Agna Poznanska of DRVE: “Listen to your team”

Marketing a product or service today is easier than ever before in history. Using platforms like Facebook ads or Google ads, a company can market their product directly to people who perfectly fit the ideal client demographic, at a very low cost. Digital Marketing tools, Pay per Click ads, and email marketing can help a company dramatically increase sales. At the same time, many companies that just start exploring with digital marketing tools often see disappointing results.

In this interview series called “How to Effectively Leverage The Power of Digital Marketing, PPC, & Email to Dramatically Increase Sales”, we are talking to marketers, advertisers, brand consultants, & digital marketing gurus who can share practical ideas from their experience about how to effectively leverage the power of digital marketing, PPC, & email.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Agna Poznanska.

Agna Poznanska, CMO at DRVE, has over 10 years of experience working as an advisor, mentor, and consultant in the startup environment. She has helped grow and manage paid marketing for over 60 global ecommerce brands including Stojo, Hip, AXIS, Sahajan, and Allies of Skin.

Before joining DRVE, she led marketing campaigns for brands such as Lexus, Bose, and Wonderbra.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I started my marketing career in London, where I worked in a digital marketing agency for several years.

My background is in Media & Communications and I have a Masters in Visual Culture, so I actually didn’t plan to work in marketing. It all started with me as an intern in an agency, and fast forward six years and I was managing the agency. I was hiring people, leading the marketing efforts for these big clients and it was a very steep growth.

Can you share a story about the funniest marketing mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘takeaways’ you learned from that?

I don’t know if it counts as a mistake but I definitely felt the panic taking over for a few seconds. It happened at the time I was working in the agency in London. I was working with a renowned jewelry brand and they had recently rebranded. After a long rebranding project and a lot of work, I was uploading the new logo to their social media profiles which is a very basic step but has that “finishing masterstroke” vibe.

Imagine my horror when I saw the logo of another client of mine, which had absolutely nothing to do with Irish jewelry showing up in the social media profile of this brand. I hadn’t double-checked the file I was uploading and after my initial panic moment, I refreshed the page and I realized it was just the cache and it was a browser issue. The correct logo was uploaded and nobody else saw this.

I know, technically it wasn’t a mistake, but I should have double-checked or even triple-checked what I was doing. When a mistake of this nature happens and you are the Lead of the project, it feels like all your credibility as a professional and the reputation of the brand you work with is lost in a second. I guess I can say after that I became even more detail-oriented and cautious!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

It may sound a bit surprising but I won’t mention a marketing guru or an incredible tech entrepreneur: the most inspiring person for me was and still is Kate White, CEO of the National Centre for Circus Arts.

I met her during my first internship in London and she took me under her wing. She was the most knowledgeable and connected person I knew at the time but most importantly she was supportive and encouraging. She was not only a mentor, but she was very generous and introduced me to the marketing scene in London, which can be very intimidating for a newcomer. She supported me to get my first job in an advertising agency, which ended up being a milestone in my career. She really made a difference.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

I think there are a few things that set DRVE apart from other companies but in a nutshell: our proposition is unique since we combine capital and expertise.

The backbone of our unique model is that capital alone doesn’t equal growth and that brands shouldn’t fundraise just for the sake of fundraising. If a brand raises money and then deploys it in paid marketing without expertise it can lead to a vicious cycle of raising money and spending it on paid growth. Instead we fund, and manage the ad spend for the brands in our portfolio, which means our team of experts works with the in-house marketing team of each brand or with the business leaders directly. We de-risk paid marketing for ecommerce brands which guarantees them; they will have the expertise, and the budget they need to run campaigns that increase online sales. So they shouldn’t worry about finding the right agency, fundraising to back their marketing efforts, or be worried about running out of money when a campaign is working and needs to be scaled up.

For instance, one of the companies we work with “Allies of Skin” started working with us after having worked with performance marketing agencies and not seeing the results they wanted. At the end of 2019, they partnered up with us to work together on their marketing campaigns for the holiday season. The results? That year they had record sales for that period and since then we’ve invested in them, we keep on working together and we’ve increased their online sales by 100x in one year. Their founders can focus on scaling their business while we focus on increasing their online sales- leading with our capital and expertise.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Empathy, in my job I have to understand the founders we work with and I need to be able to empathize with their needs, concerns, and dreams. I have to understand what makes them tick and support them in growing their businesses. Working with so many entrepreneurs from different backgrounds is exciting but it is also a big responsibility because we are taking care of their business growth.

This one may seem obvious, but being strategic makes the difference because you can focus on the long-term results. I enjoy helping businesses grow in line with their long-term vision and that requires keeping an eye on the long game. This is a great fit with DRVE because we become long-term partners for growth ready to support brands in different stages. In our case we work with companies in different stages of their journey; for instance many times we invest and team up with a company that already has a strong presence in their home market, but is looking to expand to new markets. That requires a lot of strategies to ensure marketing runs smoothly in different channels, for different audiences and that we are getting the results we want while helping to grow the brand in the long term.

Finally, adaptability. The digital landscape keeps on changing. I mean, just look at Facebook. It has changed a lot during the last decade and constantly releases new products and features. But is it the best option for brands? While Facebook remains the first choice (up to 93% of advertisers use Facebook Ads), marketers should consider diversifying to other platforms. Why? High costs compared to other channels, the multiple occasions in which Facebook’s Ads Manager broke down or didn’t work properly, and the Facebook blackout in the summer of 2020. You never know what will happen next and you have to be ready to adapt and steer the ship.

I think our work as marketing leaders is a journey that invites us to adapt constantly to new realities. This borrows a lot from the tech startup scene in the sense that you have to be very entrepreneurial, do things in an agile way and understand that it is a fast-paced environment. In my case, I lead paid marketing efforts for many companies in different industries, geographies, and also different stages. This implies being able to adapt and work with the founders of these brands, their in-house marketing teams at the same time that I coordinate the efforts of my colleagues at DRVE.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Yes, right now I’m working with different brands in the beauty, lifestyle, and homeware sectors on how to improve their strategies facing the holiday season. Last year most brands saw an increase in their sales due to the pandemic so the expectations for this year are at an all-time high.

For any digital marketer, it is key to understand that the product, services, and processes must be ready for the surge in the demand. My advice to other marketing experts is that beyond preparing the digital advertising and sales strategy, they work closely with the rest of the team (operations, business, customer care) to be aware of any challenge that may disrupt their supply chain.

In my particular case at DRVE, we support the businesses we work with, both with capital and expertise so I start working early in the year to make sure the brands are ready for their online sales and that goes beyond paid marketing.

Ok super. Now let’s jump to the main questions of our interview. As we mentioned in the beginning, sometimes companies that just start exploring with digital marketing tools like PPC campaigns often see disappointing results. In your opinion, what are a few of the biggest mistakes companies make when they first start out with digital marketing? If you can, please share an example for each.

A lot of brands are not ready to go down the route of PPC campaigns and digital marketing. So one of the biggest mistakes is not being ready. For instance, the product pages may not be ready, or perhaps the company designed for desktop and overlooked designing for mobile. It’s a pity because for many brands the campaigns are great but then you get to their website and perhaps it doesn’t load fast enough.

A lack of optimization can affect the entire shopping process making it painful for the customer. Many businesses set a nice budget and they want to invest that capital in paid marketing campaigns but if the website is not ready they are just throwing money away because sending traffic there will be a waste of time and money.

Personally, I find there is often a misconception with paid marketing: we tend to underestimate the constant effort it requires! Many times I encounter business owners that launch campaigns on Facebook just because it looks easier and it’s more intuitive.

I think it is crucial we all understand that it’s not merely a case of “increase the budget for what already performs well” and the rest will work. It’s curious because with organic strategies such as viral marketing, marketers understand better and accept that what worked once, may not work twice. Cruise control doesn’t work in marketing.

There are many aspects and they all require a strategy to support them: the ad platforms, the funnels, the audiences, and so on. So, I advise companies to resist the urge to jump and play around with campaigns just because a platform looks more approachable. If they can’t hire people for their in-house marketing or they don’t want to work with a growth partner, they should at least hire a freelancer to do the initial setup and advise on which channels to start with.

If you could break down a very successful digital marketing campaign into a “blueprint”, what would that blueprint look like? Please share some stories or examples of your ideas.

The very first step should be to ask yourself what do you want to achieve from a digital marketing campaign and setting KPIs to measure the results. Very often we find businesses running a campaign just because everyone else is doing it or because there is a budget for it.

The next step is to look into your audience. The main question here is who do you want to target? I recommend thinking about it as a journey in which there will be multiple touchpoints with your targeted customer. Every touchpoint has clear objectives: remind consumers what your brand stands for, what your product or service does, and how it can improve their lives.

The final step is to look at your channels and think of a long-term strategy. The best bet is to diversify the strategy and avoid relying too heavily on one channel. Social ads are a great way to start but sooner or later businesses face the challenges of spending their budget on very crowded platforms where it is hard to achieve good ROAS with the ever-increasing costs. I see many more mature brands understand this and diversify their paid growth strategy. A great thing to do is to buy more traffic elsewhere via display platforms for example as well as to start investing in longer-term strategies; such as affiliate marketing, and email.

One final note: there is not one-size-fits-all advice since the ultimate goal is to find and engage with customers and the best way to do it is to meet consumers in whichever channel they are in. To do this you can start by listing out all the different customer touchpoints which may include your website, social media channels, ads, emails, but also search engines, and third-party sites.

Just bear in mind that getting to know your customers, learning the best practices for digital advertising platforms, and considering the associated costs of each channel is not a side-hustle.

Let’s talk about Pay Per Click Marketing (PPC) for a bit. In your opinion which PPC platform produces the best results to increase sales?

I guess Google is one of the best bets for many brands. I would say that brand search campaigns on Google can be very attractive since they are cost-effective. They allow brands to advertise different products with different messages at the same time that allows segmenting the campaign according to new or returning customers. That said, Google is the first choice for many brands, including your competitors, so this means that costs can get very high if you don’t find the right setup.

My general advice regardless of the platform, is that you don’t stay the course. Repeating the same strategy in the same platform even when it works doesn’t guarantee success and in PPC marketing is paramount to be ready to shift gears and experiment. As always, paid media in any platform should always be looked at as amplification, not the main strategy to drive sales.

Can you please share 3 things that you need to know to run a highly successful PPC campaign?

Critical thinking is King. This is of course based on the capacity to analyze, and aggregate data to apply the findings going forward. Any given campaign may look perfect when you launch it, but the reality is that you need to understand performance metrics and know how to apply that performance data. I think that metric formulas are easy to teach and learn but you need to ensure you know the relationship between metrics and how to improve overall performance. For instance, it can be that your click is high and you think that the campaign is not working but sometimes higher CPC gives better results and you need to review the actual impact with a more holistic approach. That’s why I recommend reviewing them daily, even if you work with a freelancer or an agency.

Constant checking and reviewing of the technical implementation and the creative (both copy and visuals). These aspects usually need some tweaking and adjusting once the campaign is on. They are some of the things that performance marketers tend to overlook and yet they are of great importance to convert and increase sales.

Finally, pay attention to small tweaks that can make a big difference in your campaign performance. Sometimes you don’t need to go through a big shift. For instance, you can find out how to shift your ad budget according to parts of the day when your audience is more likely to be by searching on Google. This is especially useful for brands with audiences in different geographies.

Let’s now talk about email marketing for a bit. In your opinion, what are the 3 things that you need to know to run a highly successful email marketing campaign that increases sales?

As I said before the digital ad landscape is getting more crowded and there is a need to diversify, and if possible start early on with long-term strategies. In this scenario one of the oldest digital marketing channels has proven to be as reliable as ever: email. Email can outperform paid advertising for driving revenue, yet many marketers overlook email.

With a wider reach than Facebook and a staggering ROI (42:1), email allows a high control on how brands communicate with people and is impactful in terms of ultimately driving revenue.

The three things you need? Firstly, offer value. Email marketing allows a laser-sharp focus on what brands offer consumers such as discounts and bundles of free products. Take advantage of this direct conversation you build with customers and make sure you actually give them something they value, whether it is discounts or content. This channel is one of your main allies for customer retention so think about your existing community of customers and send them special offers, access to limited editions of your product, invites to join an event, and more. Customers who recognize the value your product brings to them are the ones who will stick around.

Secondly, think of the big picture and the two key aspects of it: sequence and automation. By this, I mean to plan ahead and map the entire journey for different segments. Who is receiving this email and why? Is this email marketing campaign supported by other channels? How does this email interact with the messaging over those other channels? How many emails will this customer receive in this sequence? Then couple this journey with the right technical implementation to make sure all works properly.

Lastly, focus on increasing ROI over time. Email marketing campaigns are a relatively cheap and effective strategy so make sure you make the most out of it by switching things up and improving them constantly. There are several effective tactics like changing the number of emails in automation and playing a bit with the sequence to improve the experience. Look at the data, clean it and segment it.

What are the other digital marketing tools that you are passionate about? If you can, can you share with our readers what they are and how to best leverage them?

Well, I think Google Analytics is one of the best digital marketing tools out there. It’s the core and the foundation of everything and one of the most basic tools you can use. At the same time, you can still go really in-depth and unlock a lot of insights.

There are also very useful tools that can drive a lot of traffic and don’t require a huge budget. I recommend exploring Adroll and Criteo to maximize social advertising results.

Finally, on the more technical side, one of the problems is that a lot if not the majority of the traffic to a brand website comes from social media channels. The problem is that sometimes you can’t see that the traffic is actually coming from those channels and is wrongly attributed to “direct”. There is this tool called GetSocial that helps marketers understand how much of the traffic you attribute to direct actually comes from social media so you can close your social media marketing attribution gaps.

Here is the main question of our series. Can you please tell us the 5 things you need to create a highly successful career as a digital marketer? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Listen to your team. Identify the forward-thinking and leading people in your team and learn from them. This goes for all levels: whether you are an intern or a c-suite executive In marketing you can always learn from the ideas and insights of different people.

Stay up to date and educate yourself with podcasts, webinars, ebooks, and more. There are a lot of resources out there, many are for free, and you just need to devote time to it.

Don’t be allergic to data! I think that it is paramount to develop skills to crunch numbers, read data, and understand how information translates into an actionable strategy.

Put your ideas forward and don’t think they are too crazy, silly, or not good enough for a campaign. Marketing calls for exploration and experimentation and ideas that go out of the beaten path may be the starting point of a great marketing campaign.

Networking: everyone says the marketing industry is overcrowded. Then take advantage of that! Connect with people in your industry, business founders you work with, thought leaders, other companies offering a similar service to yours. Everyone can inspire you in different ways and you can team up for interesting collaborations.

What books, podcasts, videos or other resources do you use to sharpen your marketing skills?

There are a lot of resources out there but I totally recommend going for econsultancy which is very comprehensive.

I think that following the content by industry leaders like Adobe and Hubspot is also very useful. I particularly like CMO by Adobe.

I also check out Forbes, Digiday, Fast Co, AdAge, and so on for news and updates in the consumer industry.

There are some well-known books that are not about marketing but I find them enriching: Getting Things Done by David Allen and Thinking fast and slow by Daniel Kahneman.

Thank you for all of that. We are nearly done. Here is our final ‘meaty’ question. You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

This is a tough question! It would probably be a movement related to supporting women and helping them in their professional and self-development journey. I’m a coach and I’m very passionate about working with women through workshops, mentoring sessions, retreats and events. So I think it would be a movement to support people to be more aware about their lives and help them find meaning in what they do.

