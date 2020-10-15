How AI Chatbots Helpful for Our Life While Dealing with Buyers

Are you using chatbots to grow your business?

If not, it’s time to pace up. These AI-enabled programs can help you enhance your customer experience, get more leads, and streamline your business processes.

Still over the fence about chatbots?

Check out the other benefits you can leverage by using chatbots.

What Are the Benefits of Using AI-Powered Chatbots?

Let’s dive straight in to check the benefits of AI-powered chatbots:

1. Boost Customer Support

Chatbots can answer customer queries, taking off a significant amount of workload from your support team. If required, chatbots can even redirect them to your team.

They are also available round-the-clock, so you can be available for your customers 24/7.

2. Provide Personalized Suggestions

Many AI-enabled chatbots are programmed for sentimental analysis. This means they can understand the intent of the customer based on their query.

Based on the intent, they can offer personalized solutions to customers. This can help you with your lead generation efforts. Additionally, it enables you to cross-sell or upsell your products easily.

3. Cut Operational Costs

Using chatbots, you can automate repetitive tasks like data collection, solving customer queries, and more. With automation, you can reduce your operational costs and use your resources for other areas of your business.

4. Shorten Your Sales Cycle

As mentioned above, intelligent AI powered chatbots can gauge what a person is looking for and give them exactly what they need. Due to this, you can shorten your sales cycle and get more conversions.

What Are the Disadvantages of Using AI-Powered Chatbots?

Now that we know about the pros, let’s dive into the cons of using chatbots.

First of all, the chatbot technology is still in its infancy stage. Because of this, it does have certain limitations.

For instance, chatbots may not be able to handle complex queries. To tackle such queries, chatbots need to connect customers to a human agent.

In addition to this, some marketers have also expressed security concerns. Transmitting your customer data through the chatbot securely using the internet can be challenging.

That’s not all.

If your audience speaks different languages, you may not be able to communicate with them in a language of their choice. Adding multiple languages to a chatbot can be tricky. It may take a while before vernacular chatbots become easy to develop and use.

Want to know more about chatbots?

Check out the infographic below for the complete list of advantages and disadvantages of chatbots.