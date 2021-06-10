Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Alan Longo Uses Music To Hit That Mental Reset Button

By

It is typical for a music artist to go through a roller coaster of highs and lows. Music often acts as a system to vent about personal experiences. For singer, songwriter, producer, and DJ, Alan Longo, he uses music as an escape from reality. When in the studio, he feels like he is on top of the world. Music is not only Alan’s safety, but it also brings confidence and clarity to his brain. 

It is hard to cope with emotions when it comes down to losing a loved one to drugs, or losing a best friend, or even just being depressed at times. Alan realizes he has a long life to look forward to and the music can get his mind away from the negative energy that seems to spread easily in this day and age. 

Alan not only plans on continuing his musical journey, but he also would love to set his family up for something greater. His goal is that they never have to work again. When times get tough, he knows where to turn his attention to- music.

https://www.instagram.com/alanlongo/

    Jordan Griffin

