Alaina Percival of Women Who Code: “Opportunities”

Alaina Percival is Chief Executive Officer of Women Who Code, a global nonprofit dedicated to inspiring women to excel in technology careers. Under Alaina’s leadership, Women Who Code has grown to serve more than 250,000 members in 122 countries. This thriving movement offers more has offered over 14,000 free technical and leadership events. In addition to her role at Women Who Code, Percival is an accomplished tech speaker, appearing at WSJ.d Live, WITI, Belfast Technology Conference, Grace Hopper, Columbia University’s Social Enterprise, MIT’s Venture Capital and Innovation Conference and more. Alaina has been interviewed by Forbes, Wall Street Journal, Wired, and other publications across the globe to share her expertise on best practices for increasing diversity in tech.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I started off my career in Germany. I moved there for the first year with a congressional scholarship, and then got my first professional job at Puma, and stayed in the country for a total of four years. When I started working I was still navigating my career and was willing to take any position that was available. I ended up working directly under the most senior woman in the company and had opportunities to interface with the CEO and the Head of Legal in that role. My job at Puma provided me with a lot of unique opportunities.

When I moved out to the Bay Area it was a career transition, and it was difficult to find my place. That’s why I started learning to code, in order to help prepare me for the industry shift and to learn skills that I knew would be important whatever I decided to do.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

To me, the most interesting thing about my career is that I get to wake up each morning and go to work on a mission that I really believe in and that has a real impact on people’s lives.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

It’s very easy to abbreviate the name “Women Who Code” to “WWC” and at the beginning, a lot of people casually made that mistake. However, we started noticing that #wwc was showing up alongside a lot of wrestling comments. It turns out that acronym was already being used by the World Wrestling Confederation, a very different organization. We now have much stronger branding, and trademarks are in place, and we decide everything from an organizational and design perspective.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

There are so many people who have had a tremendous impact on mine and WWCode’s success. I often reflect on the journey I’ve had with Zassmin Montes de Oca, my co-founder and Joey Rosenberg, the first executive hire at WWCode. The organization wouldn’t be where we are without them having been part of our growth.

One antidote that always stands out to me is when we had the opportunity to ring the bell at the New York Stock Exchange, and we were all excited and hugging and taking photos on the stock exchange floor. I turned to everyone and asked if we should take a serious business photo. Then Lisa Calhoun, a former Board Member, looked at me and said: “You are changing the face of leadership. Be yourself.” While that was small it was a mind shift that reminded me to stay true to making change.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

For the past couple of years, I’ve been adding more anti-racism books to my reading list, and it’s helping to change my perspective and has hopefully allowed me to dismantle some of the biases that I’ve learned in our culture. It has helped me articulate how to make that even more of a priority for our organization.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

There’s always more you can be doing. People send Women Who Code amazing requests all of the time, but we can’t do everything. I’m someone who wants to do everything. I have to remind myself that you can only do so much because “if you try to do everything, you won’t be able to do anything well.”

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

Making the world a better place has played a big role in my success, and I will continue to use any gains I make personally to push forward in improving the lives and careers of others. That’s why I was so drawn to Women Who Code and was inspired to grow it into an organization that could help diverse women everywhere.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

The data listed in that report is about the number of women who received funding. The problem with that is that women actually do found companies all of the time. It’s important to keep the focus on the fact that women founders are not lacking, the funding is lacking. Diverse women are judged differently from their male counterparts and making capital more accessible and equitable is the easiest way to increase the number of women led funded companies.

Can you share with our readers what you are doing to help empower women to become founders?

Women Who Code is an organization dedicated to developing innovative and leadership mindsets while creating access and connections to help support women founders. Our Global Leadership Program supports over 800 diverse women each year in gaining experience and recognition in the industry while also providing access to the opportunities that can elevate their professional profiles to the leadership level.

This might be intuitive to you but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

Because you can be the person ringing the bell at the stock exchange. You can give yourself that CEO title and equity in your company. You’ll never learn more than you will in building and growing your own company.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Can you please share 5 things that can be done or should be done to help empower more women to become founders?

Opportunities: Leadership opportunities are needed so that women are developing executive oversight skills. Recognition: The industry needs to start recognizing and celebrating the accomplishments of its incredible female engineers and leaders. Respect: Women are often seen as more junior than their male counterparts, despite their accomplishments. This has to change. Support: Women Who Code exists as a world wide network of women technologists who can support one another. Access: Women founders aren’t getting the funding they need. With the right backing they can help create a more equitable future.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I believe that what we need to be doing right now is supporting women in leadership and to obtain leadership.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I’d love to meet Melinda Gates. Her commitment to supporting women in leadership, and specifically her focus on the tech industry is truly inspiring.

