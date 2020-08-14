Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Ahmed Alawadhi Shares Tactic For Coping Through Stress, Pressure, And Defeat

An article on Stress Relief

By

Ahmed Alawadhi is an entrepreneur who has helped countless individuals and brands achieve success with their goals. 

In this article will learn certain coping mechanisms against stress that Ahmed has created over the years. You’ll surely gain a thing or two from this article.

Step Out Of Your Comfort Zone And Create A New One

Ahmed having acquired mastery on varying platforms advises trying something out-of-the-regular and novel always.” You need to step out of your personal comfort zone, to create a new one” is what he believes. “I squeeze my schedule in summers, to enjoy my excursion trips with their full essence, and I prefer an easy-going schedule. 

A person’s schedule is an individual’s choice.” He holds the conviction that one should try to explore the plethora of options presents out there.

The Set Of Qualities You Possess Define Your Stress And Pressure Levels

“A person with adequate strata and set of qualities can procure all he wants and perfectly strike the balance between lifestyle and stress.” Ahmed has illustriously depicted his skillset, showcasing profound management and adept handling of scenarios.  He illuminates the significance of individual personalities, expounding that your persona defines your mental health.

Planning Is A Part Of The Venture, And Adaptivity Is The Requirement

Being the face of an industry that encounters trends that frolic so rapidly, Ahmed emphasizes adaptivity and intermingles planning with it. He explains that in a venture, planning is a key phrase, and when a person is adaptive, they prove to be righteously an asset for their surroundings. 

He also says that when you are treated as an asset you learn to manage and adapt as a whole. He also impels that being adaptive drastically reduces induced tension and pressure.

    Oyinloluwa Balogun, Content Creator at Thrive Global

    I am a content creator with a lot of passion for my work. I have been writing since the age of six so it is safe to say that it is my second nature. Writing is art and like all things art, it is very liberating. I would love to say I have a hobby that does not include the creative process but I don't. Relatively introverted. Total foodie. Addicted to YouTube.

