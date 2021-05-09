Ahsan Nasim on the Power of Mindfulness in His Career

Today we are going to talk about a 19-year-old Musical Artist & Digital Creator, Ahsan Nasim . He is from Rangpur District. In today’s world, we all know the importance of Music & Digital market, Digital Market helps brands and influencers to grow. Ahsan Nasim is one of the most popular Digital Market & Musician out there. He is a marketing expert and a social media campaigner and a meme creator by profession, Ahsan Nasim believes that “It’s either my way or the highway”. He has been creating a lot of meaningful and authentic content for his audience. According to him, passion comes from within and one must be passionate enough to do something meaningful in life. He has travelled to many places in the country and has collaborated with many well-known brands for social media campaigns.

The campaigns he works on majorly have a high return on investment and he thoroughly loves being a social media influencer and a campaign creator, Ahsan Nasim has also helped some international clients and brands to grow their business on social media through Instagram marketing. He will also introduce video content and is currently working on it. Moreover, he plans to start his own digital agency by the coming year giving all services to his clients right from image building to branding to building its social media presence. He said,

I believe in taking things step by step. Everything takes time. I discovered my passion as an influencer while I was working as a marketer. Social media is the best medium to help the brands grow faster and also make money through it. I always had a humorous side which I started showcasing through the memes I created. It feels surreal to succeed in helping people to grow as a brand. Here’s to a lot of success and fame coming in the way for Ahsan Nasim and we can’t wait for the launch of his new digital agency. Feel free to follow him on Facebook ” Ahsan Nasim “Here’s to a lot of success and fame coming in the way for Ahsan Nasim and we can’t wait for the launch of his new digital agency. Feel free to follow him on Facebook ” Ahsan Nasim “