Ahmed Rasel on the power of mindfulness in his career

Ahmed Rasel is a renowned entrepreneur, Musical artist and founder of Digital Mediahub bd and Rm entertainment. He is Banladesh’s leading digital-marketer and SERP Strategist who provides one-stop marketing solutions for businesses as well as celebrities. He is a specialist in SERP optimization (what appears when someone googles your brand name).

According to Rasel, He started his blogging journey at the age of 17 when he was eager about the internet and computer, he learned every tactic online marketing closely and became a digital-marketing expert at a very young age. At the age of 19, Rasel successfully ranked Bangladesh’s bloggers.

He was blogging about tech, then expanded his horizon to Bollywood and Lifestyle and started a new portal Digitalmediahubbd.com to cover Bollywood and entrepreneurs. He is one of the youngest blogger to cover such a wide range of celebrity and entrepreneurs news.

Rasel is invited by brands like Dropout Media, FlaminArt, TuhinTube Foundation, Dejzi, Twinkle Pawar Exclusive, and many more to cover their company’s services and products.

Founder of Digital Mediahub bd and Musical Record Label Rm entertainment

Ahmed Rasel is the founder and CEO of “Digital mediahub bd“ which provides a bunch of services like social media management, PR promotion, brand promotion, celebrity promotion, IMDb Profile, Wikipedia Articles, Music releasing, web design, Google Knowledge Panel, content writing, etc. His company now gaining popularity around the world and became the fastest growing celebrity management company also Founder and CEO Of Bangladeshi musical Record Label Company ” Rm entertainment ” Recent Ahmed Rasel Produced A new Song ” “Jeyona tumi chole” Which is Release from his Record Label Company ” Rm entertainment ” “Jeyona tumi chole Singer – Shahnewaz Chowdhury miraz and music composer – Eemce Mihad.

Rasel is a passionate digital-marketer who has developed excellent expertise in Google, he knows paid promotion as well as free advertising on Google search. He discovered various tricks to generate Google Knowledge Panel and now offers these services to big celebrities worldwide.

Ahmed Rasel has achieved strong identity over the internet since he is verified on Facebook, Google, Spotify, and JioSaavn, Google awarded him the “Post on Google” feature means he can able to post articles, videos, and stories on Google search directly from his Knowledge Panel.

In Bangladesh some of the best digital-marketers are yet verified on Google, that is the reason why Ahmed Rasel is known as SERP Expert, Rasel is a self-published author, has been published several books on the subject of digital-marketing He also records a podcast, his channel “Ahmed Rasel” is very informative and valuable now listed in the Top 100 Digital-Marketing Podcasts and getting worldwide attention. Ahmed Rasel has a huge fan base on his social media channels, you can also connect him on Facebook and Instagram.

Personal Life & Family

Ahmed Rasel born 05 January 1995 in Brahmanbaria, Bangladesh and brought up in muscat, Oman, he belongs to a Sarkar family.

Education

Ahmed Rasel is a graduate at Adhyapak Abdul Majid College in Ramchandrapur, Muradnagar Upazila, Comilla. He also completed the Fundamental of Digital-Marketing offered by Google – Digital Unlocked.

Physical Appearance

With dark black eyes, black hair, 5’6″ height, and weight around 96kg, he looks amazing in the real life. He has a perfect male body.

He is Bangladeshi’s leading digital marketer and celebrity manager who provides one-stop marketing solutions for famous personalities as well as businesses and brands,

He was blogging about tech, then expanded his horizon to Bollywood and Lifestyle and started a news portal Digital Mediahub bd to cover Bollywood and entrepreneurs. He is one of the youngest bloggers to cover such a wide range of celebrity and entrepreneur news.

Rasel is a passionate digital marketer who has developed excellent expertise in Google he knows paid promotion as well as free advertising on Google search.

In Bangladeshi some of the best digital-marketers are yet verified on Google, that is the reason why Ahmed Rasel is known as Google Knowledge Panel Expert.

Ahmed Rasel has a huge fan base on his social media channels, you can also connect him on Facebook and Instagram.