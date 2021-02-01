Age is nothing but a number – Efthymios Savvidis

Efthymios Savvidis is a 15 year old social media entrepreneur based in Greece who uses his Instagram to promote companies, artists and bands. Savvidis said, one mistake I have made along the way was trusting people I shouldn’t and realizing that not everyone wants what’s best for you. That only slowed me down and distanced me a little from what i can become but i learned from that mistake.

Age is nothing but a number, to which we have attached great significance. Somehow we have given more meaning than we should, and so we let a number to control our life. The truth is that age does not define us, or our destiny, because it is not our age that counts, but our attitude says Efthymios Savvidis

“Your time is limited, don’t waste it living someone else’s life. Don’t be trapped by dogma, which is living the result of other people’s thinking. Don’t let the noise of other’s opinion drown your own inner voice. And most important, have the courage to follow your heart and intuition, they somehow already know what you truly want to become. Everything else is secondary.” –

We have given age the power to decide for us, it can decide if it’s right for us to do something or not, we base our decisions in our age, what most of the time lead us to make the wrong decision or to decide something according to our age rather than decide according to our feelings and desires and we do this due to the limitations we have put in our minds because of age.

You can’t live your best life always tweaking, tinkering, and wanting things to be perfect. And you won’t be taking on all the stress and burden that comes with perfection. Sometimes there’s danger involved in life, but every reward carries risk with it. If you never take risks, you’ll never get anywhere in life, and you certainly won’t learn how to live life to the fullest. Staying in your comfort zone is the fastest way to become discontent[1]. Without stepping outside what you’re already comfortable with, you will cease to learn and stagnate in both your personal and professional life says Efthymios Savvidis

Making an impact in the world doesn’t require you to do “big” things, give up your possessions, or go save the world. This is a myth that’s dangerous (and that too many people believe). Believing this myth makes you feel inadequate and injects fear and self-doubt into your thoughts. And it holds you back further (because negative thinking paralyzes you from doing and being your best).

But the truth is that everyone has a ripple effect on those that we touch. Every. Single. Day. And often the most impactful and meaningful moments are the most ordinary (and small things). All that’s required is that you make a connection with someone. And you do that by being present with them while being yourself.

Age is just a number – not an indicator of potential, performance, skill, or anything else for that matter. It’s about time we all recognised that. We are all getting older, and we are all blessed to have longer lives ahead of us, so let’s try and make a positive change now – so that we can make the world we live and work in a better place to both grow older in and succeed in for future generations he said.