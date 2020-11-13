Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Agricultural Biotechnology: An Overview

Agricultural Biotechnology is the science of using tools and techniques of the scientific method to modify living organisms to create or alter products, improve plants or animals, or create microorganisms for a particular agricultural use. The scientific tools and techniques associated with agricultural biotechnology can include genetic engineering, vaccines, molecular diagnostics, and molecular markers.  These […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Agricultural Biotechnology is the science of using tools and techniques of the scientific method to modify living organisms to create or alter products, improve plants or animals, or create microorganisms for a particular agricultural use. The scientific tools and techniques associated with agricultural biotechnology can include genetic engineering, vaccines, molecular diagnostics, and molecular markers. 

These tools have been used to advance scientific knowledge of the biology of living organisms, provides an abundance of possibilities to make our food supply much more trustworthy, and allows farmers the means to make productions affordable and manageable.

The manipulation of plants and animals to create desired traits has been around for centuries. The rise of technologically advanced scientific practices in the 20th century led to many breakthroughs in the agricultural biotechnology industry with the ability to select traits of enhanced yield, drought protection, herbicide resistance, and insect defense in biotech crops. 

Plants are also being developed for use as phytoremediation, which is when plants are used to detoxify the soil of pollutants and chemicals. This development could lead to better soil quality in a previously contaminated area.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Department of Agriculture (USDA), and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) are the primary government agencies that are responsible for managing genetically modified crops (GMO). The FDA must confirm the safety of the product sold, the USDA has to approve any GMOs before being released to be sold, and the EPA regulates the use of insecticides on the crops. 

Before a crop is released, the EPA and FDA will check the plant’s proteins to rule out toxicity and the chance of an allergic reaction. Over the past few decades, only a few GMOs have been approved by the USDA. Those approved include squash, alfalfa, beets, sugar, apples, soybeans, canola, potatoes, papaya, cotton, and corn.

Future advances in agricultural biotechnology could provide buyers with foods that include a decreased amount of toxicants, are more nutritionally rich, or longer-lasting. Scientists are currently researching how to reduce allergens in foods, lessen saturated fats in frying oils, and use genetically modified crops to create new medications. 

Along with these, scientists are also striving to find a way to increase disease-fighting nutrients in foods.

    Dr. Darren Carpizo, Professor of Surgery and Oncology, Chief of the Division of Surgical Oncology and Vice-Chair of Basic/Translational Research at The University of Rochester Medical Center

    Based in Rochester, New York, Dr. Darren Carpizo is a skilled and passionate healthcare professional and seasoned surgical oncologist specializing in liver and pancreatic cancers. Darren Carpizo seeks to find new cancer therapies and stay on the cutting edge of cancer treatment. Previously in his career, Dr. Darren Carpizo worked as a Professor of Surgery and Oncology & Chief of the Division of Surgical Oncology at the Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey. Recently, he accepted a position with the University of Rochester Medical Center as Professor of Surgery and Oncology, Chief of the Division of Surgical Oncology and Vice-Chair of Basic/Translational research.

    Upon graduating from high school, Darren chose to enroll in Cornell University in Ithaca, New York for his undergraduate and study in their Biology of Society major, a unique concentration to Cornell at the time. The major dives deep into the science of biology and how science is impacted on an ongoing basis by different aspects of society, including politics, and culture. While attending Cornell, Darren was also a member of the Sigma Nu Fraternity and the Alpha Epsilon Delta Premedical Honor Society. He graduated in 1993 with his Bachelor of Arts degree in Biology.

    Learn more about Dr. Darren Carpizo by visiting him online! 

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    GMO: A BOON OR A BANE

    by Mehul Agarwal
    Ryan Michael Rodrigo / EyeEm/Getty Images
    Well-Being//

    Start Eating More of This Superfood

    by The Conversation
    Shutterstock
    Well-Being//

    Growing Food, Growing Climate Change: Why We Need an Agricultural Shift

    by Mark Hyman, M.D.

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.