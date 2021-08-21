Akanksha Karwar of Aidin: “Achieve health equity”

Achieve health equity: Health equity is an aspirational yet achievable goal, where we are able to eliminate health disparities so that each person — irrespective of their background, socio-economic status, gender, race, station in life — has an equal opportunity to achieve their best health outcomes in their lifetime. Achieving health equity requires eliminating health disparities.

The COVID-19 Pandemic taught all of us many things. One of the sectors that the pandemic put a spotlight on was the healthcare industry. The pandemic showed the resilience of the US healthcare system, but it also pointed out some important areas in need of improvement.

Akanksha Karwar is a passionate people person who cares deeply about fixing healthcare for both providers and patients. She joined Aidin in 2019 as the leader of our Client Success initiatives and now serves as Chief Operating Officer to drive integration and innovation.

Before Aidin, Akanksha worked in healthcare consulting at Huron Consulting Group and General Electric (GE), where she spent six years working with hospitals across the country on health technology, case management, and supply chain improvement.

She is a proud Rutgers and Dartmouth alumna who hails from Parsippany, NJ and currently lives in West New York, NJ.

I worked in a slum community in India after I graduated college — it was there that I realized the importance of health and its impact on livelihood, which then led me to get a master’s degree in public health. After graduating I took an internship at a hospital in Rwanda and that was my introduction to hospital operations. From there I went into healthcare consulting, where I worked with several health systems on quality improvements and population health solutions. I worked on case management initiatives for one of my clients and saw that there was a lot of room for improvement in how hospitals manage patients who need follow-up care after surgery or illness. Most patients have never thought about post-acute care until they need it, and decisions have to be made when they are at their most vulnerable. This often results in patients going to the most convenient facility, instead of the highest quality. The need for better care transitions brought me to Aidin.

I was working at a hospital in the Midwest for my consulting project where the hospital was struggling to predictably staff and manage their beds — leading to frequent backups and patients waiting in the emergency department for hours to get a bed. As a first-year consultant, I thought of and developed an Excel-based tool that would predict bed capacity for the next two days with 95% accuracy. Initially, I’d done this just as a way to solve a problem for the client I was currently working on at but the impact and the rapid adoption of the tool in that hospital and at other hospitals was astounding to me.

I share that as the most interesting story because that is what transformed my thinking — I’ve learned, from there, that healthcare is ready for a digital transformation, but they don’t know it yet. If you can create something and have proof of concept with results, it will get adopted and you would’ve unlocked efficiency in healthcare.

I was on a consulting project, and the goal was to reduce uncompensated care or bad debt. During a meeting, I raised the question: “Why don’t we show them how much their care will cost? We could run an authorization on their credit card, just as you would do as you’re buying a car.”

I thought it was a great idea, but as we all know, healthcare is lagging behind retail and other industries in terms of digital transformation — so this concept wasn’t as easy to execute as it sounded. So, it’s no surprise that everyone in the room looked at me like I was a crazy person! The lesson I learned from that was it’s going to take a lot of grassroots changes to get healthcare to catch up to other industries.

My favorite quote is “the most damaging phrase in the language is: ‘It’s always been done this way” by Grace Hopper. It has resonated with me and has become a life mantra of mine because it forces me to continually focus and rethink how things can be made better.

Coordinating care for vulnerable patients is rewarding and meaningful work, but it can also be extremely stressful. Case managers and social workers in charge of discharge planning at hospitals deal with increasing caseloads, expanding responsibilities, and greater complexity of patient needs. At Aidin, we are always searching for ways we can reduce the administrative burden of transitions to post-acute care. One of the newest features of our platform that we are rolling out deals with prior authorizations. Getting health insurers to approve necessary post-acute care is an unnecessarily complicated and archaic process that often means faxing forms back and forth with health plans and community providers. There is a critical need for a more streamlined prior authorization process to lower barriers to care and minimize delays in care delivery.

We are excited to integrate prior authorization into the Aidin platform because it automates much of the communications and increases the visibility of the process with payers and post-acute providers. This means patients won’t have to stay in the hospital longer than they need to.

If we are talking about institutions versus professionals, then the best hospitals always prioritize the patient’s comfort and convenience at each stage of their journey. The seamless functioning of a great hospital depends on the coordination and internal communication between various departments. It ensures that patients have a stress-free experience at every stage, right from admission to discharge. Thus, it is crucial for hospitals to develop standardized care paths for the most common health conditions.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the main focus of our interview. The COVID-19 pandemic has put intense pressure on the American healthcare system. Some healthcare systems were at a complete loss as to how to handle this crisis. Can you share with our readers a few examples of where we’ve seen the U.S. healthcare system struggle? How do you think we can correct these specific issues moving forward?

COVID-19 exacerbated the challenges of transferring hospital patients to post-acute care. Skilled nursing homes and other facilities were not accepting new placements to control the risk of infection. Hospital patients and their families also were afraid of infection risk inside facilities and decided to do follow-up care at home. But home health agencies were struggling to find personal protective equipment for their workers. With PAC placements even more difficult, hospitals struggled with capacity issues amid overwhelming demand for beds. Many had to postpone elective procedures to care for COVID patients. These were unchartered waters.

Moving forward, it’s clear that health systems need access to more post-acute provider options for their patients. We also need to unite disparate systems. Fragmentation is a major problem in healthcare, and it impacts everyone — especially case managers who are the quarterbacks wrangling insurance companies, providers, families and doctors together. Healthcare administrators are used to working across three and four and five different systems to share records, send referrals, and request authorizations from hundreds and sometimes thousands of different entities.

Of course the story was not entirely negative. Healthcare professionals were true heroes on the front lines of the crisis. The COVID vaccines are saving millions of lives. Can you share a few ways that our healthcare system really did well? If you can, please share a story or example.

Vanderbilt University Medical Center created a “Covid to home,” program, which is an enhanced home health strategy for Covid patients. The medical center was able to put the program in place within a few days and has taken care of more than 500 patients to date. Nurses and physicians used the hospital’s telemedicine platform to connect with patients. To make these virtual visits more productive, patients were given simple medical devices like pulse oximeters and blood pressure upon discharge to allow the hospital to better monitor their respiratory status. The use of these simple technologies has caused Vanderbilt to consider remote patient monitoring devices to enhance the care the health system provides in the home. Vanderbilt can apply this experience to improve chronic disease management and keep people at home and out of the hospital.

Here is the primary question of our discussion. As a healthcare leader can you share 5 changes that need to be made to improve the overall US healthcare system? Please share a story or example for each.

Place patients at the center: It is time for the health industry to be able to define and deliver high-quality outcomes, be held accountable for those outcomes, understands the cost of care to deliver those outcomes, eliminates unnecessary care variation and by so doing, deliver the best outcomes at the best cost across the value chain consistently and reliably. Increase transparency in cost and processes: In recent times, patients have become increasingly aware of their rights. As patients start shouldering more of their healthcare costs, they are likely to look for more affordable options. Thus, it is crucial for healthcare organizations to create a transparent pricing structure that is readily available to the patients. It instills faith in patients and makes them confident about selecting the right provider for their treatment. Support healthcare workers: Healthcare workers and physicians specifically are continuously asked to do more, for less. There is constant pressure to meet business metrics while also being held accountable for patient care. Medical school does not prepare physicians adequately to face the business of healthcare. We need to set up processes, metrics, technology and education that supports the workers and doesn’t have them spending time on administrative work. At Aidin, our technology is cutting billions of dollars of waste in the healthcare system. The ability to streamline administrative tasks offers the opportunity to improve healthcare for all. Modernize health communications: It’s no secret that many providers and insurance companies still rely on fax machines and printed documentation. This continues to act as a stumbling block in an ailing system, where information needs to be put to active use directing and supporting activities as part of an interventional medical care movement that people with health risks desperately need. Driving innovation is not the problem; it is organizing information and effectively sharing it. Achieve health equity: Health equity is an aspirational yet achievable goal, where we are able to eliminate health disparities so that each person — irrespective of their background, socio-economic status, gender, race, station in life — has an equal opportunity to achieve their best health outcomes in their lifetime. Achieving health equity requires eliminating health disparities.

Let’s zoom in on this a bit deeper. How do you think we can address the problem of physician shortages?

Physicians are spending a lot of time and money on medical school, only to come out in debt and underpaid. On top of this, they are working anywhere from 60–80 hours per week, even though the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME) has, on paper, a limit on how much residents can work. However, these guidelines are rarely followed. And if residents complain, they are often reprimanded by their superiors. So what we have is a process that is not incentivizing anyone to become a physician.

To change this, we must start at the very beginning with medical school by:

Reducing the cost barriers : to allow more people to attend medical school in the first place;

: to allow more people to attend medical school in the first place; Bringing physician reimbursements/salaries up to par: especially from non-super specialized physicians to the standard of living and basic reimbursements for other people that are working or studying; and

especially from non-super specialized physicians to the standard of living and basic reimbursements for other people that are working or studying; and Improving working conditions for physicians: after they graduate, but also for physicians in training. The way to do this is to hold people more accountable in terms of how they are treating their labor and adopt more technology so that physician workflow becomes more efficient.

How do you think we can address the issue of physician diversity?

Physician diversity and physician shortages are related, and what background people are coming from. Similar to what I mentioned above, cost and compensations are two big barriers for physicians or people becoming physicians. If you want to address the issue of physician diversity, you need to make medical school and physician training more financially available and make reimbursements/salaries for physicians who are not super-specialized more lucrative for people who do want to get into those fields.

How do you think we can address the issue of physician burnout?

In addition to overworked physicians, a lot of your attendings and sub-specialized doctors are also overworked due to the administrative work they have to do as a CYA. Physicians are being incentivized on relative value units which are all related to how “productive” they are. How many patients can they see in a day? However, there is an equally heavy burden on them in terms of paperwork. For every single patient, every note the words that are written in the notes are extremely important because if they miss one word, they owe reimbursement to the hospital or any care clinic.

There is consistent pressure on physicians to provide great quality of care while also the same pressure to fill out the extreme paperwork. Additionally, physicians work in the fear of malpractice. This culture needs to change because we see physicians over-ordering tests, medications and completely working out of fear versus doing what’s right for their patients. All of these things are contributing to physician burnout.

The last piece of physician burnout is if you cannot incentivize a physician to join the primary care fields, utilize more nurse practitioners and physician assistants in those fields to give some time back to physicians.

What concrete steps would have to be done to actually manifest these changes? What can a) individuals, b) corporations, c) communities and d) leaders do to help?

Individuals will need to adopt preventative medicine to reduce the burden on the healthcare system. This will increase the demand for primary care physicians more, incentivizing corporations to invest in these physicians. In turn, communities will need to adopt initiatives to raise awareness about chronic disease management and preventative care to reduce the burden on the hospitals and emergency departments.

As I mentioned earlier, leaders need to enact policy changes that reduce the cost of becoming a physician. Corporations need to equip physicians with technologies to streamline their administrative burden. Healthcare organizations can benefit from the adoption of technology into their workflow. In turn, leading to improved care for the communities that these healthcare providers and systems are serving.

This is for anyone in healthcare, if you see a better way to do something in a parallel industry other than healthcare bring it to our industry. And if anyone in healthcare ever tells you, “we’re doing it this way because that’s the way it’s always been done,” take a step back and think of a better way! This is a missed opportunity.

You can find me on LinkedIn and for more information on Aidin, you can visit our social media platforms at @MyAidin and LinkedIn.

