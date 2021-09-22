Age is an issue of mind over matter. If you don’t mind, it doesn’t matter – Harshit Pandey

What would you do if your age wasn’t a factor? If you stopped looking at the imaginary age o’ meter and refocused that energy and turned it into action? There are many who view age as a limitation when it comes to pursuing their dreams and often times use it as an excuse. I’m too young to do this. I’m too old to do that. I don’t have enough experience. I need to wait a while more. It’s too late for me to pursue what I want in life. Whichever side of the spectrum you’re on, the one thing that is clear is that when it comes to success and pursuing our dreams age.

People in this generation put an age limit on success. When really it doesn’t have an age limit. It’s more like a maturity level. If you’re mature enough to make a big step at a younger age than expected, go for it! I don’t get why young people are shunned when trying to make a big step in life. If anything, we young people who are trying to better our lives at early age should be applauded.

Age Is Just A Number and Success has no age limit. Never let anyone say you are too young or too old to try something new. It is never too late to pursue your dreams. Some of the most successful people achieved their greatest accomplishments late in life. Why not you? Some people wait for the right age & time to start something new. It’s just a mindset says, Harshit Pandey.

Mr Harshit Pandey always had one clear goal in his mind and he magnificently hit that bull’s eye – He is the one and only “India’s Youngest High-Ticket Closer”. With such a unique persona, Mr Harshit and his Harpanx has now successfully made its market reputation quite promising and sets out to deliver the finest quality of marketing skills for the clientele globally. Harshit’s journey started in the year 2018. Once his awareness about social media marketing increased with some flavorful research.

Our best years are always in front of us…

If that is what we choose to believe…

Many people use the age excuse when chasing their dreams, thinking that it may be past them. But, there are countless examples of people, famous people, who have become hugely successful in their later years he said.

Whether you’re young and trying to jumpstart your career or a seasoned professional returning to the workforce after many years away, it’s important to remember two things: your age doesn’t define you and your accomplishments — no matter how big or small — should be celebrated.

To achieve success, it’s important to define it for yourself. What it means to you is not what it means to me. We all have different goals, different aspirations — and they will change quoted Harshit Pandey.