Aireka Harvell of Nodat: “Break down the dream”

Break down the dream. Robert Jewell advised me not to try to build my entire vision for the company all at once. Instead, he had me visualize what I want Nodat to be in 5 -10 years, and then he had me break that dream down into small goals.

As a part of our series about business leaders who are shaking things up in their industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Aireka Harvell.

Aireka Harvell is the founder & CEO of Nodat Inc., the first actions & incentives-driven mobile marketing platform aimed to bridge the gap between enterprise-like marketing solutions and the real-life needs of small and medium businesses. Aireka has 10 years of experience in high-scale customer loyalty with national brands like AT&T and American Express Plenti Loyalty. Aireka is a former small business owner and has spent the last 3 ½ years talking to small and medium businesses to understand their pain points with traditional marketing tools and why they struggle to generate repeat revenue. Aireka was recently named to the Nashville Business Journal 40 Under 40 club and co-founded Twende, the first accelerator for founders of color in Nashville, hosted out of the Nashville Entrepreneur Center and backed by Google for Startups.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I am a Nashville native and a graduate of Cumberland University. Before becoming an entrepreneur, I spent 10 years with AT&T in their Nashville-based Customer Loyalty and Retention Organization. This experience helped me to understand what it takes to turn consumers into brand loyalists — staying loyal to a brand even when they are not happy with the company. And I’m a proud Mom!

I am also very passionate about the small and medium business (SMB) community, However, it hasn’t always been that way. Up until 2016, I was like a lot of people and overlooked local businesses by shopping with only big name brands. That all changed one day when my son came running to me upset about not getting to go to a new water park that opened in our city. He found out about the waterpark after his friends were teasing him with videos and pictures of themselves on Snapchat.

I didn’t even know the water park existed. So I started asking family and friends if they knew about it. Only one person in my entire network knew it existed.

This experience made me wonder why so few people knew about this amazing new business. Then I started to examine what could be done to help small businesses promote their products and services within their local communities. I knew Yelp was out there, but I wanted to find a way to get more people to share what they knew about local businesses and their experiences with them on social media. I also wanted to figure out a way to encourage people to share positive experiences versus all the negative ones — like you see on other apps.

I mentioned to my son that it would be cool if someone developed an app that rewarded locals with points for sharing what they knew about businesses with other locals. My son looked at me and said, “Why don’t you do it?” So, I thought to myself, “Why not me?”

At that time I wasn’t aware of many Black people or women in tech that were building marketing technology. That’s when I made the decision to give it a shot. I had no idea how to develop an app, so I started doing research and hired some developers. We launched the first version of Nodat the following summer, in 2017.

And that’s how Nodat came to be, and how I came to be an entrepreneur.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

Our company was born of the desire to inspire people in local communities to advocate for, and really help small and medium businesses (SMBs). After launching the first version of our product, which was focused primarily on attracting customers, we learned that this wasn’t the biggest problem for SMBs. Being able to retain them was. Retention was the biggest pain point for the majority of small business owners we interviewed.

Based on this research, we decided to enhance the acquisition component of our product with tools that enable businesses to retain customers through a universal point system that keeps them coming back. We also wanted to add features that further incentivize customers that promote the businesses they visit via their social networks. In a sense, we are working to create an army of local nano influencers that get perks for promoting local, small businesses.

What makes Nodat disruptive is the fact that we are the first company to bring acquisition, loyalty, and customer advocacy together on one platform with the focus of driving revenue-generating actions. We are doing this in a way that bridges the gap between enterprise-like marketing solutions and the real-life needs of small businesses. The SMB market is extremely large, but it is also a difficult market to capture because its needs are so complex.

What we have found is that many of our competitors have created tools for SMBs that are the same as those designed for enterprise companies. Although robust, these tools usually miss the mark with SMBs because they are so complex that they ultimately lead to even bigger problems. And this is causing SMBs to collectively lose $1.6T every year.

Through AI/Machine Learning technology and our universal point system, we will be able to solve the problems that no other technology company has been able to address. The updated version of our platform will be available very soon.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I wouldn’t necessarily call these mistakes, but they are pretty funny, and I learned a lot about myself. My first time pitching at the Nashville Entrepreneur Center I spilled makeup all over the front of my tan skirt. I’m talking brown liquid makeup! I couldn’t find anything to change into, so I decided to turn my skirt inside out, and I ended up pitching with my skirt on backward and inside out.

Another time, during my first investor networking event, the sole of my heel broke as I was walking into the restaurant. Another founder offered to let me borrow a pair of her shoes. Well, they were too big and flopping off my feet — and I could barely walk!

I had to slide my feet across the floor to even move. Literally, no support around my feet whatsoever. So, I decided to put my heels back on and wrapped a rubber band around my foot to keep the sole of the shoe from coming apart. I walked around introducing myself and meeting investors with this rubber band around my foot all night until I couldn’t stand the pain any longer.

Both times I could have left and decided to try another day. However, if I had given up on those days I would not have met my mentor Robert Jewell, who has been a godsend and a tremendous mentor to me. I would not have met my UI/UX designer, who actually designed the user experience for our current Hot Offers app. Those moments also proved to me how serious I am about what I am doing and what I want.

The night after my shoe incident, I made a video on Instagram sharing my experience and what I learned from it. While attempting to walk in my friend’s shoes, it made me think of how a lot of young entrepreneurs take on too much as young founders — trying to keep up with bigger brands in their industry right out of the gate. It actually weighs them down and causes them to move slower, or not move at all.

I have also made some mistakes as a founder that were not so funny. I have gone through painstaking disappointments and failures, but my wardrobe malfunctions taught me not to worry about what others think or the mistakes I’ve made. I am willing to go through them and be uncomfortable for a little while, if that’s what is needed. I will eventually get to my next step.

Also, I learned to keep an extra set of clothes and shoes in the car.

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

I have some amazing mentors. Robert Jewell is the CEO of Exchange Solutions, which is a customer loyalty and retention management company for national brands. Kimmy and Sergio Paluch, the managing partner and program manager at Beta Boom Women’s Venture Academy (Nodat’s first outside investors). Rose Maizner, who is the founder of Womenpreneurs Utah, is my fundraising coach.

I can’t forget Sherry Deutschmann, who is the second woman to invest in Nodat. She is also one of my mentors through her company BrainTrust, which is a mastermind for women business owners. We also have a host of other advisors who help with everything from product management to operations.

For me, a mentor is someone who not only advises but trains and pushes you to become the person you want to become. Sergio Paluch is that person for me. He doesn’t allow me to be less than what he understands I want to be, and what he already sees in me.

Sergio said to me one day, “Aireka, you tend to make yourself small. You’re a rising star and you need to act like it. The rest of the world needs to see the powerful and amazing founder I see every day.”

At that moment, I realized that I was waiting for permission to be the Black woman founder of a marketing technology company. Here I was, saying with my mouth that I want to be the first Black woman to take a marketing tech company Global, but I wasn’t showing up that way. When I walked into rooms with investors who managed million-dollar funds, I would wait for their validation and permission to be bold. I no longer do that. I’m confident in my goal, in my ideas, in my abilities and I lead with that.

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

I would say that disrupting isn’t always good, especially when there are already tons of great options that are working well, and that people are happy with. In those situations, there is always room for innovation but not a total disruption. An industry needs to be disrupted when there is an imbalance or one-sided dominance, and when customers intended for that industry aren’t happy with the current options.

Take, for example, Airbnb. They totally disrupted the hotel industry when they came in giving homeowners a way to make money on a property that was sitting empty multiple months out of the year. At the same time, they were giving travelers a way to feel at home and live like a local. Before Airbnb came on the scene, the hotel industry was oligopolistic. There were a few big players that owned the majority of the market and travelers didn’t have many options other than staying at a hotel.

Another disrupter was PayPal. I love the book Zero to One by Peter Thiel and where he talks about not necessarily focusing on being a disruptor but focusing on making your competitors your customers. That’s the approach that I’m taking. I’m not trying to compete with the bigger players in our industry, I want to make them our partners and customers.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

Practice in bad water. Olympic medalist Megan O’Leary spoke to our cohort at Beta Boom and shared the story of her first bad loss due to the water conditions. She and her partner had not prepared or ever practiced in those conditions before. They placed last because they panicked in bad water.

The following year Megan would only practice in bad water and bad weather to ensure they didn’t get caught off guard again. That was the year she won a medal because she was able to stay level-headed when the water got bad during the competition. She advised us to do the same with our teams, so we will be level-headed if and when bad conditions arise.

Break down the dream. Robert Jewell advised me not to try to build my entire vision for the company all at once. Instead, he had me visualize what I want Nodat to be in 5 -10 years, and then he had me break that dream down into small goals.

The race is not given to those who run fast, or to those who appear to be strong, but it’s given to those who run and finish. My parents, Harry & Dessie Williams Jr., taught me to just focus on running the race and not worry about people passing me. This advice became valuable to me as a founder, because it’s easy to get sidetracked competing for first place with others.

I realize that in this particular race that Nodat is in, simply being fast isn’t enough. We need to be first with the right product. So, while we are running pretty fast, we also know how to slow down when we need to so that we get things right. Building things that truly solve the problems we aim to solve is our goal, not being quick to market. That’s how we will truly disrupt our industry.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

We have a few things on the roadmap that are pretty exciting. What I can share now is that artificial intelligence (AI) will be involved.

Do you have a book, podcast, or talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us? Can you explain why it was so resonant with you?

Zero to One by Peter Thiel. Again, that was the first book I read after founding Nodat. Reading it made me realize what I wanted to do, which is to do for the marketing industry what he did for the financial industry. I love the wars he had with the credit card companies as an early founder because they were threatened by him. To me, that was so cool and fearlessly inspiring.

I was also inspired by the story he shared about being denied the clerkship, working on PayPal as a side project, then bumping into an old classmate from Stanford and being able to say he had no regrets of not getting the clerkship.

Oprah’s story of being rejected for a role on the Color Purple, and being told there were bigger and more important stars being cast, is also an inspiration. After that rejection, she went to a camp to lose weight, and while walking around the track she took a deep breath and surrendered the outcome. She prayed that the actors who were cast in the movie would win a Grammy.

While praying, she received a call from the producer who told her to leave the camp because they wanted to cast her for the role of Sophia. She too had no regrets of not getting the first role she auditioned for, and it was the alternate path that ultimately led to her success.

Tyler Perry is another person who has endured until he finally got his big break. I often think about the story he shared about his breaking point after putting on several plays and no one showing up. He was sitting in his dressing room one day putting on his Madea makeup and thinking to himself, “What’s the use?” He then got up and looked out the window to see a line wrapped around the building.

Each of these stories gives me the motivation to keep going when others reject me or count me out because I don’t look like or come from the status quo. Tyler Perry often says, get to worthy. And once you get to worthy, the sky will open up. I have to believe I’m worthy of what I’m aiming for.

I also have to surrender the outcome and be strong enough to celebrate those who win along the way. This is hard because ego often keeps us from it. I also have to be unapologetically present and fearless with no regrets, and be open to alternate paths.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“You can’t go back and change the beginning, but you can go forward and change the ending.”- C.S. Lewis.

I wrote a book titled Find the Beauty in Your Now, which tells the story of my beginning and talks about my transformation to the person I am today. I was a very troubled teen and I ran away from home at the age of 14. I made some bad decisions, but I don’t believe in carrying my past into my future. As long as I wake up another day there is always an opportunity for me to get it right.

My philosophy is to live IN today but FOR tomorrow.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would start an “I Am Human” movement and ask everyone to forget our identifiers for a day and just enjoy being humans together. For a day the color of our skin, our nationalities, sexual orientations, genders, social classes doesn’t matter. And for that day we identify what kind of human we are. For example, I am a kind human… A philanthropic human… An intelligent human… A creative and hilarious human.

We change the identifiers in our bios and we just show up as a human wherever we are and celebrate that. I think we are so wrapped up in our identifiers that we have a hard time just remembering that every person on this planet shares that one identifier, which is human. That’s one thing that will never change no matter what.

How can our readers follow you online?

You can you follow me on Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn @airekaharvell, and at my website airekaharvell.com

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!