Aging, Health, and Perspective

Photo by Brett Jordan on Unsplash

Does life get harder as we get older, or really, is it a matter of how we see things? Does it have to be a choice for us to become a bit removed from being productive, or can we choose to embrace what we have learned along the way and grow into our 50s, 60s, and beyond.

I believe it is a little of both, to be honest. As we age, our bodies do not necessarily perform the way they used to. Hormones, metabolism changes, joints start hurting (knees, back, fingers, hands, ankles) where it used to be easy to get a good night’s sleep, often we are faced with pain or worries, or medication that can leave us feeling restless. Now, every day isn’t that way, but it is part of what can sometimes make life a bit harder. Supplements, diet, exercise, and keeping active mentally and physically can help (and trust me, it does) I’m no spring chicken, but I’m not elderly or at least what I would consider old. It doesn’t have to be that way if we watch our health, but of course, some diseases are unavoidable, most are and can be managed with medication and lifestyle modification.

Now for the rest. Yes, mindset does play a really big role in how we perceive life. Age does give us wisdom, we learn what battles to choose and what to simply let go of. We are taught through life lessons that there are blessings in everything, and we also get to the point where we can tell others to take a flying leap and not care. We can also choose to help others who are walking the same path we were once on.

When I was younger I used to scoff a bit at the old saying “Every day above ground is a good day” but now I see the meaning in it, and yes, it is true. In spite of a few medical conditions, I’m grateful for life, and its lessons. If life were easy, we’d never learn anything.

If we’ve never faced trials, we’re not going to build character and resilience. If we have never had to make tough choices, our thinking process never really develops. We do not seek what is best for us if we’ve not experienced what is not.

Life can be hard, but it is our choice if we choose to remain to see it that way.

LIFE, #AGING, #WISDOM, #GROWINGOLD, #HEALTHYLIVING, #MINDSET