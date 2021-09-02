Aisha Ford of Cherry Lemonade: “Don’t have to be afraid to ask if you do not know”



As a part of our series about “Filmmakers Making A Social Impact” I had the pleasure of interviewing Aisha Ford.

Director Aisha Ford writes and directs films based on stories from her childhood. Her short films have been broadcast on platforms such as the American Black Film Festival Independent TV series and screened at multiple film festivals including Tribeca. Her recent accomplishments include the Spike Lee Film Production Grant and the prestigious NYU Wasserman Award for her short film Royal. Ford is also the recipient of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts HBO Scholarship. She is a fourth-year film graduate student at the NYU Tisch School of the Arts.

Thank you so much for doing this interview with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to get to know you a bit. Can you share your “backstory” that brought you to this career?

Sure! I majored in motion pictures as an undergrad at Wright State University. Within that program, I fell in love with the process, creativity and art of filmmaking. After my first film, I think that’s when it clicked for me and I’ve been enjoying it ever since.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your filmmaking career?

Yes! During my first day of shooting one of my films, one of my main actresses went MIA. We were on a really tight schedule and I knew we could not switch any scenes around at the last minute. I was sort of panicking because, without her, there would be no film. My production crew and I sat down at the table, trying to problem solve during our scheduled time to film. After numerous phone calls, she finally answered her phone and informed us that she had some travel complications on the way.

I have to mention that she lived about 5–6 hrs. away from our set and had just wrapped another project the day before. I felt really bad and told her that I understand things happen. In the end, we decided to have her return home. My team and I devised a brilliant plan to cast the mother of our main talent, as they had instant chemistry on set as actual mother and daughter. She did great! I think that was one of the toughest moments of filmmaking.

Who are some of the most interesting people you have interacted with? What was that like? Do you have any stories?

Yes! During pre-production for a film, I found a location that I really l loved but I needed to find a holding area. So, I came across a small church and thought this might be a great place. I walked inside and there was this amazing black woman blasting away on the drums and singing. She didn’t notice me at first but then I walked in her eye view and she looked at me as if I was a pest. Timidly, I told her what I was trying to do, and she straight up told me “no.” I asked again, and she sighed and said “the pastor will not allow it but you are more than willing to ask and see for yourself.”

The next day I came back and she introduced me to the pastor, I got confident somehow and just started spilling out my whole life story to him for some reason. The pastor and looked directly at the woman and with mesmerizing grey eyes said, “give this girl what she wants.” Then she turned her soft gaze to me and glared. She whispered in my ear to “stop being so afraid.” I honestly felt like she was the oracle. I replied, “yes ma’am.”

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I am now working on a short film titled “Brownies” and I’m also working on my first feature film based on my first short “Wren.”

Which people in history inspire you the most? Why?

One person that really inspired me and always will is Audre Lorde, formally known as a “black lesbian, mother, warrior and poet.” She inspires me every day because she endured many unbelievable obstacles in her lifetime, all to stand for what she believed in. She fought against having to suppress the deep internal feelings that one can hold so dear to them. Lorde wanted to be the voice that was missing for so many years in the patriarchal society and elaborate on the issues of women’s equality.

Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview, how are you using your success to bring goodness to the world? Can you share with us the meaningful or exciting social impact causes you are working on right now?

That’s a big question! Yes, as a black woman filmmaker, I strive to make films in hopes of inspiring girls like me to speak their truth. To see us on screen and behind the screen, to let us know that our stories matter. The art that I work on every day is my activism. It’s a space where I can dive deep into my own consciousness, share my inner emotions and world perspective.

Many of us have ideas, dreams, and passions, but never manifest it. But you did. Was there an “Aha Moment” that made you decide that you were actually going to step up and take action for this cause? What was that final trigger?

As a child, I never really knew that I had the possibility of becoming a filmmaker. I would watch movies and visualize myself in each character’s shoes. One film, in particular, served as a turning point for me and contributed to my “aha!” moment, was the film “Set It Off.” It is about four African American women desperately trying to solve their economic crisis by robbing banks. As I watched this film, I instantly connected to one of the main characters, T.T., a single mother whose child was taken away from her by social services due to circumstances beyond her control. T.T. made me see the humanity in my own mother and helped me understand that we all make mistakes. Watching this film was one of the first times I saw African American women portrayed as human beings on screen. When I decided to go to college, I made a commitment to creating these kinds of multidimensional characters in my own films.

Can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

Yes! One day my young niece, 9 yrs. old at the time, came to me and said, “acting is easy I want to do this forever!” Since she made that proud proclamation, I’ve had the wonderful responsibility of working with my niece on her first film. After filming, she felt connected to acting and truly wanted to be a part of filmmaking. It’s been a great journey working with her and definitely rewarding in more ways than one. She really loves it now and is currently planning to get the ball rolling on getting more roles. It’s the small things that inspire us to keep going and it’s amazing to know that I played a role in such an early part of her life.

Are there three things that individuals, society or the government can do to support you in this effort?

There are plenty! However, the big one for me is just to really support the black artists and give us opportunities to tell the stories we want. Whether it’s Sci-Fi, Horror/Thriller, Action, etc.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Directing is not scary.

I was petrified of directing my first time and wouldn’t step foot in the role until I was literally was forced to. From there it’s been exhilarating, but…anxious ride!

2. Always have something you are working on next.

I remember being on a phone call and an agent had asked what I was planning to work on next and I didn’t have an answer. Being unprepared is a bit of a pet peeve. Always be ready for the opportunity.

3. Don’t have to listen to everyone’s critique.

Maybe a cliché thing to say sometimes but I always trust my gut when it comes to shaping the film. Have some confidence in what works and stick by your story. You don’t want to end up having something that strays too far from the original idea.

4. Things will happen that is not in your control.

One film production unfortunately took place during a raging snowstorm in Ohio that no one was prepared for. Sometimes you have to just roll with punches and do the best you can in those situations. Don’t panic.

5. Don’t have to be afraid to ask if you do not know.

Closed mouths don’t get fed as they always say. Never have too much pride or fear in asking questions. We are all very much here to learn after each other. I don’t have a specific story for this, but this is an everyday occurrence.

If you could tell other young people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our environment or society, like you, what would you tell them?

I would remind them that even the small actions have greater outcomes. That their voice matters, even if they aren’t the loudest in the room.

We are very blessed that many other Social Impact Heroes read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would like to collaborate with, and why? He or she might see this. 🙂

Not necessarily collaborate with but I would like to give my praise to the brave Darnella Frazier for being so so courageous to record the brutal murder of George Floyd, while law enforcement was present. I salute you and I honor you — you are my hero.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

As I sort of indicated earlier, I am always afraid of speaking up. In those moments, I refer to one of my favorite Audre Lorde quotes: “When we speak we are afraid our words will not be heard nor welcomed, but when we are silent we are still afraid, so it is better to speak.” Simple, but has always reminded me to be truthful and respect the power of words.

How can our readers follow you online?

I have a few links!

Instagram: @esha_4rd

Twitter: @esha4rd

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aisha.ford.1

This was great, thank you so much for sharing your story and doing this with us. We wish you continued success!