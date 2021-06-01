Ahmed Elsamadisi of Narrator: “Focusing on expertise”

For me the five factors that distinguish successful startups are:

Diversity in the team

Allowing employees to fill many roles

Focusing on expertise

Not comparing themselves to others

Luck

Startups have such a glamorous reputation. Companies like Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, Uber, and Airbnb once started as scrappy startups with huge dreams and huge obstacles.

Yet we of course know that most startups don’t end up as success stories. What does a founder or a founding team need to know to create a highly successful startup?

In this series, called “Five Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Startup” we are talking to experienced and successful founders and business leaders who can share stories from their experience about what it takes to create a highly successful startup.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Ahmed Elsamadisi.

Ahmed is the co-founder and CEO of Narrator.ai, a Y Combinator-backed company that aims to standardize all data analysis. He founded Narrator after discovering that a single, standard data model makes data analysis vastly more effective. He has previously worked at Cornell, Raytheon, and WeWork, focusing on algorithms and data.

Ahmed was honored as one of Forbes’ 30 under 30 this year.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

So I actually started my career in robotics. I worked on autonomous cars and human robot interaction at Cornell. Working with robotics is where I developed my passion for helping people make better decisions. It’s the consistent thread throughout my work history.

From Cornell I made my way to Raytheon, where I got to work on AI algorithms for missile defense.

I later joined WeWork as the first data person. I built out their core data infrastructure and eventually grew the team to 40 data scientists and analysts.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

When we built WeWork’s data infrastructure we followed what were considered to be the best practices of the time. We designed a standard data system using the most popular tools. And it didn’t work. The company still struggled to make better decisions with data.

One thing I should point out is that every company structures (or models) their data in a different way. All data visualization or analysis has to be written with that custom structure in mind.

During that time I was reading a blog post from Netflix about an interesting data problem. And I thought to myself: how is it possible that I’m able to understand Netflix’s complex analysis without knowing what their data model looks like? Netflix was communicating complicated data questions very effectively. I realized that when I read the blog, I was following a story where a customer was doing some actions and the author was trying to increase a specific metric. I was able to follow the analysis in my head — the actual way the data was structured underneath wasn’t important.

What if data looked the same way? What if data could be that simple? What if every single company can have the same data model centered around their core customer doing actions in time? Wouldn’t we be able to theoretically kind of instantly run any analysis on any company? Wouldn’t we be able to ask and answer any question from the perspective of the customer?

The answer is yes. So I built out a quick prototype to prove that it was possible. Shortly after I left WeWork and founded Narrator.

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

For me it has been our first investor, Jesse Middleton. I met Jesse back in 2011 when I was at Cornell trying to work for WeWork. He looked friendly so I sent him a cold email saying WeWork was really cool and that I wanted to get involved. When I eventually joined WeWork Jesse and I became close friends.

Jesse had joined a VC firm around the time I left to start Narrator. He took the risk of running our pre-seed funding to allow me explore the idea. He later led our seed round and has also joined our board. We’ve been close friends throughout my entire Narrator journey and he has been such an impactful person in my life.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

A while back we were demoing Narrator to one of the largest nonprofits in the US. They were in a similar situation to WeWork — they had their data in different systems and were struggling to answer questions. We told them, hey, we can take all your data, put it into one table, and use that table to answer any question. After we finished the demo they weren’t totally convinced and asked for a bit more time.

Four months later, we booked a demo with them again. Immediately their director of engineering says “I’ve spent the last four months thinking about how I can break your data model. And I was reading your docs and I realized that I can’t do it. I’ve developed the biggest engineering crush on the work that you’ve done”

In the demo we quickly answered their data questions, then immediately answered followup questions. Their VP of Product said it blew their minds. They were used to waiting weeks between questions and had never seen it done in real time.

We showed them that they could answer any question without any SQL knowledge or data expertise at all. That single demo expanded their concept of how to work with data. For me it was a literal demonstration of our mission, which is to help people make better decisions to make a better world.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

The impact that I make on the world is by making individual people happier. I think that by directly affecting people, you affect the greater good. Too many companies think that they’re helping the greater good because they’re donating money. It’s important, but I want to make every single person’s life better.

For me that’s starting with my own employees, the people that use our products, and the people that we interact with. We give them a little bit of a superpower — the confidence and ability to make decisions. That’s honestly what I want my impact in the world to be. People are happier because they’re able to use Narrator, so they’re not stressed out dealing with fires every day.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

The three traits for me are trust, a willingness to be wrong, and a lot of skepticism.

First, I always trust that people will use information to make the best decision. As an example, when I hire someone I don’t negotiate salary directly. Instead I show them everyone’s salary and equity. I let them choose a salary they’re comfortable with and trust that they’ll make the right decision for themselves and for Narrator. So far no one has taken advantage of us. People have been more fair than expected. Giving people that trust is a value we follow in our sales, our hiring, and in everything we do.

The second trait that I think makes a good leader is the willingness to be wrong. It’s my job to serve my team and our customers. It’s important that everyone feels comfortable enough to tell me when I’m doing something wrong. Narrator might be led by me, but it’s a team of people, all making decisions, and I just happen to represent the entire group. Everyone has to feel like their voice is heard.

The last trait is that I am the most skeptical person. I tend to be very scientific in a lot of my approaches and this allows me to avoid doing things simply because it’s the status quo. People frequently push me to hire experts for every role we’ll possibly need. I always ask myself why do I need a head of product? Why do I need a head of marketing? Why do I need a support team? Why can’t my engineers do support?

So how do we decide what to build? We have a mission. We have a goal. We have a focus on what we do really well, and if we do it our customers will be happy. This constant skepticism has allowed Narrator to avoid becoming a bloated company.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

The worst advice for me was to be a lot more proactive in my decision making, especially with hiring. Hiring is hard, so if you find someone really good, you should add them to your team.

That’s been the biggest mistake we’ve made.

Early on we were introduced to an incredibly talented UX person. This person had 14 years of experience, had worked in a lot of startups before, and was super skilled.

So we hired them. But at the time our problem was not UX. It was a more fundamental product issue. The product was still evolving, we had very few sales, and we hadn’t yet understood exactly who our product was for.

Adding another person, no matter how skilled, made solving that problem harder. We had more conversations, did more design and engineering work, and debated a lot more amongst ourselves. We weren’t ready for the subtlety and depth of thought that real UX design requires. We needed to iterate quickly on something rough, with fewer people involved.

I now strongly believe that by being a lot more reactive we’re forced to focus on the most important thing right now, without wasting our time solving problems that may (or may not) happen.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey?

A couple years into Narrator we had raised some funding and had hired a team of eight. We had a clear problem and a goal, but we struggled to get customers.

We started running out of money. In the spirit of transparency I talked to the team about it. I remember my team all looking at me and saying, “we’re willing to go down to minimum wage”.

The team was a mix of single people, married with kids, in all different stages of life, but they all decided as a group to reduce salaries. After a few months sales still hadn’t picked up and we were running out of money. I had to make the choice between shutting down or cutting the team and rethinking how we ran the business. In the end I let four extremely talented people go.

When I came home that evening I was probably the most traumatized I’ve ever been. I had promised these people that I would take care of them. I had sold them a dream of what we were going to build. They had faith in me and I was unable to deliver it. I don’t ever want to put anyone in that position again.

Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard? What strategies or techniques did you use to help overcome those challenges?

There’s an illusion that the founder of a company always believes in the vision and is completely confident. Sometimes we have our lows and we need the team to remind us that what we’re building is truly special.

Every day I see my team working hard. Our product makes our own lives better — each time we build something it reminds me of my prior experience. Every data person who used to work for me was miserable because they were too busy struggling to answer basic questions.

It reminds me there’s about a trillion dollars of money being spent by companies to analyze data in a way that we fundamentally believe doesn’t work.

We have the opportunity to show the world an alternative. What keeps me motivated is that I know that if I don’t do it, no one will. So I suck it up and think about the future and move forward with the people supporting me, helping me visualize what that path looks like.

The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. Can you share a few ideas or stories from your experience about how to successfully ride the emotional highs & lows of being a founder”?

I always think of the famous quote: “this too shall pass”.

I think that no matter what you’re working on as a CEO, you have to realize that this too shall pass.

Narrator once went from zero to $100,000 dollars in revenue per month in two months. We’ve also had a dry spell for six months with no new customers.

Remind yourself at these moments that you are still the same person, your team is still the same people, and your mission is to continue making people’s lives better. Never fall into the trap of thinking that you are a god or you are a failure.

No matter how great things are, no matter how terrible things are, this too, shall pass.

Let’s imagine that a young founder comes to you and asks your advice about whether venture capital or bootstrapping is best for them? What would you advise them? Can you kindly share a few things a founder should look at to determine if fundraising or bootstrapping is the right choice?

I tell people all the time to never bootstrap. It’s one of the worst things you can do to yourself.

First, it’s very easy for you to think you are solving a real problem. But can you tell a story and articulate it to someone? Getting an investment means you can at least convince others you’re doing something valuable.

Second, your company is not your baby. Your company is not your life. Don’t sacrifice yourself for your company. Too many founders struggle to bootstrap something while taking too little salary. It’s not worth it.

Third, VC money allows you to think differently. Being a founder is a really hard process. If you’re bootstrapped, and you’re in survival mode, you are going to make decisions out of that fear, out of stress, and those decisions might end up hurting you. If you take your time you’ll make different decisions. Being methodical and thoughtful is so much more important than just powering through.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Many startups are not successful, and some are very successful. From your experience or perspective, what are the main factors that distinguish successful startups from unsuccessful ones? What are your “Five Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Startup”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

For me the five factors that distinguish successful startups are

Diversity in the team Allowing employees to fill many roles Focusing on expertise Not comparing themselves to others Luck

The most important factor is the diversity of the team. My team all came out of WeWork so we all share a personal story, yet we’re all so different.

One of the first people to join Narrator was Matt. We are nearly opposites. Matt loves thinking about bringing people together, hosting dinner parties, and making sure that everyone is heard. I think things through myself and sometimes jump to conclusions and solutions.I think that having a team that has a diversity of personality, experience, and background has enabled us to create a culture where we attract stronger talent and get more done.

The second thing is to avoid treating people as just roles at a company or cogs in a machine.

Our most senior engineer used to be an Engineering Director at WeWork. He was my boss’s boss and built out all of our internal billing and management systems. At Narrator he’s currently writing blogs. Instead of just a role he’s a person who cares about the company and can think through any problem. He’s helping the company grow — his last post reached the top of Hacker News.

Think of your team as people who can help and not as developers who write code. It gives you many more options for how to maneuver your team without hiring specific roles to fill every possible need.

The third factor is that passion can take you far, but expertise takes you farther. Be an expert in what you’re working on and leverage that expertise to make the best decisions. People are going to pull you in so many directions. My expertise in the nuances of the problem we’re solving has kept Narrator going in the right direction, without making tradeoffs or sacrifices.

Fourth, don’t compare yourself to other companies. I can open LinkedIn and see friends of mine who have raised a hundred million dollars at a billion dollar valuation. And they’ve only had their company for two years.

It’s so easy for me to look at that and say, What am I doing wrong? How am I falling behind? Why don’t I have this crazy growth? It’s so easy to feel bad, get stressed out, and then push the team to work harder. I think the key thing is to remind yourself that they have a different team, a different goal, a different mission, and a different customer. Everything is different.

Realize that you’re on your own path. It could take you longer or shorter, but focus on what you need to do and don’t get distracted by what others are doing. No one has built a successful company by getting riled up from seeing somebody else making more money.

The last is luck. A couple of years ago Narrator was nearly out of money. I had to fire half my team and we still didn’t know how to save the company. That week we also learned we had been accepted into Y Combinator. We only applied because Cedric, one of my co-founders, pushed us to do it. I didn’t want to at first. We had already been funded, so it didn’t make sense for us. YC allowed us to get our footing, start getting sales, and eventually helped us raise our Series A. Sure, we made our own luck by applying in the first place, but it almost didn’t happen. Small things that you can’t quite control can have a big impact.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

The biggest mistake is when CEOs and founders think that their team works for them.

In reality you work for your team. Your team is good enough that they can go anywhere else in the world. They choose every day to come work for you. So you have to remember that you need to serve them. This means creating a culture where your whole team can call you out. If I’m ever getting too confident or getting distracted, I know the team will let me know.

I’ve worked for someone who asked everyone to cut back while they bought an airplane. I personally take the median salary of the company to remind me that I am one of the team.

Startup founders often work extremely long hours and it’s easy to burn the candle at both ends. What would you recommend to founders about how to best take care of their physical and mental wellness when starting a company?

What people don’t realize is that there’s no fire. No decision has to be done right now. The more time you spend being methodical, the less you have to deal with fires.

At my last job I was putting out fires every single day. That led us to make bad decisions, which caused more issues. Startups implode when founders get exhausted. They start making poor choices. They hire too many people because they need to go faster. Now they have 3,000 people on payroll, sales aren’t doing well, and they’re yelling at everyone.

You don’t need to live in a world where your whole world is on fire. Take your time. Be methodical, make decisions, take a step forward and realize that you always have time.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

The movement I’d want to start is one where we stop treating work as more important than our lives. Companies succeed when their people are treated as humans, not workers.

A company is just a piece of paper. People are what matter. I want to show the world that you can have a small team that does what they want, that loves what they do, and that can make a huge impact without needing to work 10 hours a day, pulling all-nighters and working on weekends.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I would pick Chris Voss. He is the author of “Never Split the Difference”. That book has played a very important part in my life. It taught me how to communicate, how to understand people and how to listen.

I make everyone in the company read that book. I buy them in bulk and I just keep them in my apartment so that when someone comes and I mention it, I can give them a copy.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

We love to share our thoughts about data and how to best make use of it in our blog.

That said, I’d rather create a hundred deep connections than 10,000 shallow ones. So feel free to email me at [email protected]. I’m always happy to take 15 minutes to talk.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!