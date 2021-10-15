Ajeet: “Be kind”

Think about why you love music, why you want to be doing this, and then hold onto that.

As a part of our series about rising music stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Ajeet.

Ajeet is a world music artist weaving inspiration from her background in Irish folk to mystical and meditative soundscapes. The band comes together from Spain, Ireland, and the United States to offer a musical experience that transcends boundaries and takes listeners on a journey through song. Soaring harmonies and poetic lyrics meet harp, African and Latin percussion, acoustic guitar, and Irish instrumentation for a musical exchange with deep roots in melody and sonic texture.

Ajeet’s creative process extends beyond live performance to her recording studio, where she produces and engineers her own records as well as for other artists. Collaboration is central in her work, and some of her collaborators include Trevor Hall, Woven Kin, Rising Appalachia, Snatam Kaur, Seamus Egan, and Peia. She is a multi-instrumentalist, bringing Bodhrán, piano, whistles, flutes, and more into her live performances and recordings.

Celebrated as #1 on the iTunes World Chart and Billboard Top 10 New Age Chart, Ajeet's music continues to be embraced by communities around the world.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

My childhood was unusual and colorful. I grew up on 50 acres of land on a mountainside in New Hampshire with animals and endless forests. My family also spent some of my childhood living in Blackrock, Co. Dublin in Ireland. Both of my parents are artists, so we didn’t follow the same lifestyle as many of our friends. I was often on book tours with my dad or sitting on the floor while my mom painted in her studio or taught meditation. My brother and I were surrounded by poets, writers, and artists of all kinds. We often had Ph.D. students or friends of the family living with us while they worked on some creative project, meanwhile bringing life and color to our home. Some of my best childhood memories are from our summers in Devon, England where we stayed for most of the summer with artists from all over the world. It was a school run by our dear family friend Satish Kumar, a Jain monk turned activist and educator. My brother and I were always included and taken seriously by the wild characters who raised us and taught us about life. They asked me to sing or play the piano and always encouraged my creative life. My parents were always feeding our creativity, but they also knew how to let other adults into our lives to inspire us. We joined them every night in the bar where Satish was the bartender and we all packed in for stories, songs and ginger beers for the young ones. I struggled with my health from a young age, but I mostly didn’t notice. As with every life, it wasn’t perfect, but I have to say I loved it.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I’ve written my own songs, both instrumental and lyrical, for as long as I can remember. It was just part of me, and a place of sanctuary. I had terrible stage fright, so I never considered wanting to make music my career. I kept music mostly for myself. Then at 19, I was at a festival and the opener didn’t show for whatever reason. A friend of mine was working on the crew and saw me in the audience. Knowing I played music, she asked me to sing a few songs just so the audience didn’t get restless. She handed me a guitar and I got up in front of a few thousand people. They weren’t paying much attention and were all talking, so I felt comfortable enough to sing. By some miracle, there was a record label owner in the audience who heard me sing. After the short set, enough people went to the label’s booth at the festival looking for my music that the CEO offered to record me. A few months later I recorded my first EP on my winter break from university, and I’ve been at it ever since!

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Honestly, it’s been a wild decade, I find it hard to choose just one… I’d say the insanity of travel has been the most interesting part of the experience. Whether it was missing our ferry in Thailand and winding up on a random tiny motorboat hugging our instruments for dear life, being hospitalized in Bali with just a few days left to finish my record, or having our flight canceled in India and taking a 6-hour overnight cab to Delhi to make our next connection… Seeing the world through our musical life is an incredible gift, but you really have to love it to put up with the wild travel!

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Ohh there were many.. I think my biggest mistake starting out was that I didn’t realize that being unique was a strength. I let the people around me shape both me and my music a lot because I was basically in shock and just grateful for the opportunities. It took me a while to settle in and actually start to share myself with the world on my own terms. I feel like I keep getting closer to that and finding deeper ways to feel true to myself in this industry.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I’ve had a natural progression over the years from just being an artist to dabbling in engineering, to producing my own music, and now to producing other artists. I love this process as I’ve just followed my desire to learn and grow, and this is where it’s led me. I’m producing an EP currently for the British-Punjabi folk-pop artist Sukhmani and I’m beyond excited to see where that project will go in the world. I feel really at home in the role of producer and I’m just savoring that and soaking up the opportunity to work with a number of artists I believe in with my whole self.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

I remember when I was in the studio recording and it was just me and the producer. He wanted to play something and had me sit at the desk and record him while he played. I felt this rush of excitement at the thought that I could sit in his seat and see into this side of the music that felt like magic to me. I remember my next thought was that I had never considered being a producer myself, but why? I scanned my mind and realized I had never met a woman in that role, so I always just believed it wasn’t my place or was somehow inaccessible.

As a white woman with a great support system, I have a lot of privilege in life, and I’ve still felt that sting of underrepresentation. There are incredibly talented people of every race and gender, and there is no reason that those parts of who we are should hold anyone back. When it comes to gender, race, and identity, representation means everything. We have huge cavernous gaps in our industry in these ways and it’s one of my deepest wishes to see that change in my lifetime.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Think about why you love music, why you want to be doing this, and then hold onto that. Your way of doing this will be different than those around you, and that’s more of a strength than a weakness. It’s okay, even important, that you change over time. Be kind. Cherish the people who work for you, with you, and who listen to your music. You couldn’t do this without them. Nothing will ever be perfect. As much as you can, let go of that thought completely and just make something you like.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Stay close to what you love doing and are passionate about. Delegate the things you put off or don’t like doing. It’s okay not to be good at everything, and there is probably someone who loves doing those things and is great at them. I find the things I love to give me energy, even if I do them in an intense way. It’s all the little pressure-some tasks that sneak in and burn me out. It takes constant attention to try to keep this balance, and often the only way to learn is to get burnt out or tired. I think in those moments it’s key to step back and take stock of which parts are working and which aren’t.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I’d like to see children of all races, genders, and geographic locations offered high-quality education, including arts and creative practice. I and many of my friends were given the opportunity to explore creative work and have our natural ability in those areas nurtured. I also have many friends who weren’t given that opportunity, and I just think all children should have the chance to make music and art, whatever they choose to do later in life.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

There are so many people who have shaped and supported my creative life so far, so it’s really hard to call out just one. My family is my first thought for all of the instruments they bought me, lessons and concerts they brought me to, and for just letting me explore making music in my own way. The other person who has been so central in my journey is the head of the label I work with, Karan Khalsa. She runs her business with a huge amount of skill and clarity, but also with intuition. She saw me when I was 19 and chose to invest in me, with very little behind that choice other than a good feeling. At every stage, I’ve come up with new crazy ideas for things I want to try, and she’s trusted me and supported me each time. Sometimes she’s hesitant when I want to make a big change, but she always listens to me and supports me to do what feels important. It was with her blessing that I produced my first independent album, it was her letter of recommendation that got me into Berklee for my master’s program, and now under her label I’m producing other artists and making music that I adore. I’m not sure what my life would look like without her support, and I’m glad I don’t have to find out!

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Laura Marling is my first thought. I admire people who can move in this industry while holding onto their integrity and creative freedom. Laura seems to stay true to who she is and not fall into what is expected from us as artists. She makes her own rules for what it looks like to be an artist and I would love to hear her stories of the choices she’s made and the lessons that lead her to this way of being an artist.

