AJ Patel: “Advocate for yourself or task a friend/family member”

A routine X-ray revealed a nodule in AJ’s lung. A CT scan showed masses in both lungs despite never having smoked. He had stage IV non-small cell lung cancer. An oncologist recommended a brain scan, which confirmed he also had brain tumors. AJ had to make a decision. Before proceeding with surgery, the oncologist also sent out for biomarker testing. Within five days, the results were clear: the testing had detected a targetable biomarker, a mutation. After four rounds of chemotherapy, AJ started targeted treatment. Today, he remains on the same targeted therapy. Originally given six months to live, AJ is still alive more than seven years later. AJ believes that complete approach to his healthcare, including holistic (nutrition and meditation) and modern (targeted therapies and biomarker testing) medicine has made a significant impact on his journey.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! We really appreciate the courage it takes to publicly share your story. Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your background and your childhood backstory?

I was born in India and raised in the UK since I was two years old. I went to school at the University of London where I majored in Law and received degrees in Bachelor of Laws (LLB).

I have lived in Orange County, California for the past 24 years and work as a legal analyst for a leading reinsurance company. I just celebrated my 28th wedding anniversary and have three grown children, two sons, Rikin and Eshan, and a daughter, Sunali. Before I was diagnosed with cancer, I was extremely athletic, ran about 20 miles a week, loved to snow ski, and was rarely sick. I ate mostly healthy foods and never smoked.

I was living a full-productive life with a successful career and an active family life. My kids loved playing soccer, so we became a soccer family, watching my kids play and watching live Major League Soccer games together. I even became a soccer coach and referee. Our lives were centered around our kids.

When I was diagnosed with cancer, it was a shock because I was healthy, never smoked, and no one in my family ever had cancer. My life as I knew it came to a screeching halt. I had to give it up a lot of my favorite activities, including skiing, due to brain surgery. My family’s lives also changed significantly. Before my cancer diagnosis, I thought I had everything in life — wife, kids, home, job, vacations– I thought I was invincible.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My favorite life lesson quote that guides me today is, “Tomorrow doesn’t exist yet and is uncertain, so the only reality is now, this very moment. Put your fears for tomorrow behind, focus on the present, the now.”

This life quote is informed by what I have learned after being diagnosed with stage four lung cancer. I have learned that tomorrow doesn’t exist — nobody has seen a tomorrow, nobody has touched a tomorrow, so why focus on tomorrow when today, the present moment, is right in front of us to be lived.

I never imagined receiving the news of a cancer diagnosis because nobody in my family has ever experienced cancer. When I learned that I had cancer, all I thought about was my death, because that is all I really knew about cancer. Cancer represented death.

After being diagnosed, an extremely deep and uneasy feeling developed in the pit of my stomach, immediate fear pervaded my body, and I became extremely scared and frightened. This feeling and emotion was so intense that it took over my mind. I was unable to function as the constant thought of what I was told began to take grip. Cancer became the invisible decoration in my home that only I could see. Everywhere I looked, every room I entered, all I could see was the word “CANCER” followed by “DEATH”. I could not sleep, nor eat, and I could no longer interact with people and the things around me. Drugs prescribed to ease my anxiety provided a temporary escape, but the nightmares came back with a vengeance.

In the coming weeks I had numerous fears — fear of treatments, fear of pain, fear of losing my family, fear of seeing them helplessly see me suffer. It took a while but I ultimately realized that these fears were just a chip off the biggest fear — the fear of death.

Ultimately, I realized that tomorrow doesn’t exist for anyone, let alone myself. Until I was given this life-changing news, I lived my life without conscious realization that one day I will pass. I think most all of us walk around as though we are invincible. So, I always thought tomorrow is a certainty, but now I realize that the only reality is this very moment.

This life lesson quote about focusing on today and not tomorrow reminds me of my mortality. Cancer does not affect me as it used to. I am no longer emotionally drained, feeling beaten up every day because of fear. I live in the moment and try to enjoy each day as much as possible.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about surviving cancer. Do you feel comfortable sharing with us the story surrounding how you found out that you had cancer?

It started in 2011 as a tickle in my throat. I noticed that I had to clear my throat often when speaking. At first, it was okay because it was just happening every now and then. As time went on (2012), however, it became more pronounced; I would have to clear my throat every few words or sentences.

At the time, I didn’t take it seriously. I wondered what it was, but the only thing I did to combat the symptoms was to drink water. Whenever I got a cold and went to the doctor, I mentioned it to my physician; they did tests and bloodwork and sent me to an ear nose throat specialist. They did not come to any conclusions.

The symptoms progressively got worse. My doctor’s office got annoyed because I kept making appointments for the same issue. In early 2013, I finally got fed up and changed doctors. An x-ray revealed a nodule in my left lung. My doctor could not explain the nodule and suggested that it was best to wait and scan it again in 6 months. He didn’t seem alarmed, so I didn’t think there was any reason not to wait.

In June 2013, I was on vacation with my family and ended up coughing up blood. I panicked but didn’t tell anyone because I didn’t want to ruin our vacation. Once we got home, I forgot about it. Later in July 2013, it happened again. I finally told my wife, who encouraged me to go back to my doctor. He did another x-ray and it still showed the same nodule in my left lung. What’s crazy is that I had to ask my doctor, “Isn’t there more we can do to look at my lungs?” That was the only reason he ordered the CT scan.

The scan did not look good, so I was sent to see a pulmonologist. We brought the scans to the pulmonologist, and he told us that I had massive growth in both my lungs, and I needed to stay for a lung biopsy. Two days later in August 2013, I got the worst news possible: I had lung cancer in both my lungs. The doctor told me if I didn’t take action right away, I would only have six months to live.

I couldn’t believe it. I thought they were looking at the wrong person’s charts. My wife and I cried and felt frozen in time.

What was the scariest part of that event? What did you think was the worst thing that could happen to you?

There were a number of scary events such as having the CT scan — I have never seen or been in such a machine before. The lung biopsy was also frightening knowing that there was the possibility of my lung collapsing. The worst part, however, was worrying about what would become of my wife and kids, and that I won’t be able to see them grow up because I am going to lose my life.

How did you react in the short term?

When I was first diagnosed, I held an extremely deep and uneasy worried feeling in the pit of my stomach and was completely scared and frightened all the time. These feelings and emotions were so intense that they hijacked my mind.

After the dust settled, what coping mechanisms did you use? What did you do to cope physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually?

My constant fear and self-pity lasted about two years. I could find no comfort in kind words or prayers. In 2014, I abandoned my search for the answer to the questions, “why me?” and “what did I do to deserve this?”. Instead, I started searching for God or some other higher power. The pain and ignorance of not searching before was so intense. Every moment I was awake or when I couldn’t sleep, I scoured the Internet in my thirst to find the answer.

Relentlessly, I met with numerous religious leaders of many faiths. No matter how much they consoled me, provided empathy, or asked me to have faith, I could find no solace. Day in and day out, I searched and searched for answers.

It was not until November 2015 that I finally stumbled upon something. Like a magnet, I was drawn to explore. The exploration was a meditation program lasting 10 days in complete isolation. Complete silence, no speaking, or even eye contact with anyone. My day started each day at 4:30AM and ended each night at 9:00PM.

Sometime during those 10 days, I became aware of the answer. And in an instant all fears, concerns, questions evaporated. I understood. I felt lighter, calmer, and surprisingly, happier than I could ever recall pre-diagnosis. I just could not stop smiling and being playful. It is very difficult to explain. During these 10 days, I found a dimension deep within me that is not physical in nature. I experienced something akin to being one with all life forms. Some may say that I found God, but it is inadequate to label the experience. Simply put, my search ended with those 10 days in isolation, and I now feel content with my connection to a power higher than myself.

Is there a particular person you are grateful towards who helped you learn to cope and heal? Can you share a story about that?

It’s not a person, but a non-profit organization called Vipassana Meditation. They have centers all over the world and offer a basic program that is 10 days long. They have simple rules: No talking even to yourself including eye contact; no electronic devices; eat only the vegetarian food provided 3 times per day; and follow their regimented 4:30AM to 9:00PM program.

In exchange, they will house you for free and provide vegetarian food. You must commit to 10 days no matter what. There are no promises of what one can gain. People simply come and experience their agenda. There are no teachings of religion, belief, dogmas, or anything like that — just come, agree to the rules and experience.

In my own cancer struggle, I sometimes used the idea of embodiment to help me cope. Let’s take a minute to look at cancer from an embodiment perspective. If your cancer had a message for you, what do you think it would want or say?

Cancer is a reality check for one’s mortality. It forced me to ask questions about life, purpose and meaning.

It’s a bit like this: imagine a room of any size but it is totally dark. You are in the room but don’t even know what you are in. You cannot even see your fingers in front of your face. Now, strike a matchstick and you are able to see and interact with what the matchstick lights up. Well, that is how I lived pre-diagnosis. My perception was based on what the light from the matchstick showed. Day after day I struck a matchstick, not knowing the enormity within.

We can feel an ant crawling on our skin but cannot feel the blood running through the body. We can hear a pin drop but cannot hear our own heartbeat. Our heart beats without instruction, our blood vessels contract when we are cold without instruction. So many things happen unconsciously every moment within us.

Now imagine I give you a flashlight instead of a matchbook, will your perception change?

In this way, I touched a dimension within that is not physical, no words to describe. The constant serenity, calmness and understanding is undeniable.

What did you learn about yourself from this very difficult experience? How has cancer shaped your worldview? What has it taught you that you might never have considered before? Can you please explain with a story or example?

As mentioned before, I live my life in the present and have changed my perception to be one of light and beauty such as a visual aspect in the horizon that which is lit by a flashlight.

I am at ease with life — I understand my true nature and relation to the universe. I now know all physical manifestations are temporary, and in what seems endless cycles. I experience these cycles everyday consciously, for example, billions of cells within me die daily to be replaced by new ones — it is most humbling.

We are like soap bubbles a kid may blow — some bubbles are large and float high, others small and so many in between. Each bubble born to soar high, but some pop sooner, eventually all will pop. Each bubble was born of air. And when each pop it goes back to air, losing its physical shell. Thus, I experience all living things in same way. I will not kill a spider because my daughter is scared, I will remove it and send it back to nature. I instinctively stopped eating meat. I spend my time helping others in any way I can and try to help them discover the flashlight to free them from their chattering mind.

How have you used your experience to bring goodness to the world?

I have used my experience in the most positive way. I volunteer in all ways possible to help anyone with cancer on coping with their disease, facing their fears, and to finding the “flashlight”, or even “room switch” which changes their perception from dark to light. I share my experience and my new perspective in which I find no situation stressful, alarming or the like. I share how, through this experience, I no longer clutch life but simply flow with it like a leaf floating along the river. It’s of no concern where the river takes me; turbulent waters or not, I will simple float along. My message not only impacts those with cancer, but everyone as it frees one from the miseries in life.

What are a few of the biggest misconceptions and myths out there about fighting cancer that you would like to dispel?

Lung cancer is not only caused by smoking. If you have lungs, you can get lung cancer.

Lung cancer kills more Americans that all cancers combined, thus needs the greatest dollars for research. Lung cancer is typically caught in an advanced stage when it is most difficult to treat.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your experiences and knowledge, what advice would you give to others who have recently been diagnosed with cancer? What are your “4 Things You Need To Beat Cancer?” Please share a story or example for each.

Advocate for yourself or task a friend/family member — Question your healthcare team about everything. Don’t stop asking for clarity until you are fully satisfied with the answer. Find an oncologist who specializes in your cancer. Find out if they are involved in research, clinical trials, or know researchers for your cancer type. I did this. My first oncologist is in general practice and wanted to start chemo. Instead, I found a lung oncologist who ordered an MRI and discovered numerous tumors in the brain! They ordered comprehensive biomarker marker testing after the brain tumors were removed. Ask for a comprehensive biomarker testing — Request either a liquid biopsy or a tissue biopsy for biomarker testing. Not getting tested is NOT acceptable and if your doctor says no, you need to understand why your doctor says no. Ask your doctor to note in your chart your request and why they said no, and then ask for a copy of the chart. Comprehensive biomarker marker testing should be the first test to be performed after a cancer diagnosis, regardless of cancer type — it can absolutely save and extend your life. Ruling out whether you have a biomarker is just as important as finding a biomarker. If you have a positive biomarker, know what type and if there are targeted therapies that may be a treatment option. There are Facebook groups for various biomarkers — find and connect for the wealth of information on varied topics; that is like a gold mine of information. If you are not positive for a biomarker, discuss immunotherapy treatment options. My comprehensive biomarker marker testing at the time in 2013 ran about 110 tests. Mine came back positive for ROS1 which only 1% of non-small cell lung cancer patients have. This means my cancer can be treated with targeted medication. The therapy seeks and destroys cancer cells only with minimal side effects compared to traditional chemotherapy. If you progress, redo comprehensive biomarker testing — If you are treated using a biomarker targeted drug and if the cancer later recurs or spreads, then redo comprehensive biomarker marker testing by liquid or tissue to see if there is a new driver. I recently had what doctors’ thought was a growth, so I had liquid and tissue comprehensive biomarker testing. Results were negative — they show no evidence of disease, just necrosis. Don’t be defined by your condition — Thinking about your condition or what tomorrow may bring are only going to cause worry. Instead focus on the “now” — that is the only reality. Don’t allow the mind to distract from the “now” — embrace life, laugh often and love everything around you. Remember, the immediate moment might be filled with pain, but it will pass. Pain is the other side of the coin to joy. A single moment may be difficult. Pull back the zoom lens to the moment and notice beauty all around. Pull back further to space and you will see how graceful earth looks, even though there are storms in some places and sun in others — this the nature of existence. Dwelling on one’s disease takes away from experiencing the “now” and can manifest more despair.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be?

Showing people that we are all bubbles born of the same air. Our fragile nature is like a bubble of air that is one pop away from dissipating. However, while we can see that the bubble has gone, in reality, the air that it was, is still there. You can’t see it because you only ever saw the bubble. If I could bring awareness of this experientially to each person, there would be no need to identify with a country, belief, caste, creed, or color.

We see the bubble and think each bubble is different. True for brevity of time, but each is filled with differing volume of the same air. This can only be understood experientially and would cease all conflict in the world. If each one experiences that they are the “air” and not the bubble, then they would not harm or abuse other bubbles because that’s like doing harm or abuse to yourself.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I would like to tag the biomarker companies — Guardant Health, Foundation Medicine, and Illumina. Their tests helped me to find the right treatment which has extended my life — by 7 years and counting. They are the reason I discovered my nature, for they gave me the time to search. Thanks to them, I have more than the 6 months I was given in 2013. Thanks to them I found my true nature and live an amazing life filled with endless possibilities.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

You can find me on Facebook and Twitter (@ajpatel_ca). I do have a blog ajpatelblog.weebly.com (which I need to get back to, it’s been a while since I added to it). I have contributed to work with healthcare and pharmaceutical companies, published and found with a search engine online. YouTube channel — The Essence of Life and my daughter’s channel, Messi & Me. Also, I am proud of my work with the Department of Defense as a reviewer for the various applications for lung cancer research so that I may provide input from a patient perspective. It is most humbling, engaging and filled with tremendous hope — I see a bright future for the fight against lung cancer.