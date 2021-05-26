Akbar Sheikh: “Focus on mindset ”

Focus on mindset — Mindset is everything. If you have a lack mindset and don’t believe in yourself or your capabilities, you will never succeed. I so wish someone would have explained the concept of mindset and how important it is for success when I was living in that electrical closet.I could have broken through a lot of personal barriers sooner, so if you AREN’T focusing on mindset, and you are struggling to succeed, now you know why.

As part of our interview series called “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became A Founder”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Akbar Sheikh.

As an award-winning funnel coach, #1 best-selling author, and international keynote and TEDx speaker, Akbar Sheikh help experts accelerate their growth and maximize their profit and impact through coaching. Coming from humble beginnings, Akbar struggled with weight, addiction, homelessness, and a crippling anxiety disorder. He’s since turned his life around and built a multi-million dollar business based on giving.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

For a while there, I was a mess. I was an overweight addict with a crippling anxiety disorder. I had tried selling everything — from cars, real estate, clothing… I just couldn’t get my business off the ground. And any time there was any type of failure or disappointment, I’d throw in the towel.I realized I had to do something- I had to change and I needed some help. I wanted to hire a mentor, but wasn’t sure how to do that with no money and living in an electrical closet. I wasn’t making any sales. I decided to sell my car to pay for a coach. It was probably the best decision I ever made because I learned two very important things:

I could just be myself, share what I know, make some decent money and help people; and The AHA moment: I could sell by giving. My coach pointed out that my sales script and strategy were all about “me, me me”. I needed to make it about the customer and what they wanted and what they needed- and not about me. From there I went from zero sales to making 7-figures.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey?

Well, as I said above, I was 50lbs over-weight, living in an electrical closet, and struggled with addiction. I was terrible at sales — couldn’t sell water in the driest of deserts! I was a funny-looking brown dude with a name no one could pronounce who was technology illiterate. I felt like such a loser, like “who’s going to want to do business with me?” It was tough!

Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard? I told myself: “Akbar, you are going to make this work or you are going to die trying!” I honestly thought the latter of that was going to happen, especially after I wound up in the hospital, half-dead after mixing too much drugs and alcohol. But, I had nothing else, like, what was I going to do? Sit around and watch TV all day in my little electrical closet? That wasn’t an option. I knew I had to keep going and keep fighting. I didn’t want this for myself or my family. I wanted to make a difference- make an impact. I knew someday, somehow something was going to give — something was just going to click. Thank God I never gave up, even in the worst of times.

So, how are things going today? How did grit and resilience lead to your eventual success?

I am truly living my best life. The reality is that most people just give up on their goals, whether it’s weight loss, improving their relationships, or in business. Life gets hard, so they want to throw in the towel. Trust me, I get it. I’ve been there. There were many days when I was like: “I can’t do this. I don’t know how long I can keep going.” But, there was that voice that kept saying: “Akbar, you are going to make this work or you are going to die trying!”

Resilience and grit are everything! The truth is: You are going to get knocked down. You are going to fail. You are going to be disappointed, frustrated, and feel like you just can’t do it. The people who make it are the ones who get back up. You have to learn from it. It’s what I call failure data. Jim Rohn said: “Success leaves clues,” but failure leaves a lot of clues too.

The thing is, your reason for succeeding, has to be bigger than you because if it’s not, you will give up. I figured out my “why”. I discovered that thing that was far greater than me, and for that reason, I refused to give up.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting?

It wasn’t really a mistake. My parents never really understood what I was doing for work. When I first started making money as an online entrepreneur my parents were like: How are you making all of this money?? They didn’t think what I was doing was legal, like selling drugs or something. I had to get them to understand that not only is what I am doing legal, it’s actually making a positive impact in people’s lives.

Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I learned this the new era of business, a new economy- we are trendsetters. This is really the first generation to be true online entrepreneurs. We are seeing an incredible increase in people leaving their 9–5 corporate jobs, starting an online business and becoming wildly successful. It’s all-new. We are navigating new waters, and we have to navigate accordingly.

What do you think makes your company stand out?

Giving — as a company, we are client success-focused as opposed to profit-focused. We are a for-purpose company and not a for-profit company. Giving is the foundation of our company- unlike any other out there, which is why my company slogan and personal mantra is “Make More. Give More”. We are building a community of giving-centric entrepreneurs. There’s really no one out there who is offering business and sales coaching based on the philosophy of giving. You give is to receive. If you want to be successful at sales, you have to give first.

Can you share a story?

We have a number of coaches with whom we worked who have not only created successful businesses but one that’s based on giving. An example of this is Michelle Thompson. She suffered a stroke and literally lost all of her memories. She really couldn’t work anymore. She couldn’t remember how to do the job she had done for years. She contemplated ending her life. Her only solace was blogging. She started blogging, then started automating, then by accident, she founded a virtual assistant outsourcing company.She joined my program, and her company has now reached 6-figures in just a few short months.She gives back by helping entrepreneurs get their time back AND breaking the cycle of poverty by employing outsourced virtual assistants in the Philippines. She pays her employees 5x the minimum wage, which allows them to take care of their families and communities. She also helps them get the education they need to help them break the cycle of poverty, not only for themselves but for their children as well.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Don’t practice the hustle culture. Instead, practice the giving culture. Do three things every day to move your business forward. It’s all about implementation. Three things may not seem like a lot, but in time, they will make a huge difference. Rome wasn’t built in a day. Good things take time. There’s no rush to get. It’s impossible for you to lose if you have a mindset that you will make this happen.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

All my mentors have helped me. You really are who you hang out with. When I hung out with party animal maniacs, I was a party animal maniac. When I changed who I hung out with and started hanging out with people who elevated me, I changed. My life and my business changed. When I first heard this concept, I was like: “You mean if I hang out with a bunch of millionaires, I will become a millionaire?” Yes- you are the company you keep.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I built a business based on giving. I absolutely love seeing others succeed! I have also donated over six figures to various charitable endeavors around the world including providing clean water systems in Africa, funding surgeries that provide sight to blind children, and building community centers for orphans. I have been so blessed with abundance, that it’s my responsibility to make sure I use it responsibly and give to those who truly need it.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my company” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Focus on paid traffic — Don’t get me wrong: I love organic traffic. And if you are just starting out and don’t have a ton of money, or resources, then you have no choice but to go organic, but as soon as you can afford it, invest in paid traffic. I wish I had invested in it way sooner. I would have built my business much more quickly. Focus on mindset — Mindset is everything. If you have a lack mindset and don’t believe in yourself or your capabilities, you will never succeed. I so wish someone would have explained the concept of mindset and how important it is for success when I was living in that electrical closet.I could have broken through a lot of personal barriers sooner, so if you AREN’T focusing on mindset, and you are struggling to succeed, now you know why. Always have a mentor(s) — Don’t go it alone. You need a sounding board, someone who has gone before you; someone who will call you out on your crap and hold you accountable; someone who can point out your blind spots and shed light on things like my first mentor did with me in telling me to stop making sales all about me. That was probably the best piece of advice I ever received. Focus more on content — Content is king! But don’t just put out any content; it needs to be content that offers tremendous value. That’s how you build trust and a loyal audience. Take a piece of revenue from the companies I helped to build — Don’t get me wrong, I am so happy when one of my students becomes massively successful, but I wish I had put something in my contract where I got a piece of the company I helped them build, and not just for financial reasons, but because when they start working with me, and they are at ground zero, then they reach meteoric success, I want to keep being a part of that journey. It’s almost like their business is kind of my baby too.

Can you share a few ideas or stories from your experience about how to successfully ride the emotional highs & lows of being a founder”?

Ride the highs with grace; always be grateful. God gave us everything, and He can also take it away. Be grateful in the downtimes too. Appreciate whatever is happening and know that it’s happening for your benefit. There is a reason. Consider it part of your failure data, which can only help you learn and grow.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I already started the ‘Make More. Give More’ movement. My wish- our wish as a company- is to help entrepreneurs make more, so they can give more to their families, communities, and favorite charities and make the world a better place!

How can our readers further follow your work online?

They can follow me on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/AdmiralAkbarSheikh

Or on Instagram at @theakbarsheikh

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!