AJ Dahiya of The Pollination Project: “It is OK to be vulnerable”

It is OK to be vulnerable. Admitting that you are human is not a weakness! Realize that no one expected perfection from you to begin with, and that this was a burden you chose to shoulder rather than one inflicted on you.

Many successful people are perfectionists. At the same time, they have the ability to say “Done is Better Than Perfect” and just complete and wrap up a project. What is the best way to overcome the stalling and procrastination that perfectionism causes? How does one overcome the fear of potential critique or the fear of not being successful? In this interview series, called How To Get Past Your Perfectionism And ‘Just Do It’, we are interviewing successful leaders who can share stories and lessons from their experience about “how to overcome the hesitation caused by perfectionism.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing AJ Dahiya.

AJ Dahiya is a former monk who is now a writer, speaker, and Chief Vision Officer of The Pollination Project, a global community of 4,000+ grassroots volunteer leaders in over 125 countries. At The Pollination Project, AJ pioneers disruptive philanthropic approaches that serve as an antidote to apathy, funding individuals directly for social projects in their own communities. A leader of the #heartivist movement, AJ advocates for the amplifying effects of non-financial resources and self-reflective practices as foundational factors in building a kinder, more compassionate world.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I was born in the outskirts of London, and my parents were working-class immigrants from India. I was a thoughtful child that was always more interested in ideas, books, and philosophy than other children my age. Pretty early on, I found myself questioning the dominant paradigm of “success” that I saw around me, which was based on the idea that life was about the continuous acquisition of material things. This was the foundational idea that would lead me to, at the age of 18, renounce all possessions and choose monastic life. I would go on to serve as a monk for nearly a decade.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

One of my roles as a monk was to travel to monasteries around the globe and help leaders navigate the friction of personality dynamics, leadership styles, and community cohesion. There was a community leader that I deeply respected who was by far my superior. In fact in my early days he was my mentor. He took me under his wing and for 5 years I served under his leadership. Despite his wisdom, an increasing number of monks were choosing to leave his monastery. When he asked for guidance, I was hesitant to offer my perspective for fear of offending him. I offered some kind of tepid, noncommittal statement, to which he said something I’ll never forget:

“Don’t be my enemy by being my friend.”

To truly be in community and relationship, we have to be willing to be honest and open with our feedback. I’ve carried that quote and life lesson with me ever since.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

The Bhagavad Gita has been the most profoundly influential book on my life; I own multiple versions and volumes, and have read it more times than I can count. It is the story of a warrior and of the necessity of owning our duty in life, yet also has deep lessons of selfless service that have buoyed me through many of life’s storms.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

I think the most important quality is flexibility. It is commonly believed that as a leader, people bend themselves to your will. In practice, the opposite is true. The leader has to be the most flexible person in the room at all times. In organizations where this is not the case, you tend to find a lot of toxicity and unhappy people.

Secondly, I would offer a sense of innate responsibility. Those I promote within organizations I have led are not those who took a role and then demonstrated responsibility. Rather, they demonstrated responsibility, innovation, and ownership and rose through the organization as a result. This is behind any success I have achieved in my own life as well.

Lastly, I would say a sense of humor and a concern for my teammates as people. I firmly believe that if you take care of the people within your organization, they will take care of the mission. If we can approach work with levity, joy, and respect for each other’s humanity, success is infinitely more possible.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. Let’s begin with a definition of terms so that each of us and our readers are on the same page. What exactly is a perfectionist? Can you explain?

I think that historically people who have described themselves as “perfectionists” or “Type A” have used those terms in a positive way to illustrate general competence. In my experience though, perfectionism is a brittle front we present to avoid being vulnerable. It is a byproduct of anxiety, a shrine to our ingrained workaholism, and a false equivalency of self-worth and achievement. I often see that perfectionism is accompanied by a kind of binary thinking: either something is “perfect,” or it is garbage. But let’s face it, “perfect” is not a realistic goal! The harsh self-critique of perfectionism is demotivating and does not actually leave room for the kinds of honest reflections that produce iterative excellence.

The premise of this interview series is making the assumption that being a perfectionist is not a positive thing. But presumably, seeking perfection can’t be entirely bad. What are the positive aspects of being a perfectionist? Can you give a story or example to explain what you mean?

Having high standards and caring deeply about the product of your work are two positive qualities that come with being a perfectionist. I worked with someone for many years who was a perfectionist. He was always able to find what could be better, and this continual seeking pushed me to grow and cultivate a new openness to process improvement. However, he did not necessarily have that same level of desire to find what was going right. He wasn’t able to joyfully celebrate when things were going well, so no matter how competent he was, ultimately people did not want to work with him.

What are the negative aspects of being a perfectionist? Can you give a story or example to explain what you mean?

I think the most negative aspect of perfectionism is that it robs someone of joy and grace for themselves and others. It can also keep someone frozen in fear if they feel that they might fail. In my work at The Pollination Project, those we uplift are practical dreamers… in the words of Nike, they “just do it.” Sometimes, the only way you can learn is by trying… and sometimes, trying results in failing. I think perfectionists are unable to see the gifts of failure. I genuinely feel that if you have never failed, you have not set your sights high enough. Perfectionism can rob us of the freedom to fail, and of the wisdom that results.

From your experience or perspective, what are some of the common reasons that cause a perfectionist to “get stuck” and not move forward? Can you explain?

I’ve covered some already, but I would say fear of failure, overly harsh self-criticism, and defensiveness. Sometimes, perfectionists need to reverse engineer a narrative to be “right” in the hopes of protecting their sense of self, which they are basing on achievement rather than self-worth. This can mean that, paradoxically, a perfectionist is sometimes the least able to hear criticism, because it is not just their work that is being criticized, but their very identity.

Here is the central question of our discussion. What are the five things a perfectionist needs to know to get past their perfectionism and “just do it?” Please share a story or example for each.

Often, it seems that perfectionists are worried that someone else is judging them as harshly as they are judging themselves. It is comforting, then, to know that more often than not, the perfectionist is his own worst critic. No one else is analyzing the perfectionist more than he is analyzing himself. There is the saying “dance like no one is watching.” I think we should change it to “Dance… because no one is watching!”

Secondly, I would say that a perfectionist needs to know that they are a whole person, worthy of love, respect, and kindness that is completely unconnected to their achievements. Each one of us has inherent worth and value. We do not have to “earn” it, we are imbued with it already.

It is OK to be vulnerable. Admitting that you are human is not a weakness! Realize that no one expected perfection from you to begin with, and that this was a burden you chose to shoulder rather than one inflicted on you.

Fourth, if you really want to be excellent, know that failure will be part of the equation. Failure is an incredible gift! Taking risks, trying new things, and putting yourself out there is anathema to a perfectionist, yet we cannot grow unless we do.

And finally, I would advise any perfectionist to realize that life is beautiful and short. The things we beat ourselves up about will not matter even in the immediate future, let alone in the long tapestry of history. Lighten up and enjoy yourself, because tomorrow is not promised.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

The movement I care most about is heartivism, which exists at the intersection of activism and heart. Heartivism is an inner recalibration of activism, centered not on saving the world but serving it. Saving the world is about “me,” and reflects a set of judgments about what others should be or do. A stance may become a fixed part of ourselves, and judgments about others flow from the values we want to signal that best align with this posture. In this scenario, we are self-righteous and most focused on changing everyone else.

Serving the world isn’t about ego, but about boundless love. This loving kindness shakes us from the mirage of disconnection and allows us to meet each other beyond the binary, in our true fullness. A servant’s heart decouples our ego from activism, freeing us from the need to be “right” or to make judgments. We can hear different views with curiosity and openness. Here, we are self-reflective; the person we are most focused on changing is ourselves.

Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have lunch with, and why? Maybe we can tag them and see what happens!

Last time we talked, I said Dave Chapelle… I didn’t have any luck there, so this time I will say Barack Obama! I deeply admire his sense of humility and leadership.

How can our readers follow you online?

Follow me on twitter @thinkingaj or at thinkingaj.com

Follow The Pollination Project on twitter @pollinationproj, on facebook @ facebook.com/ThePollinationProject, or on Instagram.com/thepollinationproject

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!