the right position first. Assembly a Swat team of experts in their fields. And I promise you’ll see things coming to life in a beautiful way.

Ok. Thank you for all that. Here is the main question of our discussion. What are your “5 Things You Need To Know To Create A Very Successful Lifestyle Brand” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

You will ride a roller coaster of emotions the first few years. Don’t give up. Failing is an option: we’re always taught that “failure is not an option”, which is ridiculous. That mindset is BS and doesn’t allow you to learn and grow. Being different is good: I’ve always been motivated by disruption. If someone or something is swimming upstream, then go the other way. You don’t want to fit in, you want to stand apart. Take your time: Patience allows you to be more thoughtful and do the work much more efficiently. I’m still working on this 😉 Work with people smarter than you: You don’t have to be the best at everything — if everyone has their lane of expertise, it makes for a total team effort that will breed successful results faster than if you go at it alone. Bonus, a sixth, because it’s the most important…GROW SOME BALLS!!!

Super. We are nearly done. Here are our final questions. You are an inspiration to a great many people. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I want to inspire kids that come from broken households or less educated backgrounds. I want to inspire them to believe in themselves and teach them that everything in life is possible. You don’t have to be the smartest cat in the room. Creativity and imagination is a powerful tool and can take you to magical places.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Pharrell Williams. He’s been an inspiration for me for many years. Pharrell Williams the person and the face behind many brands is the perfect example that creativity has absolutely no boundaries. No matter if it’s music, designing clothes, furniture, skin care, hotels you can do it all. You just need an idea and the balls to bring it to life.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.