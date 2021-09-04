Aidan Dunphy of Samepage: “Be ready to scale”

Be ready to scale. Scaling is something that digital transformation really enables. If you have a business model that works, digital technology can scale much more quickly than traditional modes of delivery. We know all about “unicorn businesses” that spring out of nowhere and become a global phenomenon in a matter of a few months, but in reality, it’s usually the case that overnight sensations are ten years in the making. However, scaling is undeniably a lot easier using digital than it is with any other kind of mode of distribution. So transforming your proposition into a form that can be delivered via digital channels will enable you to scale a lot more easily when your business does take off.

As part of our series about "How To Use Digital Transformation To Take Your Company To The Next Level", I had the pleasure of interviewing Aidan Dunphy.

Aidan Dunphy is the founder and Principal Consultant at Samepage, a digital consultancy focused on transforming business through the strategic deployment of the right digital tools. He has worked with businesses of all sizes ranging from bootstrapping startups to global Fortune 500 brands, in both public and private sectors and across many industries. Starting out as a self-taught software engineer, he soon found that technology needs a human context to realize the full value, and this became his passion.

Aidan founded Samepage to create a place where like-minded people can work with amazing clients in the never-ending pursuit of improvement, profit and personal fulfillment.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series. Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I’ve worked in software for the whole of my professional career. I started out as a software developer, writing code, and I enjoy doing that, but after a couple of years I really started to miss the human side of work. So, I transferred fairly quickly into jobs that involved consulting, service management and customer support because I didn’t want to spend all my time looking at screens. I much prefer listening to people’s problems and helping to fix them. So, I worked for an independent software vendor for a long time where I worked directly for the founder because that meant that I could be exposed to every part of the software industry. Following that, I spent a few years working in an agency, building digital products for companies all over the world in many different industries, at high speed.

Then I formed Samepage because I found that the interplay between commercial technology in the market is the space that I really enjoy working with. I really like having the challenge of working in lots of different contexts for different kinds of people. The basis of Samepage is actually that it’s a people business. What we do is translate between customer needs, business needs and technology capabilities, to get the best out of it, because we know that technical people can sometimes struggle to communicate very effectively with non-technical people. Commercial people may have pressures that the technical people don’t understand and the customer can get left wondering what’s going on. We’re there to bridge those communications divides.

Can you share a story about the funniest/most memorable mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or takeaways you learned from that?

I’ve often said to my staff, I don’t know everything, I’ve just made 1000s of mistakes! I think the real mistake is to fail to realize that’s how you learn and instead try to pretend that you know everything, whereas a good consultant will take something from each client engagement. It’s not about knowledge or having the right skill or the right approach in every instance, instead, it’s about having the right attitude, and having the right armory of techniques, tools and personality attribute that help you to help your customer grow and learn. It’s important to see mistakes as a learning opportunity, as opposed to blundering too long in the wrong direction because you don’t want to admit that you may be wrong.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

I’ve got two. One is from early in my career where an operations director that I worked for was well known for being blunt and honest with people. She took me to one side at a staff party and she said, “Aidan, you know, you’re very clever, but you don’t listen. You need to learn to stop talking and listen.” At the time I was going to start arguing with her right away. But then I thought, “Oh, no, she’s right.” So I learned to do something that wasn’t in my nature, which was to spend more time listening to what somebody says and thinking about it, rather than trying to respond to it. I think listening is the most important part of communicating and I had to learn that.

Another person I would mention is Sarat Pediredla, the CEO of hedgehog lab, who I worked for two and a half years. I thoroughly enjoyed working for him. He’s extremely ambitious and full of ideas and loves moving forward, but he’s also really humble. Although he has a fierce intellect and strong arguing skills, he always would consider what you said and go away and think about it, and come back and say, “Okay, we’ll try it your way.” He believes that committing as a team is far more important than being right. I really enjoyed working for him because it left loads of space and latitude for me to flourish and learn and grow and try lots of different things without fear of office politics or having to stay within guardrails.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

I’m not a big fan of most business books, I think most of them take far too long to make a simple point. I’ll make one exception which is the Five Dysfunctions of a Team by Patrick Lencioni. It’s not very long and is packed full of really useful thoughts, and advice. I’ve referred back to that a lot in my career.

There’s also a blog that really caught my attention a number of years ago, written by a guy called Michal Bohanes . It’s entitled, ‘Seven things I learned from the failure of my first startup, Dinnr.’ It’s a very honest and open account of the growth and death of this guy’s startup business where he reflects on the bad assumptions and mistakes that he made. Another theme running through that blog is to avoid the hubris and arrogance that a lot of business founders have, and remember that the only thing that really matters is, you know, providing value for your customers.

Oh, and Star Wars, of course, it’s a classic.

Extensive research suggests that “purpose driven businesses” are more successful in many areas. When your company started, what was its vision, what was its purpose?

I agree wholeheartedly with this statement. Many people will quote Simon Sinek, “find your why”. It’s a much-disputed point that people ‘buy your why’, but I strongly agree with it. Not because people hand over money or engage with a company simply because of its stated purpose, but it’s because the purpose affects everything you do all day, every day. It comes through in your values, and then your behaviours, and then your plans. It’s the thing that survives through big changes or mistakes, or catastrophes.

I thought very hard about my purpose when I started my company and it’s always been about being true and authentic to my personality. That means being intellectually sharp and curious and being 100% honest with people all the time, to the extent of turning away business, if you know if it’s not right. We’re not just about making money — it’s easier to make money as a consultant doing boring, drudge work than doing what I do, which is to effect change and strategy and ultimately, inspire the clients I work with.

Are you working on any new, exciting projects now? How do you think that might help people?

I’m very excited to be involved in a project called Safer Date, which is a new dating service. It will be the only dating platform globally that requires everyone who signs up to have a full ID check, including criminal records and financial background checks. It’s so important because the online dating world is basically dangerous and very fake as people can sign up and lie about every detail about themselves without being found out. The founder of Safer Date is called Elaine Parker, who was unfortunate enough to encounter a dangerous man on a dating platform — he’s now in prison and Elaine has a mission to make dating safer. The app is due to launch later this year and we’ve already had some high-level media coverage with it. I love this project because it’s not only interesting and fun to work on, but it’s also really important and has the power to make society safer for everyone.

Another exciting project I’m working on is a startup for the road haulage industry. This sounds far less glamorous, but it’s also really important. Road haulage is the most common way that goods are moved in the UK, and in most countries actually, but it is extremely inefficient. It’s a hugely fragmented market — there are tens of thousands of small companies whose business is marginal, and the only real profit goes to a handful of big firms. This results in many wasted motorway miles, which is also bad for the environment as it creates a huge amount of CO2 emissions. So, the project seeks to create economies of scale at the lower end of the market by using predictive analytics and networking so companies can work together more efficiently. The app will make it more possible for small companies to become profitable, and reduce the number of lorries on the road, while making it easier for them to access more business, allowing them to compete on a more level playing field.

For the benefit of our readers, can you help explain what exactly Digital Transformation means? On a practical level what does it look like to engage in a Digital Transformation?

The true definition of what digital transformation ought to mean is to change your business model to take advantage of the opportunities and challenges that digital technology brings. If you don’t take advantage of those opportunities, your competitors most likely will be. We all know the stories of Blockbuster being put out of business by Netflix, hotels losing business to AirBnB and taxi firms being threatened by Uber, and so on, but actually, despite this digital transformation is still quite new concept and it’s barely begun. There are still huge numbers of companies that haven’t realized the value of digital. 2020 really shone a light on this when a lot of businesses weren’t set up for remote working but had to rapidly find new ways to keep operating.

Engaging in digital transformation means different things for different businesses. It can be things like being more agile and changing your value chain. It might be that you change the interaction points you have with your customers, or it could be that you have to start thinking of delivering your product as a service, as opposed to selling on a one-off basis. Whatever it means to you, customer experience has to be central to the whole strategy.

The key thing to make a digital transformation project a success though is to take business model change seriously. In reality, there are too many projects that are top-down initiatives focussed simply on updating or adding technology. I would argue that those statistics about 70% of digital transformations failing are largely down to a failure of leadership. If you don’t change traditional power structures, the way the information flows and, ultimately, focus on customer value, then you might as well not bother.

Which companies can most benefit from a Digital Transformation?

Every business can benefit from digital transformation and should be thinking about it if they haven’t already. Whether you create a product, work in an office or sell fruit and veg in the market, there’s something digital can help you do better.

We’d love to hear about your experiences helping others with Digital Transformation. In your experience, how has Digital Transformation helped improve operations, processes and customer experiences? We’d love to hear some stories if possible.

A couple of years ago, I was involved in building two different apps for street food vendors. These vendors were used by busy workers who only had a short time to grab their lunch in big cities like London. We developed an app that helps their customers to pre-order lunch, which meant they could come up, grab their lunch and leave without wasting time queuing. It’s a simple example of a digital solution that was transformative for the businesses of these street food vendors.

Has integrating Digital Transformation been a challenging process for some companies? What are the challenges? How do you help resolve them?

If you think of it as something to be integrated, I think it will fail. This is because the word transformation implies that you are going to become something else, that your business is going to fundamentally change. It’s not about integrating something new into your existing business model — that is not digital transformation, instead, that’s something called digitization. Now, that may well be what your company needs and your business model doesn’t need to change as by simply leveraging digital technology you can be more competitive. If however, you believe you need to transform as a business, then the challenge, in my experience, is usually at the top of the business where the people who have the power and the control may need to examine their own role in the organization. They may need to be less order givers, and turn rather more into facilitators and architects of the future vision of the business. Changing their roles to delegate decision-making down into the organization to be much closer to the customer and to where the value is generated on a day-to-day basis.

Based on your experience and success, what are five ways a company can use Digital Transformation to take it to the next level? Please share a story or an example for each.

Number one — learn more from your customers. Gather customer data, customer responses, and customer sentiment using digital means. Globally, more than 50% of people have a smartphone and in developed economies like the UK, almost everybody has one, which gives you a great opportunity to reach your customers in ways you didn’t before, and for them to reach you. An example here is a project I delivered for a lifestyle brand that focused on vegan food and yoga. We rebuilt their mobile app and incorporated 72 data points about people’s behavior in the app. It was all anonymous data so there was no confidentiality being breached but it helped us to learn what people wanted from the service and how it changed over different time periods. The company was able to use that information to bust some assumptions they had about what their customers wanted, learn valuable insights into user behavior and really finesse its customer proposition.

Number two — be agile. I don’t think it’s necessarily the case that agility is part of digital transformation, but the two tend to go hand in hand. Once you start gathering good feedback from your market, your digital technology will make it easier for you to do course corrections, implement short-term initiatives to try things and experiment without investing too much before you’ve learned whether or not it’s actually valuable to your customers. An example of this is a client who was launching a new way to sell insurance products. They had a very agile development approach which enabled us to test at every point how the service was resonating with customers, if they would use it and whether they valued different ways of doing things. The fundamental purpose and mission didn’t change, but the ways in which the service was delivered and the prioritization of different features and aspects of the service were driven by customer feedback. So the agile approach allowed for course corrections along the way, and sometimes major pivots in the strategy to make the best product possible.

Number three — empower the people working close to the customer. Rather than senior people trying to make all the decisions about what needs to be done in the business, empowering the teams who work with your customers enables a much richer understanding of the market and, indeed, your product space. Delegating to teams and allowing them to make decisions about adding customer value allows for a faster response time and pivot time if you do need to make a change.

Number four — be ready to scale. Scaling is something that digital transformation really enables. If you have a business model that works, digital technology can scale much more quickly than traditional modes of delivery. We know all about “unicorn businesses” that spring out of nowhere and become a global phenomenon in a matter of a few months, but in reality, it’s usually the case that overnight sensations are ten years in the making. However, scaling is undeniably a lot easier using digital than it is with any other kind of mode of distribution. So transforming your proposition into a form that can be delivered via digital channels will enable you to scale a lot more easily when your business does take off.

Number five — embrace flexible business models. This is particularly useful when thinking about how you and your employees work. The last 18 months have proven that businesses are more resilient when they are digitally transformed. Businesses set up for staff to work remotely, be more productive and work in more flexible ways that fit around their lifestyle were able to carry on throughout the pandemic. They were far more successful than companies who weren’t ready for home working. One of my clients is Europe’s leading provider of product management training and, for the first 12 years of their business, they delivered exclusively classroom-based training courses in countries all over the world. Of course, when the pandemic came along, they couldn’t do that anymore but they were able to turn their business around to an online platform in a couple of weeks, which was a very challenging process. Of course, the business took a blow at first with suddenly not being able to deliver these courses in person, but within the space of two months, they got back up again with online lessons and they are now short of trainers because they’ve been so successful. It’s a great example of a very flexible attitude shown by the leaders of the business, using the right technology, and understanding how that would affect the end customer and, actually, how it would impact everyone for the better.

In your opinion, how can companies best create a “culture of innovation” in order to create new competitive advantages?

I refer to McKinsey’s three horizons of growth, which came out of a book from McKinsey about 20 years ago. The idea is that you spend 70% of your resources and effort on today’s problem, about 20% on the next generation and then five to 10% of your time and effort should be spent on this third horizon which is the future of things. It’s very speculative and might not ever come to be anything useful or generate returns — you hope it will, but it might not and that’s okay. It’s a culture of experimentation, essentially. Once you take the fear out of failure, that’s when innovation truly happens.

What I think should be avoided is innovation theatre, where you have a sort of innovation lab in your office filled with sticky notes and sharpies, but actually, the people in there have no way of influencing the business. For a culture of innovation to truly work, it has to be meaningful, it has to have sufficient investment and engagement from everyone in the business. Often businesses won’t allow people to spend time on new projects, as they’re too busy — they tend to the problem that exists today but isn’t preparing for the future. If you keep doing that for too long, you will go out of business, because you will be disrupted by somebody else.

As for actually doing innovation. I think it’s like a machine. There are games you can play and tools and techniques that can be taught and mechanized. You can organize innovation, so I don’t think that’s as difficult as some people might suggest.

Can you please give us your favorite life lesson quote? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I make them up all the time, I’m going to struggle with picking one to be honest! Here’s one I coined the other week: “death by a thousand sticking plasters.” That’s the process of the company slowly dying because it’s just trying to plug all these problems instead of fundamentally examining where it ought to be and what it needs to switch off. I also like “it’s not where you are, it’s which direction you’re going in.” That’s a good one to ask yourself if you are doing the thing that makes you feel fulfilled and happy or not? Keeps you on the right track.

