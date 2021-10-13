Contributor Log In
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Ageing

On Old Woman mourns the loss of her perfect body.

Thrive Global invites voices from many spheres to share their perspectives on our Community platform. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and opinions expressed by Community contributors do not reflect the opinions of Thrive Global or its employees. More information on our Community guidelines is available here.
By
A Sad and lonely 60 years old senior in is apartment (istock photo)
A Sad and lonely 60 years old senior in is apartment (istock photo)

I remember myself as a young woman. Unblemished skin, silk mahogany hair and a slender figure. I yearned for longer legs and would say there was a six-foot supermodel hidden, crouched and stuffed, in this diminutive form, and it wanted to be unleashed. 

I’m an old woman now, with the vagaries of an ageing body and multiple textures in my hair. Inside I’m a blessed spaciousness but nobody gets to see that. All they see is a cadaver of gelatinous pulp and wretched wrinkles that forge chasms across my chin, along with the tufts of dried grass that make their acquaintance with the soft down that has always existed there. Eyebrows that were once slight and refined, now charge their way towards my hairline. Tweezers that only had an outing once in a blue moon, now have a daily excursion in front of the ten times magnification mirror. Twenty-twenty vision got lost somewhere in the ether and can only be seen now with the benefit of hindsight. 

I turn my back to my gorgeous younger self, not wanting to abject myself to what I have lost. My eyes fix only on what lies ahead, even though time and space is short compared to that behind me.

I console myself with the knowledge of how my younger life felt. Scared, scorned, scarified by my imaginings. I lived a life belied by the external visage. The outer skin, pure and faultless, the inside tormented. My mind, scourged by questions and demands, never allowed me to feel good enough. My mind, fearful and hesitant, never allowed me to step forward in confidence. My mind, a battle ground, a war that raged between two selves, never allowed me any compassion for my tortured soul. From that beleaguered mind, I was blind to the beauty of my physical form. 

Some days I pretend I’d give my hind teeth to look like I did again, but I’d not exchange it, not in a million years, for the exquisite tenderness I now harbour deep inside. Unless of course you can offer me a pair of longer legs.

    Maria Iliffe-Wood, Coach and Founder of IW Press Ltd at IW Press Ltd

    Maria Iliffe-Wood has been a coach for over thirty years. When COVID-19 decimated her business, she changed paths and now helps people to write, edit and publish their books. Her first book called Coaching Presence, Building Consciousness and Awareness into Coaching Interventions was published in 2014 and her second book, written and self-published during COVID-19, is called Daily Yarns, Riding the Lockdown Roller Coaster of Emotions. She has a third book written which she will publish under her new company IW Press Ltd.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Wait. What? No one mentioned ageing is actually a game of mental stamina!

    by Kate Griffiths
    Community//

    Living in Old Age – 5

    by Suresh Rattan
    Community//

    Living In Old Age – 4

    by Suresh Rattan
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.