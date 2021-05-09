AJ Chinn of Phenomenal Properties KC: “Teamwork Makes the Dream Work”

Teamwork Makes the Dream Work- No matter what size operation you are running, you are going to be working with others. So, in order to be successful in this business, you need to build an awesome team. What happens when your contractor flakes and work is not finished in time? What about when your agent that is selling your house does a poor job at marketing and your finished house does not sell for as much? That is right… your business suffers. It takes time to find reliable people to work with, but it makes all the difference. Spend the time to build relationships and find these all-stars to work with so that you and your business can operate successfully.

Shows like Flip or Flop and Fixer Upper with Chip and Joanna Gaines have really glamorized the creativity and enjoyment that comes with buying a rundown home, fixing it, and then selling it for a profit. Some amateurs have ventured into this industry and have made a lucrative career out of it. But others, particularly when a market is stagnant, have lost their shirts. As a part of my series about the ‘5 Things You Need To Know To Create A Successful Career Buying, Rehabbing, and Selling Properties’, I had the pleasure of interviewing AJ Chinn.

AJ Chinn is the owner and founder of Phenomenal Properties KC, a local house buying company in the Kansas City area. Phenomenal Properties focuses on buying houses in the area for cash and rehabbing them in order to rent out or sell for a profit. AJ is also a licensed real estate agent and helps folks buy and sell residential real estate.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the “backstory” about what brought you to the Real Estate industry?

When I was younger, I was renting a property with a terrible landlord. I moved in and the place was a wreck. We did not even have a working water heater. I wondered how people could be such awful landlords and started reading books about investing in real estate to see if it was something I could do. I kept reading and the passion for investing in real estate grew every day.

Can you share with our readers the most interesting or amusing story that occurred to you in your career so far? Can you share the lesson or take away you took out of that story?

Early in my house buying career, I purchased a house that I thought was a light rehab and decided to do it all by myself. Well, it was not a breeze after all. Not only did it take a lot longer than expected, but I was also chasing birds around the house that were living in the fireplace and finding dead bats in interesting places. This was a big learning opportunity to always assume that things are going to take longer and be more difficult than expected. It also emphasized the importance of a team. I do not try and tackle projects on my own anymore. My team is vital.

Do you have a favorite “life lesson quote”? Can you share a story or example of how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Do it wrong, do it long. Do it right, do it light.” Simple yet effective quote that my middle school gym teacher always told us that has stuck with me forever. It is very applicable to the house flipping game. When you try to take a shortcut and do something cheaper or half ass, it always comes back to get you somehow and likely costs you more time and money in the end. So, do it right the first time… even if it takes a little more time and/or costs a little more.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Right now, we are working on revamping our website. Our goal is to put a ton of credibility and personality into the site. We want to show people who we are and that we want to help them.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Our company is unique in that we can provide multiple solutions for people to sell their house. We are investors so we can buy the house directly, or we can sell their house on the market as licensed real estate agents. I think this is extremely important in the climate of today’s world. This allows us to serve ALL home sellers, not just a particular set of them. Our goal is to help people, and this propels us to do so.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

The first rental property I purchased was thanks to a local agent/investor in the area, Chris Lengquist. I had found his investing blog online and reached out to him for advice on getting into real estate investing. I went to meet him at his office and 30 minutes later I came out ready to dive in and buy a property. That really taught me to just get started. You will not always know exactly what you are doing, but that is how you learn. I attended many more of his trainings and gained tons of knowledge about the industry and confidence in myself.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Integrity- It can be tempting to cut the smallest of corners as a house flipper. Skip this repair or not mention this issue when selling. But these can cost you big time in terms of your reputation and your profit. Making sure to always do the right thing has helped me tremendously in this business. Communication- Effectively communicating is so key throughout all phases of flipping and selling a house. This includes not only staying on top of things and staying in constant communication with all parties that you work with, but you want to make sure to communicate the right message. For example, when I work with my contractors if there are issues that I find in the work product rather than belittle or criticize the work I approach them in a curious manner. Rather than say, “why is this work so terrible?” I would rather say, “hey, I noticed this work was a little off, do you mind if we take a look at it together?” This keeps everybody on the same page and prevents tension throughout the process. Passion- If you do not have passion for what you do, you probably aren’t going to make it very far. I find so much joy in bringing a house back to life and then introducing it to a new family to call it their home. This fuels my fire for my business and has me constantly striving to do more for others.

Ok. Thank you for all that. Let’s now jump to the main core of our interview. Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the Real Estate industry? If you can please share a story or example.

Unlimited growth- While there may inevitable be bubbles that pop and down times in the economy, real estate is always growing. And it will continue to grow. There will always be opportunities to build a business around real estate whether you are flipping houses, selling houses, or building new real estate related technology. Platform to build wealth- There is a common theme among a lot of the wealthiest people in the world. They amassed a lot of that wealth through real estate. Even if you are not trying to become the next Warren Buffet, real estate allows the Average Joe like myself to be financially independent at a younger age and do a lot of the things I would rather do than sit in a cubicle for 40 hours a week. Advancing technology- There are a lot of agents and investors that are afraid of the emerging technology (i.e. iBuyers and Zillow) but this gets me excited. These advances are amazing, and it has never been more important to keep up with it all and be able to leverage it for your business. For example, I can set up a lead system that automatically puts online leads into a funnel that sends out texts and emails at certain times. This has allowed my business to reach out and communicate with potential sellers, and I don’t have to do a single thing!

Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to reform or improve the industry, what would you suggest? Please share stories or examples if possible.

Housing availability & affordability- Most areas in our country have been in a seller’s market (i.e., low inventory) for many years, and this has only worsened post COVID. The biggest issue here is that we have not been able to build enough new homes to keep up with the rising population. Arguable it has never been more difficult to buy a home due to the competition, and this is causing home prices to increase dramatically. Political uncertainty- As with many things in the US, the real estate industry is heavily influenced by politics. There are so many regulations driven by our political system that it can drive a lot of uncertainty into the future of real estate. Interest rates and the economy- The unpredictability of interest rates and our economy also bring up concerns about the real estate industry. Those that are old enough have PTSD of the 2008 housing crisis, so it is only natural to feel like will inevitable happen again.

What advice would you give to other real estate leaders to help their teams to thrive and to create a really fantastic work culture?

The biggest thing that I would encourage is to get everybody on the same page with your ultimate goal. When everybody feels like they are contributing to help the entire group accomplish something, morale and productivity is off the charts. As a leader of this group, constantly providing positive feedback and showing your own dedication goes a long way in this.

Ok, wonderful. Here is the main question of our interview. Can you please share with our readers your “5 Things You Need To Know To Create A Successful Career Buying, Rehabbing, and Selling Properties”? If you can, please give a story or an example for each?

Just Get Started- It can be very intimidating to get into this business, and many are reluctant to even get started. You can do all the research you want, but you will never know enough to be prepared for what will happen when buying, flipping, and selling properties. The way to truly learn is to dive in and get started. On the job training, right? Mistakes will be made, but if you learn and grow from these then that will set you on the path for success. There is No Right Way- There is no guide for how you should do things when establishing your career in the house flipping game. What works for one person may not be the right path for another. Let us say you have a big team of flippers that focuses on a regional basis. They buy any sort of properties they can get their hands on because they have the money and resources to handle multiple flips at a time. While this strategy is successful for this company, an individual that focuses on flipping single family homes in a certain price range in one city will have a completely different business model. The key is to establish what your goals are and what plan you want to take to get there. Teamwork Makes the Dream Work- No matter what size operation you are running, you are going to be working with others. So, in order to be successful in this business, you need to build an awesome team. What happens when your contractor flakes and work is not finished in time? What about when your agent that is selling your house does a poor job at marketing and your finished house does not sell for as much? That is right… your business suffers. It takes time to find reliable people to work with, but it makes all the difference. Spend the time to build relationships and find these all-stars to work with so that you and your business can operate successfully. Nobody Gets Rich Quick- A lot of people get into the house flipping business to make money fast. Well, that is not the way it works. Real estate is an extremely powerful tool to amass wealth, but it takes time. The same goes when building your house flipping business. Those folks that show up and expect to start cashing in the big paychecks in a few months are hit with a rude awakening when this does not happen. This Is Not HDTV- This channel makes house flipping seem so easy! People forget how scripted these shows can be, and the level that they misrepresent how much rehabs cost is ridiculous. The point is that this is not a hobby; it is a business. If you are looking to get into this casually as a hobby and think you can pop in every now and then to check on rehabs and that is all you must do, this will not end well for you. It can be a ton of fun and extremely rewarding, but you must treat it like a business first and foremost.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen other people make when they try their own hand at house flipping? Can you share any stories?

Most newbies are really chomping at the bit to get going and just want to make a deal. I see a lot of investors get into a deal where the numbers do not make sense, and there is not room to make a profit. I did this early on in my career and purchased a house more based on emotion than the numbers and I lost money on it.

From your experience, what can be done to avoid those errors?

One cannot be successful at this business unless they remove the emotion from the equation. It all starts with the numbers and the deal making sense on paper. It may be exciting to lock down a deal, but sometimes you must walk away if it does not make sense from a business standpoint.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would encourage people to step back and rethink how they can make a difference on other people’s lives. We are in this business to make money, but that does not mean we cannot help people along the way. We encounter a lot of people and families that are going through tough transitions in their lives, and our company gives us the opportunity to help them through it and provide the best solution. There are some negative connotations out there about house flippers, but if more of us had this mindset some of that might start to subside.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

I write weekly on my blog about real estate and the projects we are working on.

Thank you for your time, and your excellent insights! We wish you continued success.