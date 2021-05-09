Aidan Ganzert of Interface: “Take a walk in the sun”

…Instead of jumping right in to change things, I suggest focusing your energy on understanding why these things have come to be. History can’t repeat itself, but people can. If we want to make real change, real progress, we have to understand the full story from all sides.

As part of our series about young people who are making an important social impact, I had the pleasure of interviewing Aidan Ganzert, MA.

Aidan is an award-winning, emerging sustainability expert and published peer-reviewed researcher. Ganzert is a trained environmental scientist whose first foray into research was examining glacier melt in the Himalayas using remote sensing technology. Following this experience, she expanded her research interests to intentional design, with a goal of building solutions for an environmentally sustainable and equitable world. While researching equity issues in the built environment, Ganzert co-authored a publication on designing spaces for new mothers. She also co-authored an addendum to the American Institute of Architects’ lactation/wellness room design guide, highlighting sustainable design.

During her fellowship at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Ganzert received the Department of Energy (DOE) Federal Energy Management Program honor for improvement of efficiency in laboratory facilities as well as multiple Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) green champion awards. Currently Ganzert is a life cycle specialist, working with global environmental and R&D teams for Interface, Inc (NASDAQ:TILE). Her recent efforts with the company involve assisting Interface’s R&D team in the development of the world’s first cradle-to-gate carbon negative carpet tile through material selection and the identification of sustainability specs. This endeavor supports Interface’s Climate Take Back mission and goal to become a carbon negative enterprise by 2040. Further, the development of this product supports the decarbonization of the built environment, a large contributor to GHG emissions.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit. Can you tell us a bit about how you grew up? Is there a particular book or organization that made a significant impact on you growing up? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Growing up next to a small farm, my childhood was filled with an abundance of outdoor experiences. Instead of time spent watching TV or playing video games, I found a sense of purpose and connection with nature through climbing trees, riding horses and learning about our planet first-hand.

This ultimately led me to my future career path, environmental science. After my first study on glacier melt, my decision to pursue a sustainability career was cemented.

Upon graduating from Wake Forest University, I became a Fellow at CDC, where I took lead on reducing a multi-million-dollar real estate portfolio’s energy consumption, and I led a zero-cost efficiency solution to save over 750,000 kWh/year, which is the equivalent of more than 75 residences. During this time, I was also a part of a team creating the Lactation/Wellness Room Best Practice Design Guide Addendum for the American Institute of Architects (AIA). These opportunities provided an introduction to the need to decarbonize and promote equity within our built spaces.

Now, I’m pleased to serve as a Life Cycle Assessment Specialist at Interface®. What’s so unique about Interface is that it is a global leader in sustainability that happens to sell flooring. Meaning, our environmental mission is the crux of all that we do.

At Interface, we are continually finding ways to provide achievable solutions to the climate change crisis through product and manufacturing innovation. In fact, in October 2020, we launched the world’s first cradle-to-gate carbon negative carpet tile. When we say carbon negative, we mean that the global warming potential emissions are net negative. Net negative means that more greenhouse gases have been removed from the atmosphere than have been emitted into the atmosphere during the creation of the product.

This innovative new product is an important step toward our Climate Take Back™ mission, which aims to reverse global warming. Interface is working ardently to become a carbon negative enterprise by 2040 and to develop processes and products that create a positive impact on the world.

Looking toward the future, product innovation will be at the forefront of Interface’s agenda as we continue to discover and create new ways to create a climate fit for life.

How do you define “Making A Difference”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

You only make a difference when you leave a legacy that outlives you. It’s the very reason why I immerse myself in projects that make an impact and am drawn to companies like Interface with a culture of sustainability and will continue advocating for solutions to climate change in the built environment.

Ok super. Let’s now jump to the main part of our interview. You are currently involved in an organization that aims to make a social / global impact. Can you tell us a bit about what you and your organization are trying to change in our world today?

Interface has long been on a journey to eliminate its environmental impact since our founder Ray Anderson’s famous “spear in the chest” moment in 1994. In 2016, proud of the progress we made toward eliminating our environmental impact, we set our sights even higher with our Climate Take Back™ mission.

The driving question is that if humanity has changed the climate by mistake, can we change it on purpose? At Interface, we’re convinced a fundamental shift needs to happen in our global response to climate change. We need to transition from only thinking about limiting the damage caused by climate change to creating a climate fit for life.

While we recognize Interface is a small company in a big world and can’t reverse global warming on its own, we can lead a movement to show how it can be done in any industry. Our company endeavors to Lead industry to Love the World.

Can you tell us the backstory about what inspired you to originally feel passionate about this cause?

I don’t believe we need a specific reason to be passionate about the environment — it’s the one and only home we have. Even before starting my tenure at Interface, one of my favorite quotes was from Interface’s Founder Ray Anderson. When investors asked about the business case for sustainability he replied, “What’s the business case for ending life on earth?” Like Ray, we should encourage rational, informed decisions regarding climate, as the best business decisions take into account a holistic approach of current issues.

Many of us have ideas, dreams, and passions, but never manifest it. They don’t get up and just do it. But you did. Was there an “Aha Moment” that made you decide that you were actually going to step up and do it? What was that final trigger?

One of my first presentations as a sustainability professional was about my research on glacier melt at the American Association of Geographers. As I was presenting my findings, I was hit with this urge to go beyond the research to evoke real change. I wanted to put my findings into action to create tangible improvements for our environment.

This was my “Aha Moment” as I pushed past my boundaries and ventured into a new unknown. Without a doubt, we had more to do, more to be and more solutions to create for our planet. Granted, the steps I would have to take to achieve these solutions were a bit fuzzy at the time, but I knew one thing — I wanted to be a part of something bigger than myself that would create an impact on our planet and society. So, the first question I asked myself was “What are your next steps?”. The rest is history!

Many young people don’t know the steps to take to start pursuing their passion. But you did. What are some of the things or steps you took to get started?

Of course, the first step is always the hardest. In my experience, unless you find good mentors, you’ll get stuck in an endless cycle of trying to complete the first step. You need help from others to forge your path. I think this is particularly true for women in STEM careers or anyone who struggles with harnessing what makes them different into an asset.

None of us can be successful without some help along the way. Did you have mentors or cheerleaders who helped you to succeed? Can you tell us a story about their influence?

I have been blessed with dozens of mentors. The best of them have come when I was open to helping them with their projects. Being willing to help and explore new opportunities opened the door to mentors, experience, career advice and leadership tips I would have never had if I limited myself to the normal “grind” of my job.

Without saying specific names, can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

Every product that we sell at Interface is carbon neutral across its full product life cycle, and I’m proud of Interface’s latest innovation — the first-ever carbon negative carpet tile when measured cradle-to-gate. This, combined with the existing Carbon Neutral Floors™ program, makes low-carbon procurement the default, not a value choice. One of my early mentors really reinforced the importance of making the best decision easy for all.

I hope to continue to work on teams focused on real solutions that provide easy-to-choose decisions.

Are there three things the community/society/politicians can do to help you address the root of the problem you are trying to solve?

In my current role as a Life Cycle Assessment Specialist at Interface, I educate customers on carbon emissions, our Carbon Neutral Floors™ program, and the need to decarbonize buildings. With this, I’m providing customers with the resources and knowledge needed to understand how their efforts contribute to a low-carbon future.

As I conversed with various industries, customers and peers about the efforts we can take to truly mobilize the global population toward a net-zero economy, I happened upon a question that drives my efforts at Interface, “How can we help everyday people make decisions that are best for the environment?”

The following are two current solutions being enacted on a local, regional, nationwide and global scale to enable simpler decision-making with the climate in mind:

Examine Carbon Policy Options

In 2018, the building and construction sector was responsible for 39% of global carbon dioxide emissions. And the carbon footprint of a material made up 11% of total emissions. Recognizing this, it’s critical that we begin to understand and reduce embodied carbon emissions. Embodied carbon is the carbon footprint of a product from raw material creation, growth and extraction through processing until it is packaged and ready to be shipped from the factory.

To start addressing these emissions, the industry must begin to prioritize the procurement of low-carbon building materials and products.

Currently, there are efforts being made on a local, state and national level with the introduction of new policies that incentivize low-carbon innovation efforts. For example, in 2020, France introduced environmental regulations for new buildings to report and measure embodied carbon emissions.

2. Choose Low Carbon Products

As a society-at-large, we can encourage continued low-carbon manufacturing and innovation through our collective purchasing power. As we opt for those products designed with the climate in mind, we continue to drive demand, which drives supply, making sustainable purchase decisions easier and accessible for all.

The same idea holds true for businesses that specify low-carbon products. There are tools currently available to help organizations compare and find goods that contribute to a better future. One example is the Embodied Carbon in Construction Calculator (EC3), which aims to provide easy benchmarking by gathering existing industry data and ease access to product carbon information.

Armed with knowledge and prepared with time to choose low-carbon products, you empower yourself to choose a low-carbon future.

Here is the main question of the interview. What are your “4 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why? (Please share a story or example for each).

1. Most people aren’t hardwired to adapt to change. But adaptability is key to an enriched career. If you are nervous about your next step, you may be heading in the right direction.

In 1994, when Interface began its journey to transform our business to have zero negative impact on the planet by 2020, we knew it was a bold step for a carpet tile manufacturer. We set a goal of zero when others were just beginning to think about sustainability.

In 2019, we announced Mission Zero success ahead of our original 2020 target, and we galvanized others along the way to implement more sustainable business practices.

We continue to set our sights even higher with Climate Take Back™ and creating a movement to reverse global warming. We continue to make big strides toward this mission through the development of carbon negative product innovation.

This goes to show that if we at Interface can do it, anyone can. And if anyone can, everyone should.

2. Network, network, network! For those of us who aren’t born social butterflies, this is easier said than done; however, it’s an effective way to find mentors and gain industry knowledge.

Networking doesn’t have to take too much time. Did you know that applying 15 minutes a day of focused time to dedicated projects can help you achieve more than a full day? It’s true! Couple that productivity with the support of a mentor — someone to assist in the creativity process and answer questions, supporting and motivating you to reach higher goals.

3. Take a walk in the sun. Both walking and exposure to sunlight are really great for health. When you feel overwhelmed with work, perhaps the best path is to just stop what you’re doing and take a stroll.

There’s nothing like the outdoors! In fact, Interface designers are inspired by natural elements and systems. Interface incorporates these concepts, known as Biophilic Design, within built spaces to evoke the feeling of connecting with nature while remaining indoors.

4. Sweat the small stuff; details matter. There are too many times where something small like a handwritten note really impacted my professional relationships.

If you could tell other young people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our environment or society, like you, what would you tell them?

Instead of jumping right in to change things, I suggest focusing your energy on understanding why these things have come to be. History can’t repeat itself, but people can. If we want to make real change, real progress, we have to understand the full story from all sides.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them.

I have been impressed with Stella McCartney’s sustainability journey. Specifically, I appreciate how her brand encourages consignment of her products as solution to the end-of-life issue. These circular economy concepts were uncommon in her industry when she first began promoting them, and now they are becoming more accepted. Her courageous pursuit of pioneering sustainable solutions is a great example of effective industry leadership.

How can our readers follow you online?

You can find me on LinkedIn or Clubhouse @AidanGanzert.

This was very meaningful, thank you so much. We wish you only continued success on your great work!