Aimee Peters Of Ascellus: “Seek support from friends or loved ones”

Millions of Americans are returning back to work after being home during the pandemic. While this has been exciting for many, some are feeling burned out by their work. What do you do if you are feeling burned out by your work? How do you reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back”? What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

In this interview series called “Beating Burnout: 5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout,” we are talking to successful business leaders, HR leaders and mental health leaders who can share insights from their experience about how we can “Beat Burnout.”.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Aimee Peters.

Aimee Peters has nearly 25 years of clinical expertise, strategic acumen, product and program development and leadership in the behavioral health industry. She has pioneered virtual behavioral behavioral healthcare, increasing access and high quality behavioral healthcare to many of the US’s largest health insurers across all 50 states.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Educational background — Master of Science in Clinical Social Work from Columbia University School of Social Work and a Post Masters Certificate in Family Therapy from the Ackerman Institute for the Family.

I began my career working for non-profit family services organizations building out and building new clinical programs to strengthen and reunite families impacted by social and mental health factors. For years, I focused on advancing the continuum of care in a New York City hospital behavioral health department bringing evidence-based behavioral health care to individuals and families alongside a multidisciplinary team.

Over the past decade, I pioneered the development of the clinical programs and delivery models for high quality, virtually and digitally delivered behavioral healthcare with proven clinical outcomes and medical cost savings. In my current role as Chief Clinical Innovation Officer at Ascellus, I am focused on transforming behavioral health care in the US Workers’ Compensation space.

As a healthcare innovation leader, I’m passionate about transforming the paradigm of behavioral health and envisioning models and systems of care and treatment that deliver value for diverse sets of stakeholders. I continue to develop solutions that draw on the latest science and technology to successfully strengthen emotional, physical, and social health in today’s increasingly interconnected and rapidly evolving healthcare ecosystem and help prepare our next generation of clinicians as an adjunct professor at Columbia University School of Social Work.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

Being a clinician runs in my blood. Both of my parents were clinicians and provided an amazing example of how supporting mental health for individuals makes a huge impact in their lives. My father was the chief of a community hospital and deeply integrated into the fabric of our community. My mother was a licensed clinical social worker and marriage and family therapist. From an early age, I was fascinated by psychology and that fascination launched my rewarding career.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

Throughout my academic and professional career, I have been supported by many phenomenal individuals. While pursuing formal education, I was fortunate to have academic advisors who supported and guided me along the way. Following the completion of my post-graduate certificate in family therapy, I collaborated with the president of The Ackerman Institute for the Family to customize a multi-family treatment group for a client population I was working with, build off the president’s prior research, and adding an important new product offering for vulnerable populations struggling with multiple social challenges. This endeavor validated my ability to create new high-impact solutions in the market early phases of my career.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

Mistake: An early mistake and one where I made quick adjustments, is making assumptions before seeking more information to fully understand the circumstances.

Lesson: I’ve learned early in my career to empathize and clarify unique experiences and to frame challenges identified in leveraging the patient’s own words. I have recognized that having excellent training does not supersede the need to connect with each individual’s struggles and to tailor evidence-based treatment for each individual to reach their treatment goals.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

The quote that resonates with me most is “Find something that you are passionate about and build a career around it.” It is a mantra that sustains be during the most challenging times in my career and keeps my focused on my mission in the mental and behavioral health field.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I have been extremely impressed with the telehealth capabilities and evidence-based services our company, Ascellus, offers to workers affected by the Coronavirus pandemic.

The American Medical Association found that 71.5% of COVID frontline healthcare workers experienced psychiatric symptoms, including depression, anxiety, insomnia, and distress. Ascellus is combating this alarming statistic by launching our COVID Specialty Program to provide evidence-based behavioral therapy to essential workers most impacted by the pandemic. Because COVID has impacted all of us in so many ways, we first focus on determining the workers’ exposure levels and general mental health, then put together a treatment protocol specific to the workers’ experience and needs. Ascellus offers treatment through telehealth to meet the workers where they are and by doing so, we are able to help them get back to work sooner with reduced symptoms, increased resiliency, and equipped with skills to manage their lives while protecting their mental health.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Confidence — the ability to lead with confidence has served me well while launching new clinical programs, addressing adversity, and making difficult decisions in high-pressure environments.

Awareness — Considering multiple perspectives when solving problems/developing solutions to deliver the most effective and efficient outcomes.

Innovation — being open to try new tactics to discover best solutions, thinking out of the box to identify new ideas and challenging the status quo to improve and expand services.

Also, I would include passion, curiosity & perseverance are key leadership behaviors.

All these qualities were critical to my success over the past decade building and advocating for tele-behavioral health, well in advance of the current public health emergency.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of burnout?

Burnout has been an area of interest for me and where I have spent significant time researching the topic. In my career, I have developed and delivered programs for individuals at risk of burnout including caregivers and professionals at higher risk of burnout based on their employment and/or role that have suffered the repercussions in their personal lives. As a licensed clinician in a serving profession, it is something I’ve had to manage and be mindful of, as those of us who gravitate to the helping professions are at risk of neglecting our own needs.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about beating burnout. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Burnout”? Can you explain?

Burnout is a prolonged period of stress that causes an intense feeling of exhaustion, both emotionally and physically. People commonly associate burnout with work, but burnout can also occur from parenting, being a non-professional caregiver, or by having unhealthy relationships. It is caused by being under physical, emotional, and/or mental stress for a prolonged period of time and it can cause many symptoms including:

Emotional and/or physical exhaustion

A reduced sense of accomplishment

Growing disconnect with the workplace

Irritability, cynicism, impatience

Difficulty concentrating or with consistent productivity

Difficulty sleeping

How would you define or describe the opposite of burnout?

The opposite of burnout would be to feel in control and satisfied by your day-to-day activities. Someone who is not experiencing burnout will find it easy to remain productive and engaged in their work.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Some sceptics may argue that burnout is a minor annoyance and we should just “soldier on’’ and “grin and bear it.” Can you please share a few reasons why burnout can have long-term impacts on our individual health, as well as the health and productivity of our society?

Burnout is a very real and common issue that people have, and without treatment it can be detrimental to your mental and physical health. Burnout can cause a person to be more vulnerable to sickness, and can increase the chances of heart attacks, heart disease, stroke, and cardiac death.

People who are experiencing burnout in the workplace tend to be disengaged and less interested in their job. In healthcare, it can lead to a poorer quality of care, mistakes, and in worst cases, workers may leave the profession altogether. It is so important that we address burnout in the workplace and as early as possible.

From your experience, perspective, or research, what are the main causes of burnout?

One main cause of burnout is lack of support. When a person feels that they are unable to influence the decisions that affect their job or life, it can cause an overload of responsibilities and a feeling of hopelessness. Individuals who have a hard time saying no and setting boundaries or who tend be “perfectionists” are often at higher risk for burnout.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. What can an individual do if they are feeling burned out by work? How does one reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back?” Can you please share your “5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout?”. (Please share a story or an example for each.)

Incorporating the following tactics into daily life can reduce and potentially reverse burnout:

Collaborate with your supervisor at work to:

Prioritize tasks and assignments to tackle to-do lists efficiently

Optimize working schedule during times when feeling most productive, therefore working smarter, not harder

Set boundaries on overtime and agreeing to additional responsibilities

Find your support system at work and at home

Identify colleagues that at work that you trust and can open up to

Identify people outside of work who are reliable and ask for help when needed

Seek formal support from your employer, if available:

Leverage your company’s Employee Assistance Programs if offered

Identify a local mental health professional and seek treatment

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to help someone they care about reverse burnout?

Because burnout is so often caused by lack of support, the best thing to do is have an open conversation with them about how they are feeling and how you can help them. It is also important to encourage them to see a mental health professional, as we are well-equipped to help a person navigate what stressors are causing the burnout and healthy ways to cope with those stressors.

Here are some ways to reverse burnout:

While burnout is not a medical condition, burnout has some signs that are similar to symptoms of depression. Seeking support through a network of colleagues, friends, family, or with a mental health professional can provide relief and tools to combat burnout.

What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

Employers can decrease employee burnout by:

Clarify priorities at work and establishment of roles and responsibilities

Support a culture that values employee wellbeing, where leadership models acceptability of taking time off work

Honor boundaries between work and home

Acknowledge accomplishments and recognize successes

Evaluate the number of meetings and meeting cadence to ensure relevance and necessity

Considering flexible schedules for employees

These ideas are wonderful, but sadly they are not yet commonplace. What strategies would you suggest to raise awareness about the importance of supporting the mental wellness of employees?

There is growing recognition of the impact of burnout on productivity. This boils down to the cost of burnout for the employer and the negative impact on business. We have the employers attention now, it is extremely important to integrate mental health programs aimed at preventing burnout into company benefits, incentives and culture.

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to reverse burnout in themselves or others? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

A common mistake that individuals make is putting too much focus in one area of their life, where the solution puts more pressure and stress on the individual and ultimately becomes part of the problem.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I would encourage companies to reimage work styles and address work-life balance that better supports the strives for an equilibrium of work productivity and employee health and wellness. Companies should move towards working smarter and allowing their employees to show up for important personal events without guilt or fear and being able to find time for those self-care positive health behaviors and habits.

It is essential that employers and businesses create strong work cultures and are consistent with commitments to their employees. COVID opened up the opportunity for companies to rethink work styles. I would encourage companies to “sweat the details” on what the new normal should look like.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

I’d love to have breakfast with the top 3 gurus in organization culture to re-imagining workstyles as the US workforce emerges from this public health emergency: Arthur Carmazzi, Roger Connors, and Sam Silverstein.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Connect with me on LinkedIn, follow Ascellus on twitter, visit ascellus.com to see our approach to telebehavioral health to accelerate the recovery of our nation’s workforce.

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!