Alan Kaye & Layne Frank Of V5O: “Working remotely is on your time and your terms”

Working remotely is on your time and your terms. You must treat your remote office as your official place of business. For one, you cannot beat the commute time to your desk. You gain hours back every day by working remotely.

As a part of our series about the things you need to successfully work remotely, I had the pleasure of interviewing Layne Frank & Alan Kaye.

Layne Frank and Alan Kaye were good friends, entrepreneurs, and natural connectors who shared a passion for helping good people build long-term and meaningful relationships throughout their professional journeys. Alan was a partner in an international insurance brokerage. Layne was the Director of a successful managed services company.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. What is your “backstory”?

Layne Frank and Alan Kaye were good friends from College, entrepreneurs, and natural connectors who shared a passion for helping good people build long-term and meaningful relationships throughout their professional journeys. Alan is a partner in an international insurance brokerage. Layne is the Director of a stunningly successful global communications firm. For years they had worked bringing together their contacts to connect, collaborate and share their visions, aspirations, and goals with other like-minded professionals. They became known for unlocking countless doors of opportunity for everyone involved in these informal gatherings after business hours.

Since they both possess a NY state-of-mind, it came as no surprise that they often hosted weekly “invitation only” networking gatherings at some of the hottest venues around New York City. From intimate gatherings at The Havana Club or larger “meet and greet” at The Maramar Park Avenue, the two connectors built a network of thousands over the span of their careers. Moreover, it wasn’t just networking for business purposes that guests exchanged cards or tapped contact info into their phones. An overarching passion for philanthropy drove Layne and Alan’s efforts so that as many if not more charitable organizations profited from their get-togethers as commercial enterprises.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Not sure whether this falls under a funny category or mortifying. I had founded a Sports & Entertainment Marketing firm in the Mid-late ’90s, working closely with some of my childhood heroes and other celebrities. I was living the dream. I had noticed an influx of talented Japanese ballplayers joining MLB and the popularity craze surrounding them. Right then I thought that I was going to revolutionize the industry. A dear colleague had arranged a packed weekend for me of meet and greets with some of the world’s most prominent Japanese sports agents who were touring the US, showcasing, and promoting their top talents. I was beyond excited and convinced this was going to be my million-dollar move. Well, unfortunately, things did not go as planned and I completely flubbed the opportunity in every humanly way possible. All of which could have been avoided if I had done some simple preparation. The day went like this; I walked into that ballroom, a pocketful of business cards and a swagger about me that I’m almost too embarrassed to admit. I would be introduced to an agent, grab their hand for a firm shake, blabber on and on as to why their talent should work with me, and then forcibly place my business card in their hands. Reluctantly, some gave me theirs in return, whereas I stacked it in with the others and slid it into my suit pocket. I was completely unaware of The meishi koukan, considered to be a formal introduction in Japanese culture. I had no idea that absolutely no business can begin until cards are exchanged because the exchange itself indicates the beginning of a relationship. I am mortified to think back on those times, yet I learned one of my most valuable lessons that day. One of our most influential Founding Fathers said it best; “to fail to prepare is to prepare to fail.” Benjamin Franklin

I never simply just ‘wing-it’ anymore, and haven’t done so since that athlete showcase debacle. I always have a written plan prior to any meeting. Thankfully with the internet & social media so robust with information, it is typically quite easy to do adequate research on someone or an organization prior to meeting with them for the first time.

What advice would you give to other business leaders to help their employees thrive and avoid burnout?

As the lines around work and home life continue to blur, many Americans say they are burning out.

Though it may not be possible to stop burnout in every employee, creating a company culture that values employee opinions, helps staff engage with their jobs, and encourages autonomy and self-direction can help decrease workplace stress and prevent employee burnout.

Creating the right culture within your organization is the most important metric to success.

Ok, let’s jump to the core of our interview. Working remotely can be very different than working with a team that is in front of you. This provides great opportunity but it can also create unique challenges. To begin, can you articulate for our readers a few of the main benefits and opportunities of working remotely?

Working remotely is on your time and your terms. You must treat your remote office as your official place of business. For one, you cannot beat the commute time to your desk. You gain hours back every day by working remotely.

Can you articulate for our readers what the five main challenges are regarding working remotely?

Social Isolation, Productivity & Motivation, Discomfort, Work/Life Balance and Overload.

Based on your experience, what can one do to address or redress each of those challenges? Can you give a story or example for each?

Working remotely does not mean you cannot socialize. Schedule lunches, dinners, and meet-ups on a regular basis. Treat your home office like the corporate office. Get up early, shower, dress appropriately, and focus on the tasks at hand that need to be accomplished that day. Invest in the appropriate workstation set up and create your office environment within your home. A private home office is a plus but not always available. Find a quiet comfortable place to work. Working remotely does not mean you have to work nonstop for 12 hours a day. It is easy to overload your calendar when working remotely. Calendar block everything. Make sure to take regular breaks, schedule time for lunch, and give yourself some personal time as you would on a regular commute or walk to the office.

Do you have any suggestions specifically for people who work at home? What are a few ways to be most productive when you work at home?

Working from home can be a more productive work environment than the typical office cubicle enhancing work-life balance. The current pandemic has changed the way we work, and more companies are turning to at-home solutions. Several studies over the past few months show productivity while working remotely from home is better than working in an office setting. On average, those who work from home spend 10 minutes less a day being unproductive, work one more day a week, and are 47% more productive.

Virtual 5 O’clock has hosted many experts who have shared tips with our community on how to remain comfortable, organized, and healthy to also make sure their productivity stays at company standards for months to come. Time management is Paramount, Calendar everything and stick to the schedule. Be sure to take breaks and give yourself personal time.

Can you share any suggestions for teams who are used to working together on location but are forced to work remotely due to the pandemic? Are there potential obstacles one should avoid with a team that is just getting used to working remotely?

The main challenge most teams face as remote workers are isolation. Although the benefits are that they can more or less work at their own hours (pressing deadlines aside) and from any location, the fact that they now work alone (as sociable people) is something that we have all had to overcome. Other obstacles in addition to isolation are juggling and managing different time zones and establishing a proper work routine. Our Virtual5oclock breakout sessions and webinars have taught members in our community how to embrace video collaboration. Nothing replaces face-to-face collaboration, but video technology has bridged that gap.

What do you suggest can be done to create an empowering work culture and team culture with a team that is remote and not physically together?

Check-in regularly with your team and colleagues via video. If you are used to walking the four corners of the office you can still do that remotely. Bringing people together over video can have the same results as in person.

You are both people of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

That movement is called V5O (Virtual 5 o’clock). On March 24th, 2020, we hosted our first virtual happy hour with our immediate networks of friends and colleagues. We realized immediately that our community needed help, support, and just a place to check into to get away from the adversity that we all were facing early on in the Pandemic. That initial happy hour turned into bi-weekly happy hours and events throughout the weeks. We had to pivot on several occasions with lockdowns and stay-at-home orders continually changing. Fast forward, we have hosted 85 happy hours, hundreds of events and have created a community of like-minded individuals with a single purpose; Helping one another and giving first. Most members of our community have never met one another in person. We proved that we can create meaningful relationships in a virtual world.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“People will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel”

If you lead a life of giving, life will give back to you tenfold. Our Virtual5oclock community prides itself on our overall theme of giving. We have all learned on V5O that Giving is an activity that benefits so many people, strengthening a community and building relationships. Though we all get busy in life, we should take the time to help others in need whenever we can. Giving to others is something that many people don’t know can benefit them just as much as it benefits the person or group who needs the help.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

You can visit www.virtual5oclock.com

You can connect with us on LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/in/laynef/

https://www.linkedin.com/in/alanmkaye/

You can connect with us on Instagram

@Virtual5oclock

You can connect with us on Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/Virtual5oclock/

Thank you for these great insights! We wish you continued success