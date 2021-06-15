Aki Eldar of Mirato: “Validate, validate, validate”

Validate, validate, validate. Understand the difference between solving a problem and answering a need. In our life, we have a lot of problems, and people learn how to live with most of them. A need is something people are proactively looking to obtain a resolution, and this is where I like to focus.

Aki Eldar is the co-founder & CEO of Mirato, provider of a third-party risk management (TPRM) platform that orchestrates and automates the entire TPRM lifecycle for banks and other financial institutions. Entrepreneur, mentor and high-tech executive, Aki Eldar brings to Mirato more than two decades of senior-level management experience as CxO and CEO of Variance Technologies. Aki worked for the Israeli government and was the founder and CEO of Secure Islands Technologies, which was acquired by Microsoft. Aki’s professional expertise and proven track record have led to cumulative sales in the hundreds of millions of dollars spanning multiple global industries, ranging from cybersecurity to enterprise software, telecommunication, networking and defense.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a bit about your “childhood backstory”?

I grew up in Tele Aviv, Israel. I believe I had an ordinary childhood. I participated in scouts as a youth and then joined the military, where I became captain and head of a company.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Two quotes are especially important to me. Do it right the first time and execute in the right direction. Knowing how to execute and which direction to choose is critical to my business philosophy. Additionally, when leading a team, it is important to learn and evolve all the time and not remain in the same place for too long.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

I particularly like the science fiction genre, which provides a view into our possible future reality. This resonates with me because being an entrepreneur is all about thinking and dreaming about our future and then setting a path toward it.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. What was the catalyst that inspired you to invent your product? Can you share the story of your “ah ha” moment with us?

Early on in the process of creating our first product at Mirato, we spoke with several financial institutions, and it quickly became evident that the way banks are currently approaching third-party risk management (TPRM) relies on manual work. However, we found out that evolving this area is a top priority for financial institutions. The banks we spoke with expressed a desire for help with vendor risk management and TPRM, which has not evolved much even though data science has become much more sophisticated and at the same time accessible. We knew that a solution like Mirato could help risk managers spend more time actually reducing risk rather than administering and performing manual assessments.

There is no shortage of good ideas out there. Many people have good ideas all the time. But people seem to struggle in taking a good idea and translating it into an actual business. How did you overcome this challenge?

Every entrepreneur must listen to their future customers and learn to distinguish between what these customers need and what is simply a wish. Once you can pinpoint and validate a specific need, it is important to also assess the timing. Is the market ready for this? Is it too soon? Too late? Finally, take the time to get specific about your ideal target customer or user. Do not try to be everything to everybody. Focus on where you might find the most critical mass. Take time to fine-tune these points.

Often when people think of a new idea, they dismiss it saying someone else must have thought of it before. How would you recommend that someone go about researching whether or not their idea has already been created?

There are two things you can do in parallel. First, search the Internet and other sources to determine if other companies are already providing something similar. Second, validate your idea with potential customers.

Did you have a role model or a person who inspired you to persevere despite the hardships involved in taking the risk of selling a new product?

It is difficult to name one person specifically. I am always learning and observing from others, and I make my own path with a bit of inspiration from many places.

For the benefit of our readers, can you share the story, and outline the steps that you went through, from when you thought of the idea, until it finally landed on the store shelves? In particular we’d love to hear about how to file a patent, how to source a good manufacturer, and how to find a retailer to distribute it.

I had heard about some of the challenges for those working in risk management for banks, specifically how their days would be consumed with an increased volume of manual tasks as they struggled to keep on top of an increasing set of third-party vendors. After hearing about this need from several banks, I decided to conduct research to see how widespread this issue was, and if my background with enterprise software could potentially be put to use on this challenge in financial services. All of that I did with my co-founder and my other team members.

In my research, I learned how the risk exposure at financial firms is especially fluid due to their organizational complexity, with separate and distinct business units that operate as separate entities, often due to regulatory considerations. I was able to validate that many are managing their TPRM programs in silos, separating risk into operational units without visibility across functions, geographies and other variables. Many TPRM processes are performed manually by subject matter experts, who spend much of their time on data collection and administration, leaving little room for the more challenging work of planning for and navigating through actual risk events.

I looked into the TPRM market further and decided fairly quickly to focus there. Today’s TPRM programs are not up to the challenge of our evolving risk environment, where extreme events are happening with much higher frequency and duration. Risk teams need visibility across the enterprise and in real-time.

My partner for this journey is Etai Hochman. Etai is a recognized innovator who has broken norms across a range of industries, and he shared my interest disrupt the way TPRM is done and to improve it dramatically in providing more advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence and natural language processing, to this area of risk management.

What we have built together at Mirato applies advanced technologies to create a more intelligent experience and surface more powerful and accurate insights to ensure that banks stay ahead of their risk exposure and on top of compliance. Our platform Orchestrate and automate the TRPM process and provides continues monitoring. This eliminates much of the manual work that burdens TPRM subject matter experts so they can focus on higher-value tasks. We have built a great team, secured initial funding a few months ago, and recently launched our product.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Looking back, I have come to appreciate the value of good timing. In my first company, we were a bit too early initially, and we had to have patience as the market matured. To be successful, it is not only important to have the right idea but to have it at the right time as well.

The early stages must have been challenging. Are you able to identify a “tipping point” after making your invention, when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

Success happens at many points along the journey, but one that stays with me is the moment you start earning income from customer sales. There is something very special about realizing people are using your product and that they value what we have built.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Invented My Product” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

1. Talk to (even more!) potential users/customers before building

2. Hire the best people (I already knew that and did that, but you cannot hear this too many times!)

3. Look back to learn from your mistakes, but always look to the future, as well.

4. A startup is a rollercoaster. Be ready for that.

5. Timing is everything. Even the best ideas need to get into the market at the right time.

Let’s imagine that a reader reading this interview has an idea for a product that they would like to invent. What are the first few steps that you would recommend that they take?

Validate, validate, validate. Understand the difference between solving a problem and answering a need. In our life, we have a lot of problems, and people learn how to live with most of them. A need is something people are proactively looking to obtain a resolution, and this is where I like to focus.

There are many invention development consultants. Would you recommend that a person with a new idea hire such a consultant, or should they try to strike out on their own?

To create a startup, a founder must not only have an idea, but also a passion for it. This is a state of mind, and you will live it and breathe it for a very long time. Other people will offer assistance and guidance, but the entrepreneur is the center point — everything relies on them. A founder must know the business better than anyone else, and they must know and understand their business better than anyone else. Outside assistance can be helpful in many ways but believe in what you are doing and own your idea. When you listen to feedback and input from others, it is important to truly listen — not just hear — what others have to say.

What are your thoughts about bootstrapping vs looking for venture capital? What is the best way to decide if you should do either one?

Each entrepreneur must consider this for themselves as every situation is different. The ability to seek, secure and manage outside investors depends on your personality, the idea, your market and the ecosystem. You must also consider the current fundraising environment and a host of other factors. Once you start to share equity, you should be ready also to manage investors and shareholders but this is the most recommended way.

Ok. We are nearly done. Here are our final questions. How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

I volunteer as much as I can to help other entrepreneurs and early founders develop their own businesses. This is my way of showing just how much I appreciated the support and guidance I received along the way when I started. I am involved with Intel Ignite, which is the startup program of Intel. I am a juror with Horizon Europe in the small-to-medium-sized business category. The projects we have seen come through this process with the European Innovation Council are incredible, and it has been very rewarding to be a part of their early development.

You are an inspiration to a great many people. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I am very interested in the many advances happening in green energy and hope to spend more time on that in the future.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Warren Buffet. He is a very interesting person and runs one of the most successful organizations in the world. I understand he is also quite humble, and that is one of the most important features of a person.

